A Wigan woman who savagely attacked her husband with a knife has been given a community punishment.

Michelle Jackson had pleaded to the offence of wounding with intent - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - having driven a blade into her spouse's forearm on June 14 this year.

Returning to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, the 50-year-old, of Cromford Drive, Pemberton, was given a 12-month community order comprising the completion of 20 days' rehabilitation activities, 75 days' unpaid work and a 26-day "Building Choices" programme.

Jackson must also pay £200 in court costs.