​The Wigan keeper of a pitbull-type dog which savaged a man has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

​Shane Evans, 27, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court after denying responsibility for the attack in which John Anders was injured on May 29, 2021 in Nook Lane. But at the 11th hour he changed his plea to guilty.

Returning to court for sentencing he was given a 24-month prison sentence but it was suspended for the same period.

Evans was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He also has to pay £1,000 to Mr Anders in compensation and is banned from keeping dogs for 10 years.

The court was told that the pet had previously been involved in an incident in which someone was attacked in 2016 after which it was put under threat of destruction should it exhibit violence again. As a result of the later incident the dog was put down.

Joanne Washington, 46, of the same address, had denied being the owner of a dog which was out of control when it caused injury.

The prosecution offered no evidence in her case and she was found not guilty.

Two parents have been hit in the pocket after failing to ensure their children regularly attended Wigan schools.

The unrelated cases saw fines handed down to both Hayley Fillingham of Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, and Ivan Barson of Platt Street, Leigh.

In Fillingham's case she did not prevent her son's truancy from Beech Hill Primary School during this year's spring term and faces a bill of £483, comprising a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.

Barson's teenaged child skipped too many classes at Astley St Mary's High School during the same term and his bill was the same as Fillingham.

Both were prosecuted under the single justice procedure which sees magistrates make a ruling without the defendant's attending unless the latter wants to challenge the charge.

A young Wigan motorist has not been banned from driving despite her latest conviction - making a phone call while driving - took her over the usual disqualification limit.

Borough magistrates listened to mitigating evidence in the case of 28-year-old Katie Arkwright of Ansford Avenue, Abram.

It stated that if she be barred from driving the single mum would not be able to work and she would not be able to attend hospital appointments with her child who has multiple health issues.

Instead she had six more points put on her licence and she must pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £264.

The court heard she was caught on her mobile while driving a Ford Focus on Warrington Road on August 26 last year.

A 55-year-old has been accused of arson and failing to save a cat trapped inside the Wigan house he had just torched.

Seiriea Mancinne White, of Westwell Street in Leigh is charged with deliberately setting fire to a council house in Glebe Road, Standish on January 16 this year and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by not letting the pet out when he knew it would come to harm.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on conditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.

A Wigan 32-year-old has admitted to being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Danielle Partington, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the offence at the Victoria Inn on July 3 contrary to the Licensing Act of 1902.

She was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £111 to the court and victim services.

A Wigan 30-year-old has been accused of attacking a man and smashing up his car with a pickaxe handle.

Barry Houghton, of Hampden Place, Marsh Green, is charged with causing actual bodily harm on April 7 and to causing £1,000 damage to a vehicle on the same date: the accusation to which he has already lodged a not guilty plea.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely the axe handle. A co-accused, Shannon Dunn, 29, of Graysons Close in Wigan, has denied assault by beating on the same day.

Both were given conditional bail until they appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 6.

A woman has been banned from the road after being caught driving while high on cocaine.

Emma Carrington, of Butler Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to admit being at the wheel of a Volvo on Sullivan Way, Scholes, when under the influence of the class A drug and when driving without insurance.

She was banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay costs, a victim services surcharge and a fine totalling £253.

An Atherton woman has admitted to being the owner of a fighting dog.

Tina MacDonald, 47, of Buxton Close, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to possessing or having custody of an XL Bully at her home on August 12 in contravention of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act.

She was granted unconditional bail until she returns to the court for sentencing on December 6.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of committing a catalogue of crimes in the space of a week.

Martin Wilding, 36, of Brindley Street in Pemberton, stood before borough justices to face charges which include burglary of a summer house and assaulting a man by beating on Worsley Street on September 20, affray and two attempted thefts on September 24 and stealing bank cards, gift cards and an umbrella on September 27 then fraudulently using the bank cards twice later that day in a bid to buy items for himself.

He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 6.

A convicted Wigan sex offender has admitted to further child sexual offences.

David Kay, 62, of Seaforth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order between September 16 and 24 by trying to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual conversation and attempting to get her to look at indecent images for his own sexual gratification.

He was remanded in custody until he is sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 30.

