Here is our latest round-up of court cases involving Wigan borough people that have passed before judges, juries and magistrates.

A Wigan 43-year-old who hurled racist abuse in Manchester has avoided an immediate prison term.

Mark Thorpe, of Leader Street in Scholes, stood before city justices to plead guilty to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment or abuse of Mohammed Nazir at Victoria railway station on June 23 last year.

He was given a two-month jail sentence which was suspended for 12 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Thorpe was also ordered to pay his victim £50 in compensation.

A Wigan lorry driver has admitted to his involvement in a hit and run smash.

Adam Jasiczak, 41, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

The charges related to a collision between Jasiczak's DAF LF170 delivery truck with another vehicle on Guildford Road, Levenshulme, Manchester, on March 27, the latter of which suffered bodywork damage.

His driver's licence was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £551.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing a serious assault charge.

Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had been due to attend Wigan Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 last year.

But when he failed to attend, justices ordered that police arrest him and bring him to court to face justice.

A Wigan motorist has been hit with an interim road ban as he awaits sentence for drug-driving.

Halil Yuksek, 37, of Windermere Road, Ince, stood before borough justices to admit to testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine after police stopped his Volkswagen Caddy on Wigan Road at Standish on April 20.

An October 18 sentencing date was set at the same court, before which Yuksek is not allowed to drive.

A shoplifter who spat at a Wigan store worker who caught her has been jailed.

Susan Buckley, 36, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit to stealing £24 worth of Lenor Beads from Home Bargains on March 3 and £54 worth of Lynx deodorants from B&M Bargains Robin Park on May 20.

On the latter occasion she spat at staff member Michael Ellis when he detained her.

Buckley pleaded guilty to the charge of assault by beating, which covers spitting as well as physical blows.

She was sent to prison for a total of 16 weeks, the bench telling her she had been given a custodial sentence because of "the totality of offences, her record for like offending, lack of compliance and engagement with probation, the fact that crimes were committed whilst on licence, and spitting at a public-facing worker, risking disease transmission."

A man who stole £440 worth of cosmetics from Boots has been given a community punishment by Wigan magistrates.

Martin Wilding, 36, of Brindley Street, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to the theft which took place at the chain's Robin Park outlet on April 26.

He was put on a nine-month drug rehab programmes, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and he must pay a total of £220 in compensation plus a £50 fine.

A serial Wigan shoplifter has been sent to prison.

Nicky Parr, 39, of Orchard Street, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to four counts of theft: stealing £50 worth of steak from M&S Food on June 12; then snatching items worth between £15 and £20 from B&M Bargains on August 9, 18 and 20.

Sending the defendant to prison for two weeks, they said only a custodial sentence was suitable for someone with a flagrant disregard for people and their property."

Police are searching for a Wigan 52-year-old accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of car parts.

Ronald Campbell, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with stealing a bumper, bonnet and headlights valued at £7,900 from WRPS Group in Horwich between October 4 and 5 last year.

But he failed to turn up for the hearing so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

A Wigan borough motorist who drove dangerously has been jailed for a year.

Robbie Arnold, 25, of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, had previously appeared before city magistrates to admit dangerously driving an Audi TT on Heathfield Drive and Sycamore Drive, Tyldesley, on July 30 and doing so without a licence or insurance.

He was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where, as well as the 12 months in custody, he was banned from driving for four and a half years.

A Wigan borough man is being prosecuted under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act for allegedly possessing thousands of phoney UK postage stamps intended for fraudulent sale.

Chaudhary Rahman also faces six charges relating to bogus or incorrect tobacco product packaging and suspect e-cigarettes.

The 41-year-old, of Wigan Road in Leigh, appeared before borough justices to be accused of “having in your custody or under your control an instrument, to which section 5 of the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981 applied, namely 23,625 United Kingdom postage stamps.”

The charge alleges the stamps were fake, that he knew this and that he or someone else would pass them off as genuine to others.

Rahman is accused of selling what looked like 217 packs of Richmond king-size and 170 Lambert and Butler cigarettes but were not – breaches of the 1994 Trades Marks Act.

It is also alleged that he sold hundreds of cigarettes whose boxes did not comply with the 2015 Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations; e-cigarettes without batch numbers and which exceeded this country’s tank volume limit of 2ml; and both tobacco and cigarettes whose health warnings were in a foreign language, breaching the the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations of 2016.

Rahman has yet to enter pleas. He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to Wigan Magistrates’ Court on September 20 for a further hearing.

A Wigan 46-year-old who harassed a woman has been sent to prison.

