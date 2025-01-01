Wigan woman denies attacking and stealing cash from man

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Charges that a Wigan 33-year-old attacked a man and stole £2,000 from him have been denied.

Danielle Liptrot, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to assaulting Kevin Miller by beating and stealing the cash on November 2.

She was remanded on conditional bail until her trial takes place at the same court on December 4 2025.

