​A notorious Wigan shoplifter is back behind bars after being caught stealing chocolates from Lidl.

​Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of snatching £64 of chocolate and laundry detergent from the budget store on September 21.

Because of her track record, the bench said they had no alternative but to send her back to prison, this time for four weeks.

​

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A 39-year-old Wigan man has admitted to a spate of thefts from shops in the space of a few weeks.

Shaun Atkins, 39, of Cemetery Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to eight charges of theft between July 31 and September 19.

Food and drink valued at several hundred pounds were stolen from Sainsbury's at Marus Bridge and B&M Bargains at Newtown.

He was jailed for a total of six months and ordered to pay £1,079 in compensation to the two businesses.

​

A schoolboy has been accused of carrying out four robberies in Wigan when only 14.

The Skelmersdale youngster, now still only 15, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to robbing four named males of cash, iPhones, vapes, iPods, trainers totalling more than £2,200 in late October and early November last year.

He also admitted to possessing a now banned zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2 and cannabis resin on October 31.

Describing his crimes as "grave," the bench gave him bail, conditional that he stays away from his victims, observes an exclusion zone around the bus station and a curfew confining him to his home between 9pm and 7am.

He returns to court to learn his fate on November 14 before which pre-sentence reports will be drawn up.

A Leigh 16-year-old has also pleaded guilty to three of the robberies and to possession of a knuckleduster at Wigan bus station. He will also be sentenced on November 14 and is subject to the same bail conditions.

​

A burglar who was later found carrying an "adapted knife" has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

When appearing before magistrates, Nicolas Buxton, 31, of Clough House Drive, Leigh, had pleaded guilty to entering a house on Glebe Street, Leigh, and stealing a mobile phone and bank card on March 11.

He also admitted fraud by false representation, having twice used a bank card, and possession of a blade on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on the same day.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 16-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years. He must also undergo two years of supervision and complete a drug rehabilitation programme.

​

A Wigan man who denies attacking a woman twice in two weeks will only be tried in nearly two years' time.

Cade England, 31, of Meadow Court, is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm involving the same complainant.

One incident is alleged to have happened between August 16 and 30 and the other on August 30. He is further charged with damaging the woman's mobile phone on August 30.

He has also pleaded not guilty to criminal damage. A Bolton Crown Court judge has now fixed his trial date for August 12, 2026 and he is on bail until then.

​

A trial date has been fixed for a Leigh man who denies assault, stalking and breaching a restraining order four times.

Neil Roberts, 43, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, is accused of stalking a woman between August 16 and September 2, which allegedly involved making numerous phone calls and sending text messages with abuse and threats, going to her home unannounced and entering without invitation.

He is charged with assaulting the same woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 1. Roberts also faces four counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in September 2023.

It is alleged he contacted the woman three times, which he was forbidden to do, and went to an address from which he was banned. Roberts will stand trial on February 15 next year although there will be a case management hearing on November 25.

​

A voyeur who "upskirted" a schoolgirl at Wigan bus station and a woman in the town's Tesco supermarket has been jailed.

Johnny Gentle, (also known as Kyle Furlong), had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to recording images under someone's clothing without consent and for gratification on May 14 in Wigan and using a mobile phone to record someone doing a private act on May 17 with the intent of providing sexual gratification for a third party.

The hearing was told he used a mobile phone to film under a female shopper's dress at the supermarket before someone alerted her. Three days later he was at it again, filming under the clothes of a girl aged under 16.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Gentle was sent to prison for a total of 12 months and a sexual harm prevention order, which had already been imposed on him, was re-set to begin for another 10 years.

​

An autumn 2026 trial date has been scheduled for a Wigan man accused of twice breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was told that his trial would begin on September 1, 2026, although there will be a case management hearing on December 16.

​

A 41-year-old woman has denied twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife.

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock belonging to him.

She entered three not guilty pleas, having already denied the assault by beating charge when appearing before magistrates. The judge ruled that there would be a case management hearing on December 16 while Gaskell will go on trial on March 12 next year.

​

A second Wigan teenager arrested for a savage knife attack on a pensioner has denied committing the offence.

