Wigan woman must pay more than £300 after using racist abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A woman has been fined for hurling racist abuse.

Vicky Bromley, 41, of Thorley Close in Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to causing racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress in Wigan on February 17.

When court costs and a victim services surcharge are added to her financial penalty, Bromley has £310 to pay.