A 42-year-old Wigan woman has denied charges of harassment, assault and theft.

Amanda Heaton, of no fixed address, appeared at the borough's law courts to plead not guilty to attacking and stealing £100 from Janet Robinson on August 27 and to harassing her without fear of violence for the next two days.

Heaton was released on bail, conditional that she has no contact with the complainant and reports to Wigan police station each Wednesday between 10am and 2pm until her trial at the same court on April 24 next year.