A string of domestic violence charges have been brought against a Wigan 22-year-old.

Lucifer O'Malia, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, is accused of causing a named female actual bodily harm on April 14 and 20 and May 1, intentionally strangling her twice on April 20, assaulting her by beating on April 12 and to controlling a coercive behaviour between April 11 2024 and May 2 2005 during which time it is alleged he repeatedly assaulted her and put her in fear of further violence.

O'Malia is now in custody until his first appearance, on August 7, at Bolton Crown Court.

Pleas have yet to be entered.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A prolific Wigan thief has been spared an immediate jail term but barred from a host of stores after admitting to no fewer than 23 shoplifting offences.

Jack Beamish snatched well over £1,500 of goods during sprees at local stores including Asda, Tesco, Farmfoods, Next, One Stop, Heron, Nisa Local and B&Q. Items taken, Bolton justices heard, included power tools, women's and men's razors, chocolate, coffee, laundry products, deodorants, electrical goods and wine - all between March and June this year.

Beamish was given a total of 18 weeks in prison but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work and he is banned for two years from entering any businesses on Robin retail park, Gower Street, Cornwallis Road, Poolstock Lane or Pemberton town centre.

A year-long prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who twice flouted a domestic violence protection order.

John Beck, 48, of Scholes in Scholes appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to entering the street and home of a named woman a court order prevented him from contacting on both July 4 and 5.

The bench told him he was going to be locked up because he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders."

A 57-year-old from Wigan who choked, assaulted and threatened to kill a woman is to be sentenced by a judge.

Ian Walsh, of Smallshaw Close, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the intentional strangulation of a named woman, causing her actual bodily harm and threatening to murder her - all on July 6.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on August 5.

A Wigan man has been accused of dangerous driving and racist abuse.

Christopher McCormick, 49, of Buchanan Road, Worsley Hall, appeared at the borough's law courts to be charged with dangerously driving a Nissan Qashqai in Wigan on November 4 2023 and to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment of a named male on the same day.

September 22 was set for his next date at the same court, before which McCormick is on unconditional bail.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man charged with dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

Sean Kelleher, 44, of Ena Crescent in Leigh, had been due to appear before town justices charged with possession of the two class A drugs with intent to supply them, plus the possession of criminal property - namely cash - on January 31 204.

But when he failed to attend the hearing, the bench tasked police with tracking him down.

Dangerous driving and other motoring charges have been admitted by a young Wigan man.

Bradley Kay, 20, of Holme Terrace, Wigan, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a BMW along Frith Street on June 13, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence or insurance and possession of cocaine.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on September 19.

An inmate has admitted to having mobile phones in Wigan's jail.

Shane Stewart, 23, of HMP Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to having two devices while a prisoner in 2022.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis that same year with intent to supply it. He is due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 13.

Stewart was prosecuted under the 1952 Prison Act which forbids the possession of transmitting or communication devices by prisoners.

A former Hindley Prison inmate has admitted to dealing drugs there.

Lee MacAulay, 38, now of Thorn Cross Prison in Cheshire, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit possessing cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine with intent to supply it at the institution on October 3 2022 and to possessing a mobile phone on the same occasion.

August 13 has been set for the sentencing date at Bolton Crown Court.

Community punishments have been handed down to a Wigan 29-year-old after he admitted to a serious attack.

Ryan Bannister, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, appeared before Stockport magistrates to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm during an incident in Bolton on February 18 this year.

He must pay his victim £150 in compensation, complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Bannister also has to pay a further £164 to the court and victim services.

A Wigan man who admitted to stalking has been given a community punishment.

William Ireton had denied a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress but on the day his trial was due to take place at the borough law courts he admitted to a lesser charge of stalking with causing serious alarm or distress and this was accepted by the prosecution.

He also admitted to threatening to cause criminal damage.

He was given a 12-month community order involving the completion of 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Ireton was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.

A Wigan 34-year-old has denied a five-month campaign of domestic abuse against a woman.

Daniel Turner, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 24 2024 and May 31 2025.

The charge alleges that he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely that he refused to leave the address of, assaulted and made threats towards the complainant.

He was granted conditional bail until his trial at the same court on May 21 2026.

A Leigh 41-year-old has been accused of causing a man horrific injuries with a machete.

Philip Turner, of Cameron Street, stood before Wigan justices to face a charge of intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and to possession of a bladed weapon on June 27 in Leigh.

He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 14.

Turner has not yet entered any pleas.

Stealing £24 worth of coffee has landed a notorious Wigan shoplifter back in prison.

Zara Fairhurst, 34, of no fixed address, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the theft from Morrison's on July 8.

She was given a 12-week custodial term, the bench telling her she has a "flagrant disregard” for court orders.

The trial date of a Wigan man facing charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage has been brought forward.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road, Ashton, is accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10 last year.

A trial date of September 8 2026 had originally been set but a new date of August 12 this year has now been scheduled.

Williams has so far only pleaded not guilty to the criminal damage charge, having not yet entered pleas to the other accusations.

Until his next court appearance he remains remanded into custody.

