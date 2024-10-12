Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Wigan 37-year-old has admitted to subjecting a woman to a five-month stalking campaign.

David Hitchen, of Tamer Grove in Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to stalking the named female without causing fear of violence between April 5 and September 18 this year.

However he has since stated that he hopes to withdraw his guilty plea, stating that due to mental health issues he was not of sound mind when he first pleaded.

He told Wigan Today that he has taken on a new solicitor and that an application to vacate the original plea will be made to the bench.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The charge to which Hitchen pleaded guilty read that he "continually harassed and stalked the victim over a period of months via messages, and attended her workplace."

He is currently on conditional bail and a sentencing hearing at the same court has been scheduled for November 15 although this could now be the moment the application is to vacate is entered.

Stalking and assault charges have been denied by a Wigan 43-year-old.

John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to the stalking of a named woman, without causing fear of violence between March 28 and May 1 this year, by turning up on numerous occasions at her home and shouting and swearing at her.

He also denies assaulting her by beating on that first date.

Unsworth was remanded on conditional bail until a trial is held at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 21.

A 42-year-old Wigan borough woman has been accused of carrying out a mugging.

Natalie Todd, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, is charged with robbing Gordon Benson of £20 in Leigh on August 24.

She has not yet entered a plea and was released on unconditional bail until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 25.

A Wigan man who sent threatening messages to a woman, damaging her home and threatening violence has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Thomas Hope, 36, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, had pleaded guilty to harassment which put the woman in fear of violence between July 1 and August 5 at a previous hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Returning for sentencing he was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities and has been made the subject of a two-year restraining order which prevents any contact with his victim save through the family courts.

A Wigan lorry driver caught on the motorway when high on a cocktail of drugs has been banned from the road for three years.

Michael Hughes, 41, of Tram Street, Platt Bridge, had taken cocaine and cannabis before getting into the cab of a Scania HGV and driving it along the the M60 at Oldham on December 19 last year, borough justices heard.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of both illegal substances and as well as the 36-month disqualification, he must also complete 100 hours' unpaid work and pay £199 to the courts and victim services.

A Wigan prison officer has denied smuggling drugs into Hindley Prison for an alleged lover.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, Courtney Hitchmough, of Victoria Road in Ashton, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully bringing cannabis resin blocks into the category C establishment on November 20, 2022 for serving inmate Ryan Evans with whom she had formed a relationship.

Evans, 30, of Southport Road in Scarisbrick near Southport, has denied possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply it.

His 61-year-old mother Deborah Evans, of the same address, has denied transferring criminal property, namely cash.

A trial date for all three has been scheduled for September 7, 2026 although there will be a case management hearing on February 21 next year.

All three are on bail until then.

Charges of intentional strangulation and causing actual bodily harm have been dropped against a 43-year-old Wigan man.

Stuart Moran, of Hodder Close, Norley, appeared at Bolton Crown Court accused of committing the two offences against a named female on August 20.

But the prosecution then offered no evidence and the judge told him he was free to go.

A Wigan van driver who ran over an elderly pedestrian and then fled has been jailed.

Stephen Lewis, 54, of Kent Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit which knocked down Agnes Gould on Darlington Street East, on September 28, 2022, and failing to stop after leaving her seriously injured.

He also admitted to driving without due care and attention.

Jailing him for 18 weeks, the chair of the bench told Lewis "Only a custodial sentence can be justified.

"This was a collision with an elderly pedestrian; you knew you had collided with someone and made off from the scene in a situation where you would have been asked to provide a specimen for analysis.

"Significant injury and distress were caused to the victim and her family.

"You also have a previous conviction for drink-driving from five years ago.

"The sentence must be punitive and must protect the public."

Lewis was also banned from the road for two years and ordered to pay £239 to the court in costs and to victim services.

A 29-year-old has admitted to smashing up the front of a Wigan bank.

Sean Prescott, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead to the £2,000 of criminal damage to the glass frontage of the TSB outlet in Ashton's Gerard Street on September 23.

He was granted conditional bail pending sentence at the same court on November 29.

A 20-year-old Wigan man has been accused of subjecting a woman to four months of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Joshua Maverick-Marsh, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, is alleged to have "repeatedly assaulted the victim, forced her to pay drug debts and made threats of violence if she refused, isolated her from friends and family, and when asked to vacate the victim's property, the offender refused."

The offence is alleged to have taken place between February 1 and June 30 this year.

He was granted conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on October 29.

Conditions include not approaching the complainant and not entering an exclusion zone bound by, but not including, the M6, Liverpool Road, Bryn Street, Wigan Road and Downall Green Road, except for one occasion when he can collect personal belongings while accompanied by a police officer.

A Wigan motorist has admitted flouting a road ban while high on drugs.

Martin Choppen, 45, of Bank Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to admit to charges of driving a Volkswagen Tiguan outside his home on April while disqualified, uninsured and under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on October 28.

