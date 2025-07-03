A Wigan woman has admitted to being a serial benefit fiddler, claiming money to which she wasn't entitled for almost seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Catterall, 39, of Ormsby Close, Standish, was given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly neglected to tell both the DWP and Wigan Council she was living with her partner and both "underestimated her mobility and overstated her care needs" - all with the intention of dishonestly making financial gain for herself by claiming welfare money to which she was not entitled.

However, charges that she falsely claimed she was looking after three children in 2018 when she was not, falsely claimed she was caring for three different children 12 months later when she was not; and twice making false claims about rent liability were withdrawn by the prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catterall was given a six-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Sara Catterall admitted to cheating the benefits system out of cash for years

Magistrates told her that only a custodial sentence was justified because it was "substantial benefit fraud over a lengthy period."

She must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work and there is £268 to pay to the court and victim services.