A Wigan borough 20-year-old has been accused of making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images.

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, stood before local justices charged with the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C.

He is further accused of possessing "extreme porn" images of intercourse between a human and horse.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place between October 2022 and February 2023.

The bench granted him unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with a catalogue of child sex abuse allegations.

Kyle Gill, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, appeared before borough magistrates accused of 14 offences, most of which involving a boy aged between 12 and 14 between December 2022 and November 2023, inciting him to engage in sexual activity, sexually touching him and adult sexual activity with him.

Another charge accuses him of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2023, and he is further charged with the sexual assault of a girl of 14 between June 2017 and June 2018.

Yet to enter any pleas, he was released on conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on October 30.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a a Wigan woman accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant.

Elaine Taylor, 48, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, had appeared before borough justices to face a charge that between August 17 and September 8, 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.

She is also accused of possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16, 2018 and failing to surrender to bail on June 24 this year.

But she then failed to make a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge who duly issued a warrant to the police to arrest her for a bail breach.

A Wigan woman who claimed benefits to which she wasn't entitled for four years has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Judith Glenn, 61, of Rectory Lane in Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to fraudulently failing to inform the Department for Work and Pensions to a change of circumstances, namely that she was living with Stephen Banks between December 2018 and March 2023, knowing that this would have affected her entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance.

She was given a six-month custodial sentence which was suspended for the same period.

The bench said a jail term was warranted because of the length of time the fraud continued and the level of it, but said the sentence would be suspended because there was strong personal mitigation and good prospects of Glenn’s rehabilitation.

She must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £239.

Two men have denied murdering a Skelmersdale dad of three.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with gunning down Lenny Scott outside a gym.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8 this year, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

Making a second appearance before a Preston Crown Court judge, the pair both pleaded not guilty to Mr Scott's murder.

They were further remanded into custody pending a case management hearing on November 19.

A trial date of January 14, 2025 has been set.

A serial Wigan borough thief just out of prison for a recent shoplifting spree has now appeared in court to admit to several more last year.

Sweet-toothed Nicky Parr, 39, of Bond Street in Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stealing a bottle of Disaronno from Wigan Asda on August 23, 2023, from taking chocolate Advent calendars from Home Bargains in Leigh on November 11 and shower gels and bath salts from the same store a week later.

He also admitted to stealing chocolate selection trays from Leigh Poundland on December 5 and chocolate bars from Leigh Home Bargains again on December 12.

The total for the items stolen comes to just less than £80.

Parr also admitted to assaulting Peter Hartley by beating at Asda during the first of those incidents.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on October 25.

Only weeks ago Manchester justices jailed Parr for a fortnight over four thefts that he admitted from M&S Food and B&M Bargains in Wigan.

They told him he had "a flagrant disregard for people and their property."

A Wigan borough 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty to a serious assault almost four years ago.

Sean Shovelton, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, stood before local justices to deny causing Mark Walsh grievous bodily harm on December 31, 2020.

He is also accused of three bail breaches in May, July and October this year, the last of these allegedly involving tampering with an electronic tag.

Walsh was released on conditional bail until he appears before a judge at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street on October 22.

A Wigan 40-year-old who admitted to a series of child sex crimes after a police officer posed as a 12-year-old online has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, had previously stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

The Manchester Crown Court hearing was told that, unbeknownst to Clinch, one of his victims was in fact an under-cover vice officer and it was these conversations which led to his arrest.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images. And he further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.

He was given a two-year custodial sentence but it was suspended for the same amount of time.

Clinch was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a Building Choices programme.

An incriminating phone was forfeited and he has been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order while also signing on the sex offenders' register.

There is also victim services surcharge to pay.

A Wigan borough teenager has admitted to attacking two police officers who arrested him for badly driving an off-road bike in the street.

The 17-year-old from Leigh, who cannot be named, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to carelessly riding the two-wheeler on Kirkhall Lane on April 15 and doing so without a licence or insurance.

He further admitted to the common assault of PCs Matthews and Wright while acting as emergency workers on the same date.

He was given an eight-month youth offender panel referral order, had his driving record endorsed by six penalty points and he was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each of his victims.