A Wigan borough 57-year-old who threatened a man with a knife has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Paul Anderson, of no fixed address, appeared before local justices to admit to a single charge of menacing Andrew Banks with a kitchen knife in Leigh on May 15.

He was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

Anderson must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £199 to the court and victim services.

A Leigh motorist who drove off after ploughing into a traffic light and roundabout bollard has been given a short prison sentence and an 18-month road ban.

Simon Hughes, 34, of Warrington Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to failing to stop after his Seat Ibiza crashed into street furniture on Chapel Street and Warrington Road, Leigh, on June 2 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and possession of a knife.

He was jailed for four weeks, disqualified from the road for a year and a half and the knife was forfeited for destruction.

A Wigan 24-year-old has been convicted of driving under the influence of a horse tranquiliser.

Kian Needham, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had denied having taken ketamine before police stopped his vehicle on July 12 last year but he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court.

He was barred from driving for 12 months.

He also has £468 to pay in the form of a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A serial Wigan shoplifter has been jailed for six months.

Nicky Parr, 39, of Orchard Street, appeared before borough justices to admit to a dozen charges, mainly stealing chocolates, sweets, whiskey and washing machine pods from Poundland, Asda and One Stop Shop stores, all within the space of a few weeks in September.

Magistrates said that given his criminal record, only a custodial sentence could be justified.

A Wigan van driver who failed to report a road smash he caused while more than three-times over the alcohol limit is awaiting his fate.

Daniel Aspey, 37, of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, had initially denied the two charges - that he crashed into a Nissan Qashqai on Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, on May 31 last year and did so after giving a reading of 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. But he then changed his pleas to guilty.

The hearing was adjourned for pre-sentence reports and Aspey will return to Bolton Magistrates' Court for sentencing on November 8.

A self-confessed Wigan drug-driver is on the run from police following a court no-show.

Lee Barnard, 38, of Sherwood Grove, Worsley Hall, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit driving a Vauxhall Corsa along Liverpool Road, Wigan, on May 4 when under the influence of both cannabis and cocaine

But when he failed to re-appear for sentencing, the magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

A Wigan 28-year-old has finally admitted to launching a savage attack on a woman.

Ryan Bradshaw, of Stanley Place in Scholes, had initially denied causing the named female grievous bodily harm on October 29 last year in Bolton.

But at a later hearing before borough magistrates he changed the plea to guilty and a sentencing date has now been set for Bolton Crown Court on October 23.

Conditional bail was imposed by the bench until then.

A judge will sentence a Wigan 36-year-old who admits threatening a man with a kitchen knife in the street.

Sean Kenyon, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to menacing Christopher Rock with a blade on August 6.

He was bailed until sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on October 23, on condition that he has no contact with his victim.

A Wigan 21-year-old has admitted to stealing three motorbikes three years ago.

Sean Darbyshire, of HMP Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to burgling a home in Manley Street, Ince, between July 7 and 10, 2021 to snatch a £1,200 Honda CB500; for stealing a Kawasaki ZZR1400 worth £7,000, from an address in Dovenby Fold, Ince, between September 23 and 26, 2021; and to burgling a house in Alfred Street, Platt Bridge, on October 5, 2021 to take a £12,000 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT.

Until his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on October 23, Darbyshire will remain in custody.

A young Wigan motorist has been hit hard in the pocket for trying to dodge paying for parking by putting a stolen or fake disabled person's badge in his car window.

Rahman Ali, 23, of Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to admit fraudulently using the document on a Ford Fiesta in a pay and display car park on Major Street, Manchester, on August 17 last year when it did not relate to him.

A fine, court costs and a victim surcharge mean that he has far more than the car park fare to pay now - namely £556.

A Wigan mechanic has admitted to issuing dozens of MOT certificates to vehicle owners without actually carrying out any work.

Stuart Banks, 32, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, faced a total of 30 charges under the 2006 Fraud Act.

They covered a period from February 6 to May 17, 2023 and each reads that he dishonestly made a false representation, by issuing an MOT certificate to a vehicle (with a named registration mark) without performing the MOT test as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations of 1981, "intending to make a gain, namely to expose another to a risk of loss, for yourself."

At his latest appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court he entered guilty pleas to all of the charges.

He was released on unconditional bail until a Bolton Crown Court judge sentences him on October 18.

A Wigan gym business is being prosecuted for a series of alleged health and safety failings.

A representative of Fitness First, whose head office is on Enfield Street in Pemberton and has a gym on Stadium Way in Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates charged with failing to ensure staff received bi-monthly pool rescue training, that 30-minute poolside checks were not carried out and that pool rescue equipment was available if needed.

It is further alleged that CCTV cameras and monitors were inadequate, that risk assessments were not properly carried out and that protective equipment was not given to staff when required.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between July 22, 2022 and March 29, 2023 and the company is being prosecuted under the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act, claiming that it did not "give effect to the arrangements of risk assessments at Fitness First" and the negative impact this could have on the health and safety of customers and staff.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case has been adjourned until another hearing takes place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on October 28.