A Wigan man has denied breaking into a woman's house to rape and sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Shane Liptrot, 25, of Anson Place, Kitt Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court to enter not guilty pleas to charges of rape, assault by penetration, possessing a blade and trespassing on premises with intent to cause a sexual offence on June 7.

A trial date of December 8 was set, before which time the defendant is remanded into custody.

A Leigh man has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term from Wigan magistrates for selling phoney tobacco.

Chaudhary Rahman, pleaded guilty to six charges relating to bogus or incorrect tobacco product packaging and suspect e-cigarettes.

The 41-year-old, of Wigan Road, had initially denied selling what looked like 217 packs of Richmond king-size and 170 Lambert and Butler cigarettes but were not – breaches of the 1994 Trades Marks Act. He also sold hundreds of cigarettes whose boxes did not comply with the 2015 Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations; e-cigarettes without batch numbers and which exceeded this country’s tank volume limit of 2ml; and both tobacco and cigarettes whose health warnings were in a foreign language, breaching the the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations of 2016.

The bench gave him a total of 22 weeks in custody but suspended the sentence for two years, during which time he will be supervised and must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was told that custody was warranted because of "repeated offending of high value." Rahman also has court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,404 to pay.

A Wigan 54-year-old who drove despite being disqualified from the road has been given another three-year ban and suspended prison term.

Colin Ackers, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to admit to being at the wheel of a Nissan Juke in Wythenshawe on February 24 when barred from doing so. He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which is suspended for 12 months.

Along with serving the new ban, he also has £239 to pay in costs and a victim services surcharge.

A judge will sentence a Wigan motorist who admitted to driving dangerously through the streets of Bolton.

Declan Norris, 20, of City Road in Kitt Green, appeared at the borough's law courts to driving an Audi A3 along at least 17 streets in the town on April 18 and that he did so without third party insurance.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place by a judge at Bolton Crown Court on August 8.

A Wigan man stole £18,000 from the builders' merchants where he worked has been given a suspended prison term and been ordered to pay all the money back.

Kieran Calland, 35, of Hardy Street, pleaded guilty to theft by an employee after taking the cash from M Markovitz Ltd Civils, Builders and Plumbers Merchant in Pemberton on February 27, 2024.

Reappearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a nine-month jail sentence but it has been suspended for 18 months.

Calland must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He will be supervised for 12 months and as well as handing back the £18k, he must pay £282 to the court and victim services.

A 23-year-old has been accused of threatening a man with a blade at Wigan's Asda hypermarket.

Borough justices heard that Josh Mather, of Osborne Road, Ashton, menaced a named male with a large, yellow-handled knife at the store on September 30 last year and that he also stole £20 from him on the same occasion.

He was remanded into custody until August 15 when he will make a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Mather has not yet entered pleas.

A man has appeared before justices charged with burgling a £1,800 power tool from the new Civic development in Wigan town centre.

Barry McGuire, 53, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, is accused of snatching the Sandvik Rammer hydraulic breaker and a wheelbarrow from the Millgate development at 9pm on May 27 after entering the premises as a trespasser.

The case was adjourned until August 17 without McGuire having entered a plea.

An historical charge of child rape has been brought against a Wigan 57-year-old.

Tony Bennett, of Ullswater Road, Golborne, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of raping a named girl under the age of 16 on November 5 1993.

He has not yet entered a plea and the bench immediately sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court.

The first hearing will be on August 18 and until then Bennett has been granted unconditional bail.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Scotsman accused of a serious assault in Wigan.

Mark Phoenix, 32, of Beech Grove, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, had been due to appear before borough justices charged with causing a named male grievous bodily harm on June 30 last year in Wigan and to possessing cocaine on August 10, also in the town.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so justices tasked police with arresting him.

A Wigan borough 36-year-old has denied charges of assault and impersonating a police officer.

Cameron Mills, of Robertshaw Street in Leigh, appeared at the local law courts to enter not guilty pleas to assaulting a woman by beating on June 13 and then to assaulting a man by beating on June 27, the same day he is alleged to have pretended to be a special constable in contravention of the 1996 Police Act.

The case was adjourned until September 23 at the same court when a trial date may be arranged.

A Wigan 36-year-old is alleged to have tried forcing a woman to drink petrol.

Ryan Prescott, of Warrington Road, Abram, faces a total of four charges, all involving the same named female on July 12 in Wigan.

One is an allegation of intentional strangulation, another is of causing the woman actual bodily harm, a further one is of deliberately destroying a £1,000 mobile phone belonging to the complainant, and the fourth is of administering a noxious substance, namely petrol, with the intention of causing her injury.

He was granted conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on August 18.

Prescott has so far pleaded not guilty to the strangulation and criminal damage charges.

A woman has been accused of going armed with three blades on a Wigan street.

Emma Carrington, 40, of Rob Lane, Newton-le-Willows, appeared before borough magistrates to face charges of having a small kitchen knife, a large kitchen and another large knife with a serrated blade in Broomhey Terrace, Ince, on October 5 last year.

She was granted unconditional bail pending a further appearance at the same court on August 13.