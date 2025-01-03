Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan woman has been hit with a restraining order and community punishment after admitting to terrorising a man.

Tara Vernon, 29, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking a named male and causing him serious alarm or distress between November 15 and December 20.

The court was told that Vernon sent her victim calls, messages and turned up at his address unannounced on numerous occasions.

She was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and the restraining order prevents contact with her victim except via solicitors.