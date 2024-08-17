Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

​A motorist has been hit in the pocket for having his vehicle windows too heavily tinted.

The case of Daniel Clarkson, 32, of May Avenue, Abram, went before Manchester justices where a single justice procedure concluded that the side windows on his Volkswagen Golf only let in 29 per cent of light when the 1986 Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations stipulated that they must admit at least 70 per cent of light.

It also found him guilty to not wearing a seatbelt as a rear passenger in the car on the same day: December 23 last year.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A fine, victim services surcharge and court costs mean that Clarkson has a total of £398 to pay.

A Wigan 34-year-old who admitted to threatening to burn a man's house down and then actually trying to do it has been given a conditional discharge.

Luke Smith, of Rowan Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to threatening Ola Dosumna on May 8 that he would kick in his front door and set fire to his home.

He then admitted to an attempted arson at a house in Findlay Street, Leigh, the same day.

Returning to court for sentencing, Smith was given an 18-month conditional discharge, the bench giving him credit for his guilty pleas.

A Wigan man accused of stalking a family member and stealing her passport has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Sean King, 52, of Christopher Street, Ince, had been charged with stalking Kerry King, making her fear violence would be used, between August 10 and October 12, and stalking her between October 17 and 21.

He was also accused of stealing her passport between October 17 and 21 and breaching a non-molestation order by contacting her between the same dates.

King had pleaded not guilty to the four charges and a trial was to have been held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

But on the day the prosecution offered no evidence in support of any of the charges and the bench dismissed them, telling the defendant he was free to go.

A selfish Wigan neighbour who repeatedly flouted a noise abatement notice by playing loud music and shouting has been hit in the pocket.

Laura Mutimer, 35, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to six breaches of the Environmental Protection Act by continuing to ignore the order posted by Wigan Council late last year.

The hearing was told that the din that had so much upset fellow residents in Heber Street was heard again between December 29 and January 5.

She was hit with a £50 fine for each of the infringements plus a court costs bill and an order to pay victim services, meaning she has a total bill of £570.

A woman who failed to prevent her daughter's regular truanting from a Wigan school has been fined.

Adele Walsh, 33, of Avondale Street, Standish, was convicted in her own absence from court of not ensuring the youngster's attendance at Standish High School, during 2023's autumn term.

Allegations that she did the same with two other children at the same school were withdrawn.

The financial penalty, costs and a victim services surcharge mean she has £408 to pay.

A Wigan motorist has denied driving while banned.

Bradley Herring, 39, of Whistley Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty both to being at the wheel of a Range Rover in Trafford on March 24 when disqualified from the road and for doing so while uninsured.

A trial date was set to take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 8 next year.

A 60-year-old motorist who was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit when stopped by police will learn his fate next month.

Neil Harrison, of Mill Lane in Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested by police at the wheel of a Kia Sportage in Leigh on July 21. The limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sentencing will take place on September 4 before which an interim driving ban has been imposed on Harrison.

A Wigan borough dangerous driver will be sentenced later this month.

Robbie Arnold, 25, of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, stood before city magistrates to admit dangerously driving an Audi TT on Heathfield Drive and Sycamore Drive, Tyldesley, on July 30 and doing so without a licence or insurance.

The bench committed him to be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 28.

A homeless burglar who broke into a Wigan business to steal a parcel has been given a community punishment.

Dean Bowyer, 33, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit burgling commercial premises on Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, on April 12 to snatch property valued at £400.

He was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay back the full value of the items stolen.

A 64-year-old driving ban flouter has had his disqualification extended.

Christopher Bragg, 62, of Cedar Avenue, Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Zafira on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton on May 28 when disqualified from the road and having neither a valid licence nor insurance.

The bench added six months onto his ban and ordered that he pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £499.

Jail time has been imposed on a Wigan man with a "flagrant disregard for court orders."

Paul Billington, 28, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit to two breaches of a restraining order preventing him from contacting a named woman over a two-week period in July, the order having been imposed by a Bolton Crown Court judge in June last year.

He was given a 16-week custodial term.

A Wigan 57-year-old has denied sexually assaulting a schoolboy 43 years ago when he himself was only 14.

Mike Carter, of Brocstedes Road, Ashton, appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge charged with the indecent assault of a child under 14 and gross indecency with the same child between January 1 and December 31, 1981.

He was released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on January 9 next year.

A trial date was set for June 1, 2026.

A provisional trial date has been set for two young Wigan men accused of trying to murder someone.

Tyler Harrison, 19, from Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, from Atherton, stood before a Manchester Crown court judge charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.

They have yet to enter pleas but, in case they deny the charges, a provisional date for their trial has been arranged for November 11 this year.

They are expected to be arraigned on September 17 at the same court.

