Wigan van man penalised for having dangerously insecure load
A Wigan van driver has been hit in the pocket for having a dangerously insecure load.
On April 29 Jason Farrington, 53, of Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge, was caught on Manchester Road, Ince, in a Ford Transit carrying loose stones and soil, a wheelie bin and wooden sheets which were not contained or fastened down in any way and so posed a safety threat to the public, Manchester justices heard.
Farrington was also not wearing a seatbelt.
As well as having his licence endorsed with three points, he must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,014.