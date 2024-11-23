Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan van driver has been hit in the pocket for having a dangerously insecure load.

On April 29 Jason Farrington, 53, of Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge, was caught on Manchester Road, Ince, in a Ford Transit carrying loose stones and soil, a wheelie bin and wooden sheets which were not contained or fastened down in any way and so posed a safety threat to the public, Manchester justices heard.

Farrington was also not wearing a seatbelt.

As well as having his licence endorsed with three points, he must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,014.