Deacon Hart, 19, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to section 18 assault, otherwise known as wounding with intent and the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident on Edge Hall Road, Orrell, on Thursday, June 27, during which a dog walker in his 70s was seriously injured in a knife attack. He spent several days undergoing treatment in hospital.

A co-accused, 18-year-old Ryan Sweatman, of Linden Avenue, Orrell, has already denied the same offence, along with a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both will now stand trial together on May 18, 2026 before which they have been released on conditional bail.

​

The defence team of a Wigan teenager accused of burgling a home while armed with a knife are bidding to have the charge thrown out.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

He has yet to enter a plea but a provisional trial date was set for March 3 next year. However, an application on November 28 will be heard by a judge for the case to be dismissed. Higham remains in secure accommodation until then.

​

A trial date has been set for a woman charged with assault and witness intimidation.

Crystal Kiely, 34, of Warwick Street, Leigh, is alleged to have tried to intimidate a woman who had accused her of assault so she would not testify against her. The assault is said to have happened on August 20, followed by her allegedly threatening the same complainant between September 1 and 4 with the intention of obstructing justice.

Kiely appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court, who adjourned the case until October 30. She has not yet entered a plea and a trial has been scheduled for August 25.

​

A Wigan man who pleaded guilty to under-age sex offences has been given a community order.

James Friar, 21, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, admitted inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13. The charges stated the girl was a “decoy” and the offences took place between July 23 and August 1.

Friar has now been sentenced to a two-year community order, which includes 150 hours of unpaid work, five days of rehabilitation activities and the 26-day Building Choices programme. He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

​

A Wigan man is awaiting his fate after admitting to launching a vicious assault.

Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 last year. He was remanded on bail until he is sentenced on November 20.

​

A provisional 2026 trial date has been set for a man accused of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ben Norcross, 29, of Holly Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Ntando Ndlovu on August 27 last year. He has not yet entered a plea.

But on his first appearance Bolton Crown Court a trial date of August 10, 2026 was fixed in case he denies the charge. A pre-trial preparation hearing will take place on November 4 before which Norcross is on unconditional bail.

​

A Wigan 55-year-old has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a woman and been remanded in custody until his trial in almost six months' time.

William McDowell, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7 this year. He was remanded into custody until his trial which is scheduled to take place on March 11, 2025.

​

A 46-year-old Wigan man who admitted to downloading hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse has been spared an immediate jail term.

Mark McSharry, of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, had previously appeared before magistrates to plead guilty to making 262 films of child sex assaults which fall into the most serious legal category A. He also admitted making 361 category B images and 764 category C images, all between July 27, 2021 and September 11, 2022.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given an eight-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. McSharry must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities while forfeiting the equipment on which the images were found for destruction.

He has also been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time.

​

A Wigan borough man has been banned from the road after seriously injuring three members of the same family in a road smash.

Eric Calland, 51, of Askrigg Close, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving. The hearing was told that he was at the wheel of a Ford Mustang on Lower Leighs Road, Bolton, on May 4, 2023 when it was in collision with a Lexus.

The 39-year-old male driver suffered facial injuries. His two daughters, aged between five and 10 were taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment, treated as major trauma injuries.

Calland was disqualified from the road for 22 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay each of his victims £500 in compensation on top of which there are court costs and a victim services surcharge to pay.

​

A Wigan 36-year-old has been accused of a vicious attack and domestic abuse.

Scott Williamson, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to face a charge of violent disorder and also causing Scott Brown grievous bodily harm on June 16 last year. He is further charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between January 1 and October 1 and smashing her mobile phone on August 30.

The abuse charge alleges that he "prevented the woman from speaking to and seeing friends and family, used insulting words towards her, used violence against her, and demanded funds from her."

Williamson has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on November 8 before which he has been remanded into custody.

​

A robbery charge has been brought against a Wigan 36-year-old.

Kieran Woods, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices to be accused of holding up Cheethams Stores on March 30 and stealing £35 worth of alcohol.

He has yet to enter a plea and the case will now be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Woods has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance on November 8.

​

A Wigan man has been accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, appeared before borough justices charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

He has been granted conditional bail until he first appears before a Bolton judge on December 20.