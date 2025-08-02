A Wigan man accused of stalking by phoning a woman more than 100 times in four days has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Cameron Sutherman, 31, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, had also been alleged to have asked someone else to contact the woman and turned up at her home.

He was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 29 and June 1 and harassment in breach of a restraining order from Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 15.

But before a trial could begin at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, the case was discontinued and the defendant was told he he was free to go.