​A 48-year-old Wigan woman has been accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant.

​Elaine Taylor, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face a charge that between August 17 and September 8, 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.

She is also accused of possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16, 2018 and failing to surrender to bail on June 24 this year.

She has denied the last of these charges but not pleaded to the other two counts.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Taylor was released on conditional bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 9.

A drunken Wigan motorist who was three and a half times over the limit when caught speeding on the motorway has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for four years.

Craig Wood, 34, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to giving a reading of 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police pulled over his Citroen Berlingo van on July 28. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to breaking the speed limit between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61 on that same date.

Wood was given a 12-week custodial sentence which was suspended for two years, disqualified from driving from 48 months and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £239.

A young driver was high on cannabis when police stopped him for driving a car without insurance or a licence.

Kian Culshaw, 20, of Frederick Street, Ince, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to testing positive to the class B drug and the two motoring charges, police having pulled over the sliver Audi A4 he was driving along Windermere Road, Wigan, on February 19.

The bench banned him from the road for a year and ordered that he pay £253 in the form of a fine, costs and victim surcharge.

Accusations have been made that a Wigan man twice breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, stood before borough justices charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.

He was given unconditional bail until returning to the crown court on October 9. Knight has yet to plead.

A 39-year-old Wigan woman has pleaded not guilty to launching three assaults and twice committing criminal damage, all on the same day.

Georgina Green, 38, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to deny the common assault of two members of the public and a police officer on August 22 and also to the vandalism of a man's car and damage to a Wigan Council pavement by throwing paint on it on September 2.

Green also denies threatening to commit criminal damage on that second date, having alleged to have said she would smash all of a woman's windows in.

She was given conditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on July 29 next year.

A 41-year-old woman has been accused of twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife.

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before borough justices to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock of his.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Gaskell is first scheduled to appear on October 9, before which she has been released on bail conditional that she has no contact with the alleged victim.

She has denied the assault by beating charge but not entered any other pleas.

A Wigan teenager has been remanded into custody after it was alleged he burgled a home while armed with a knife.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

He will be behind bars until making a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 9.

A Wigan borough 38-year-old has been cleared of encouraging a child to run away from home.

Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful care on October 16 last year.

At another hearing the prosecution offered no evidence and the charge was dismissed.

However Thomas admitted to using threatening or abusive language or behaviour towards two women on October 16 last year for which he was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

A Wigan teenager convicted of dangerously driving a vehicle he had just carjacked from its owner has been given a community punishment.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, committed the crimes a year ago when aged just 16, Manchester justices heard. He had denied the aggravated taking of a Ford Kuga on August 23 last year and to then driving it dangerously around Vicarage Road, Simpkin Street, Warrington Road, Walthew Lane, Davies Street and Whistley Street in Abram.

But he was found guilty of both charges after a trial. Returning to court for sentencing, he was made the subject of a 12-month youth rehabilitation order, was ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

A 17-year-old co-accused, who also faced trial for aggravated vehicle-taking was found not guilty.

Two people have been accused of running a cannabis farm in Wigan.

Elidjan Ruda, 26, and Andrea Ballolli, 21, both of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices charged with the cultivation of cannabis and abstraction of electricity on September 3.

They were remanded into custody until they are sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on October 9.

A Wigan man charged with causing grievous bodily harm will appear before a crown court judge. Oliver Wood, 30, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, is alleged to have wounded Christopher Hardman on March 4, 2023. Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 14. Wood, who has not yet entered a plea, was remanded on unconditional bail. A man has appeared in court accused of assault causing actual bodily harm. Ben Norcross, 29, of Holly Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Ntando Ndlovu on August 27 last year. He has not yet entered a plea. Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 14. He was remanded on unconditional bail. A Wigan teenager has pleaded guilty to two charges of sending offensive messages. Ryan Lightfoot, 19, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, sent messages that were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on September 6. He will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 29 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan woman who savagely attacked her husband with a knife has been given a community punishment.

