The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

​A Wigan 47-year-old who put a woman in fear of violence has admitted a stalking offence.

Thomas Hope, of Bridgeman Terrace, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of serious harassment in that between July 1 and August 5 he sent threatening messages, visited her home and caused damage, called her, and made threats to third parties that he would cause damage to her home and inflict violence.

Restrictions on his movements were imposed by the bench while granting bail until Hope is sentenced at the same court on September 23.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Leigh teenager has denied committing a knifepoint raid on a home.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Manchester and Salford City Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to the aggravated burglary of a home in Anson Street on July 30 while armed with a knife and during which cigarettes were stolen.

He also denies the theft of a Toyota Yaris on Eastbank Street, Bolton, that same day but has not yet entered a plea to a charge of trying to burgle a home on that street at the same time. He will be electronically tagged while on bail until he returns to court on September 4.

A Wigan borough 16-year-old has been charged with violent disorder in connection to Bolton town centre rioting.

The teen, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices accused of taking part in August 4 disturbances linked to the Southport stabbings. As well as violent disorder he is charged with criminal damage to a shop door and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar.

He is remanded on conditional bail until a September 9 hearing at the same court.

A borough man will stand trial accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her.

Christopher Nibloe, 40, of Avondale Drive, Tyldesley, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12.

He faces a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between August 10 and 12, as well as a count of common assault on August 10 and criminal damage to her furniture and cutlery on May 12.

Nibloe was remanded in custody by Manchester magistrates until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on September 18.

A man who entered a property which was subject to a closure order has been jailed.

Magistrates issued the order for the premises on Hatton Avenue, Hag Fold, on April 24 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. But Christopher Macnaugton, 39, who lived at the address, has now pleaded guilty to breaching the order by going inside on June 22. He also admitted failing to attend court on July 24 while on bail.

Macnaughton also pleaded guilty to stealing from Aldi in Tyldesley on May 25 and 28 and from Heron Foods in Leigh on June 12. He was jailed for two months in total and ordered to pay £210 compensation for the thefts.

A warrant for arrest has been issued for a Wigan man accused of making indecent images of children.

Mark McSharry, 46, of Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall, was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court but did not attend. He faces three charges of making hundreds of indecent images of children between July 27, 2021 and September 11, 2022.

A Wigan man has been convicted of assaulting a nurse and a hospital security guard.

Marius Zarzalin, 42, of Gidlow Lane, Springfield, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting two emergency workers on February 6, 2023, but was found guilty in his absence. Wigan justices imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Two Wigan men have been sentenced after admitting they stole a moped.

Connor Wooton, 21, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 27, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, both pleaded guilty to the theft of the vehicle on February 16, 2023 at an earlier hearing.

Wigan justices have now handed down 12-month community orders to each man, with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and £150 compensation to pay. Wooton must also pay a £120 fine while Slater was fined £180. They were both ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114 too.

A man has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that he threatened to smash a woman's windows.

John Foster, 45, of Samuel Street, Atherton, is charged with threatening to damage property on April 8 last year. Wigan justices adjourned the case for a trial on January 7. Foster was remanded on unconditional bail.

A borough man has appeared in court after being charged with two counts of arson.

Graham Andrews, 53, of Radcliffe Grove, Leigh, is accused of arson and arson with intent to endanger life at his home address on July 8, 2022.

He has not yet entered pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on September 18. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has been accused of using abusive words or behaviour to a woman and damaging her vehicles.

Stuart Roe, 52, of Broadway, Hindley, is alleged to have caused criminal damage on June 25 and committed the public order offence the following day. He will next appear before Wigan magistrates on August 28 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has been jailed for seven days for assault and trying to steal from a supermarket.

Thomas McSpirit, 30, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and attempted theft from Asda in Wigan, both on August 6. Wigan magistrates jailed him for seven days for each offence, to run concurrently.

The case of a Wigan man charged with two burglary offences has been sent to the crown court.

Liam Kempshall, 31, of St Wilfrid's Way, Standish, is accused of entering a property on Cross Street, Standish, as a trespasser with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on someone on September 20, 2023. He is also charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal at an address on Market Street on the same day.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 18. Kempshall was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan teenager has admitted terrorising people and smashing a shop front during a riot that broke out in Bolton in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The 16-year-old from Whelley, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit violent disorder by threatening unlawful violence when present together with three or more persons and causing others to fear for their safety and also to causing less than £5,000 damage by putting through a shop's window and door.

He was released on conditional bail until he reappears at the same court for sentencing on September 17.

His arrest followed a significant disturbance in Bolton town centre on August 4 where riot police battled to keep far right protesters and anti-racism demonstrators apart.

A Leigh 58-year-old has admitted animal cruelty charges.

