A Wigan woman will find out her punishment next month after pleading guilty to a host of criminal offences.

Georgia Green, 39, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, admitted the common assaults of three people on August 2, one of whom was a police officer.

She also admitted two counts of criminal damage on the same day, which included damaging a pavement by throwing paint on it and damaging a vehicle.

Green made threats to smash a woman's windows on September 2 and admitted twice breaching her bail conditions.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

She also pleaded guilty to four counts of assault by beating on October 17, with two of the complainants being police officers.

She was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on November 8.