Michelle Jackson had pleaded to the offence of wounding with intent - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - having driven a blade into her spouse's forearm on June 14 this year.

Returning to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, the 50-year-old, of Cromford Drive, Pemberton, was given a 12-month community order comprising the completion of 20 days' rehabilitation activities, 75 days' unpaid work and a 26-day "Building Choices" programme.

Jackson must also pay £200 in court costs.

A Wigan man has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a woman.

William McDowell, 55, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, has not yet entered a plea to the charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 14. He was remanded into custody.

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple designer spectacles from Wigan opticians.

Relu Constandache, 41, of Bird Street, Ince, took a pair of glasses worth £160 from Optique Boutique on March 14 and two pairs of glasses, worth £298, from Specsavers on March 15, before returning to take another two on March 29.

He also admitted stealing a camera and other items worth more than £7,500 from Colin Edwards in Knowsley on December 7 and failing to surrender to custody at Wirral Magistrates' Court on September 4.

He will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 25 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with shining a laser beam at a police helicopter.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 30, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, is alleged to have "dazzled or distracted" the pilot by shining the light on January 1.

A trial has been scheduled for September 2, 2025 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court. Fitzgerald was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of failing to pay for fuel.

David Lee, 40, of Cherry Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have made off without paying for fuel worth hundreds of pounds in total.

The offences are said to have taken place between December and February in Leigh, Wigan and Salford.

He will stand trial before Wigan magistrates on August 26, 2025. He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

Three young men will stand trial in the crown court after being accused of affray.

Oliver Porter, 19, of Wrightington Street, Swinley, James Wood, 20, of Keswick Place, Ince, and Kian Aaron, 20, of Windermere Road, Ince, are all charged with using or threatening unlawful violence towards someone on June 18, 2023.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where they will appear on October 16. All three men were remanded on unconditional bail.

A woman has been charged with assaulting two people, causing them actual bodily harm, more than two years ago.

Kelly Bannister, 34, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have attacked the women on August 20, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 16 and she was remanded on unconditional bail.

A shoplifter who targeted a Wigan supermarket twice in one day has been jailed.

Joshua Hughes, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing food from Aldi on May 28, along with failing to surrender to custody at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 6. He also admitted stealing an electric toothbrush worth £49.99 from Superdrug on August 2.

Wigan justices sentenced him to 17 weeks in prison and told him to pay £186.99 compensation.

A Wigan man was given a suspended prison sentence after being caught carrying a knife and using abusive words or behaviour.

Jason Semmens, 32, of Downing Close, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on July 23.

Wigan magistrates heard the public order offence was aggravated by his use of a homophobic slur.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £80 fine, £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of flashing.

Christopher Harrison, 57, of Mayfield Road, Orrell, is alleged to have exposed himself on August 2.

The warrant for arrest without bail was issued by Wigan magistrates when he allegedly failed to attend to answer bail.

A Wigan man has admitted carrying a blade in public after being caught with two kitchen knives.

Jack Edgar, 24, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had the knives on Diggle Street, Springfield, on August 4.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on October 9 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A young man found carrying a seven-inch kitchen knife will find out his punishment later this year.

Jordan Smith, 20, of Pembroke Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to possessing the knife on Whelley on August 7.

He also admitted failing to stop for a police officer while riding an e-bike on the same day.

He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan magistrates on November 6.

A man has been jailed for four months after he was found with a knife.

Baron Asega, 25, of Prescott Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to carrying a steak knife on Chadwick Street, Leigh, on August 7.

Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for four months and ordered him to pay a £154 surcharge. The knife will be destroyed.

A man will stand trial after denying stalking a woman and sharing private photographs or films of her.

Sean Ansbro, 35, of Oak Street, Tyldesley, is alleged to have sent the woman numerous abusive and threatening messages between July 1 and August 22 and disclosed private images on August 22.

A trial was scheduled for March 26 at Tameside Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail.