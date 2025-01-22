Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan Bargain Booze worker who fleeced the company out of more than £24,000 has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had previously admitted to fraud.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

A Bolton Crown Court hearing was told that she was stealing money systematically by pretending to offer refunds to customers.

Her scam was finally rumbled when someone at Bargain Booze head office noticed financial discrepancies in the accounts, the court heard.

When police went to her house on June 8 2023 and searched it they found a CS gas canister and she subsequently also admitted to possessing "a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid."

The judge gave her a 13-month custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

She must also observe a three-month curfew meaning she has to stay at home between the hours of 10pm and 7am each day.

Peleniuviene must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, the canister was confiscated and she must pay £156 to victim services.

However, despite the prosecution applying for her to pay compensation, this was not granted by the judge and the hearing was told there are no plans to hold a Proceeds of Crime hearing to recover the lost money at this stage either.