Neil Biljon, of no fixed address, had initially denied the harassment without violence of a named female between June 22 and 24, but then changed his plea to guilty.

Manchester magistrates heard that he attended her address, trespassed in her property and contacted her by way of phone calls and text messages.

Jailing him for 12 weeks, the bench told him that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

A restraining order preventing any contact with his victim for the next two years was also imposed.

A recently-imposed road ban was flouted by a Wigan man caught driving a car with a smashed windscreen and unfit for the road.

Anthony Brown, 64, of Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes, has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting to driving while disqualified, without insurance and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.

Wigan magistrates heard that the silver Renault Clio was stopped by police in Great George Street, Liverpool, on June 1 and it was clear the vehicle had been in a road smash.

Its windscreen was broken and so too were the near side head lamps and reversing lights.

The bench gave Brown a 12-week custodial sentence, suspending it for 12 months, ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for a further year.

He was told he warranted the custodial term because he breached the original road ban so soon after it had been imposed, the dangerous condition of the car and the distance travelled before it was stopped.

He must also pay £149 to victim services and the court in costs.

Police are hunting for a Leigh 25-year-old accused of owning a banned fighting dog.

Brandon Greenwood, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face a charge of possessing or having custody of an XL bulldog in Leigh on February 21 contravention of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act.

But he failed to attend the hearing and the bench issued an arrest warrant.

A Wigan 66-year-old has walked free from court after a jury acquitted him of a series of child sexual offences.

James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, had stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accused him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more were said to have involved getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity.

A further two concerned communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.

At the end of the trial the jury found him not guilty of all the offences and he was discharged from the dock.

A Wigan 20-year-old will face a trial next year after being accused of motoring offences involving an e-bike.

Tyler Sewell, of Stanley Street, Atherton, appeared before borough justices to deny charges or riding a black electric Surron without due care and attention in Atherton on October 10 last year, to doing so without a licence or insurance and to failing to stop for a police officer.

A trial at the same court was fixed for June 3 next year before which Sewell is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan sex offender who failed to inform police that he was out of jail is back behind bars.

John Brown, 51, of Lower Longshoot in Scholes, was duty bound to inform officers of his release from custody within three days as his sentence had required him to sign onto the sex offenders' register.

He was sent back to prison for four weeks.

Charges of intentional strangulation and causing actual bodily harm have been brought against a 43-year-old Wigan man.

Stuart Moran, of Hodder Close, Norley, stood before borough magistrates to be accused of committing the two offences against a named female on August 20. He has yet to enter any pleas.

He was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 25.

Sentencing of a Wigan 40-year-old who admitted to a series of child sex crimes has been delayed.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, had stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images. He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.

Clinch was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court early this month but at the request of his defence team, the hearing has been postponed until September 30.

A 53-year-old Wigan motorist who drove under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road for 28 months.

Glenn Metcalfe, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to admit to a charge of being at the wheel of an Audi on his home street on February 9 when he tested positive for the class A substance.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and a licence.

As well as his disqualification from driving, Metcalfe was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £279.

A young man caught in the grounds of Wigan parish church armed with a knife has received a community sentence.

Dylan Bromley, 26, of Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit having a bladed article in Church Gardens on July 23, 2022 without good reason or lawful authority.

He was put on a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 200 hours' worth of unpaid work, surrender the weapon for destruction and pay costs and a victim services surcharge of £199.

A serial shoplifter who repeatedly stole bottles of booze from Leigh supermarkets and attacked a security guard who tried to stop him has been sent to prison.

Nathan Shaw, 24, of Findlay Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to four counts of theft, stealing alcohol from Morrisons (three times) and Asda (once) between August 22 and 28 and assaulting Morrison's security Hossan Ibrahim by beating on August 27.

Explaining why he was being locked up for six months, the chairman of the bench told Shaw "It was an assault on a security guard: a person lawfully carrying out their employment.

"The assault was a number of pushes, but in the context of a previous assault on the same victim, numerous previous convictions for acquisitive crime, targeting of the same store, and offences committed whilst on licence, only a custodial sentence can be justified."

A 42-year-old Wigan woman has denied charges of harassment, assault and theft.

Amanda Heaton, of no fixed address, appeared at the borough's law courts to plead not guilty to attacking and stealing £100 from Janet Robinson on August 27 and to harassing her without fear of violence for the next two days.

Heaton was released on bail, conditional that she has no contact with the complainant and reports to Wigan police station each Wednesday between 10am and 2pm until her trial at the same court on April 24 next year.