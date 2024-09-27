Wigan woman must pay more than £300 after using racist abuse
A woman has been fined for hurling racist abuse.
Vicky Bromley, 41, of Thorley Close in Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to causing racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress in Wigan on February 17.
When court costs and a victim services surcharge are added to her financial penalty, Bromley has £310 to pay.