A Wigan drink-driver can drastically cut her road ban if she completes a government course.

Charlotte Taylor, 44, of Pembroke Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Renault Laguna at Woodhouse Lane service station on May 19. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was ordered to complete eight days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was disqualified from the road for 26 months but this can be reduced to 26 weeks if she agrees to complete a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Taylor also has £199 to pay to victim services and the court.

A Wigan 39-year-old has been accused of assaulting a woman twice, once by intentional strangulation.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and deliberately throttling her six days later.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Whitty will make his first appearance on September 6 before which time he has been released on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough 46-year-old has been accused of deliberately throttling a woman.

Cash Atherton, of Turner Street, Leigh, stood before local magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman in July on July 31 and also to the common assault of a man at the same place a day earlier.

The bench adjourned the case until September 6 when it goes before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Conditional bail was granted until then.

A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services is awaiting his fate.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, stood before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises.

He was remanded on conditional bail until the same court sentences him on September 18.

He is the subject of an electronically monitored curfew.

Domestic violence and motoring offence charges have been brought against a Wigan borough 34-year-old.

Paul Ireson, of Esthwaite Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to face nine charges.

There is one of intentional strangulation and two of common assault alleged to have been committed against a named woman in Turkey on June 13, another of causing the same woman actual bodily harm on June 6 and her assault by beating on July 31.

Ireson is also accused of taking a BMW 318D without the owner's consent, driving it dangerously through the streets of Golborne and without a licence or insurance on August 1. No pleas have yet been entered.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 6.

Not wearing a seatbelt has cost a Wigan woman £428.

Tracey Renwick, 36, of Wigan Lane, had denied not wearing a safety belt when in the front seat of a vehicle on Warrington Road, Wigan, on August 10 last year.

But when she failed to turn up at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court for her trial, she was found guilty in her absence.

The bill comprises a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

One of two Wigan teenagers arrested for a savage knife attack on a pensioner has denied the charge.

Ryan Sweatman, 18, of Linden Avenue, Orrell, is accused of section 18 assault, otherwise known as wounding with intent and the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He has also denied possessing an offensive weapon when appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

The charges relate to an incident on Edge Hall Road, Orrell, on Thursday, June 27, during which a dog walker in his 70s was seriously injured in a knife attack.

He spent several days undergoing treatment in hospital.

Sweatman's co-accused Deacon Hart, 19 of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had also been due to plead at the hearing but there were legal representation issues and so he was told to reappear before the court on October 10.

Meanwhile, a trial date for Sweatman has been set for May 18, 2026.

Both have been granted conditional bail.

A woman has admitted being in charge of a now banned dog which was dangerously out of control in Leigh town centre.

Amy Steward, 26, of HMP Styal, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to being the owner of an XL Bully on July 24.

She further admitted to stealing air fresheners from Leigh's Asda store on May 31.

She will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 22.

A Wigan teenager has admitted to the stalking and brutal assault of a young female.

The 16-year-old from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the wounding with intent of the named person and possession of a knife on November 12 last year and to stalking her, without causing fear, alarm or distress thereafter until April.

However the boy has denied causing the same female actual bodily harm in July last year and to breaking her mobile phone on November 12.

He is next due to appear before Wigan magistrates on August 22.

A Wigan teenager has been accused of male rape and sex assaults when he was only 15 himself.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to two charges of raping a man aged 16 or over and the sexual touching without consent of a 15-year-old boy.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 1 and July 31, 2022.

The case was adjourned until March 10 next year. In the meantime the boy has been released on unconditional bail.

A man arrested for drunken misbehaviour in Wigan town centre then trashed his police cell, a court has heard.

John Tither, 42, of Hamilton Court, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Wallgate and possession of cannabis on April 27, then to causing almost £1,000 in damages to his detention cell at Wigan police station.

The bench gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £935 in compensation to the police.

Charges of stalking, assault and criminal damage have been denied by a Wigan 35-year-old.

Adam Wilkinson, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to enter not guilty charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress by repeatedly attending a named woman's home in Leigh on August 4, having previously assaulted her by beating on May 12 and smashing a window at her home on July 27.

Wilkinson was given bail, conditional that he sleep each night at his home address, wear an electronic GPS tag and stay clear of the complainant.

A trial has been scheduled at the same court for February 24 next year.

A Wigan 21-year-old has been charged with child sex offences.¶

James Friar, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to face accusations of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and of engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13.

The charges state that the girl was in fact a "decoy" and the offences are alleged to have taken place between July 23 and August 1.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Friar will make his first appearance before a judge on September 9.

Before then he has been released on bail with conditions that he sleeps at his home address and has no unsupervised contact with under-18s.