Carl Marsden, of Laxey Crescent, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier called Tiara in September and October last year by asphyxiating the pet and failing to secure veterinary care for her when she was suffering from an ulcerated abdominal tumour, lack of appetite and weakness.

The case was adjourned until October 4 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who was meant to appear at court accused of threatening someone with a knife.

Kristopher Johnson, 41, of Orchard Street, was a no-show at Manchester's law courts when summoned to attend a hearing to face a charge of unlawfully and intentionally threatening a named male in Severn Drive, Norley, on February 1 this year.

As a result an arrest warrant was issued to police by the bench.

A Wigan 50-year-old has been charged with dangerously riding a motorbike on the motorway.

Darren Morris, of Unsworth Terrace, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to face a single accusation of riding a Ducati Panigale dangerously between junctions 4 and 6 of the M61 at Bolton on May 17.

He has yet to enter a plea but a provisional trial date has been reserved at the same court for September 30 next year.

A young Wigan crook with a liking for Audi A3s has been jailed after admitting stealing two of them - one in a robbery and one after a burglary.

Alfie Price, 19, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had previously appeared at court to admit to a series of crimes which included breaking into a house in his home town on March 23 this year to steal the keys to an Audi and then drive off in it.

He had also confessed to a carjacking involving the same make of vehicle when he was a juvenile in February 21.

Admitting to robbery, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, he was given a total of 30 months behind bars.

A charge of the attempted theft of another vehicle was allowed to lie on file and one of possessing the drug ketamine, to which he had also admitted, was given no separate penalty.

A 22-year-old Wigan electrician who threw a brick at police during disorder in Hartlepool has been jailed for 18 months.

Declan Dixon, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, was seen on video footage picking up a missile and throwing it at police in riot gear on the night of July 31 after a protest – linked to the Southport stabbings – grew violent.

When he was arrested 11 days later, sitting in a BMW, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Dixon was working on Teesside at the time and he told police he was present that night “out of curiosity”.

He admitted violent disorder and possessing cocaine and Judge Francis Laird KC jailed him for 18 months, saying “Your behaviour, and the behaviour of others around you, was disgraceful.”

Gary Wood, defending, said Dixon was immature, had no previous convictions and had now lost his £1,600-a-month apprenticeship.

The judge accepted the defendant came from a “loving family” and added “It is very difficult to understand how you came to be involved with a violent mob.”

A Wigan man who admitted to having two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice, has been given a community punishment.

Jamie Stephens, 35, of Withington Lane, Aspull, had appeared in court to plead guilty to possessing the weapons at his home last December 7 and to affray and trying to thwart a police investigation exactly two months earlier.

His community order, handed down by a Bolton Crown Court judge, involves completing 200 hours of unpaid work.

A co-accused, 38-year-old Ian Carrington, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, faced all the same charges but has entered not guilty pleas.

He will stand trial at Bolton on February 6 next year.

A case management hearing will first take place on January 10.

A Wigan 29-year-old is facing a dozen charges over the sale of allegedly phoney tobacco, and e-cigarettes with too much nicotine in them.

Zuhair Rasheed, 29, of New Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices accused of multiple breaches of trade mark, trading standards and tobacco products regulations at The International Store on Market Street, Chorley, between September 5 last year and January 24 this year.

He is accused of being in the "supply of smuggled, counterfeit and improperly labelled tobacco products, and non-compliant disposable electronic cigarettes."

There are three counts of supplying electronic cigarettes where the volume of nicotine-containing liquid exceeded 2ml in each, and thus in breach of the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

Charges also allege that he was selling tobacco which did not conform to modern day plain packaging rules and had fake livery on the front suggesting they were Amber Leaf, Lambert and Butler, and Richmond products when they weren't.

Rasheed was released on unconditional bail until he next appears at Preston Magistrates' Court, on September 11 when pleas may be entered.

An interpreter has also been requested for the hearing.

A Wigan man who tried to rob a pizza delivery driver on his own doorstep has been jailed for three years.

Bolton Crown Court heard that David Cobley pulled a knife on the takeaway man when he arrived with a meal at his home in Wright Street, Platt Bridge.

He said "give me the money" but the driver just fled and reported the incident to the police.

When officers came to arrest 35-year-old Cobley and said he had been accused of wielding a blade, he said "It wasn't a knife, it was scissors."

Cobley pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in custody by the judge.

A knife and pair of scissors were both forfeited.

A 38-year-old Wigan man has admitted fiddling his benefits.

David Williams, of Watson Avenue, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions the fact that he was living together with his partner Natalie Hill and in so doing dishonestly gaining Universal Credit payments between March 11, 2021 and April 10, 2022.

He also admitted making false claims to the DWP in a telephone call that he had no other source of income when this was not the case and that this was done to receive nine Advanced Universal Credit payments.

He was released on unconditional bail for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and Williams will learn his fate at the same court on November 1.