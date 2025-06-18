Wigan woman repeatedly stole from her community's shops
A woman who stole goods from her local shops on seven occasions has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.
Claire Forbes, 44, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, to admit to snatching washing powder, candles, fresh produce, chocolate, coffee and ice cream during shoplifting visits to the village's One Stop, Co-op and Iceland shops in late April and early May.
Wigan magistrates imposed an eight-week jail sentence but suspended it for 12 months.
Forbes must complete a 12-month drug treatment programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.