The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A serial Wigan shoplifter has been locked up for almost a year after another thieving spree.

Shaun Atkins, 29, of Cemetery Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to seven counts of theft, having targeted the Sainsbury at Marus Bridge five times and B&M Bargains at Wigan twice between July and September, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol, meat and chocolates.

The bench said that only a custodial sentence was justified because of his poor criminal record.

Wigan and Leigh court

He was sent down for 46 weeks and also has more than £1,100 to pay to the retailers in compensation.

A would-be Wigan thief is back behind bars having three times breached a restraining order within days of prison release.

Thomas McSpirit, 30, of no fixed address, was given a seven-day jail term in August for assault by beating and trying to steal goods from Asda.

But borough magistrates heard that on or before September 12 he breached an order by harassing a woman he was prevented by law from contacting.

He had also been charged with stealing £37 worth of laundry detergent from a One Stop Shop on September 10 this year and £47 worth of coffee from the Morrisons store on Wallgate four days later.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was given an eight-week custodial sentence the chair of the bench telling him he had "a flagrant disregard for court orders" and a prison term was also warranted because of previous convictions for like matters, and his persistency of offending in relation to acquisitive crimes.

He must also pay £37 in compensation to the One Stop Shop.

A Wigan 25-year-old will appear before a judge next month accused of rape, sexual assault and violence.

Ryan Bretherton, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, stood before borough magistrates to face a total of four charges: the rape of a woman on April 15 last year; the sexual assault of a woman a fortnight later, the intentional strangulation of a named woman between October 31 and November 21, 2022 and the assault by beating of the same woman on April 29, 2023.

He was granted unconditional bail until his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 20.

Bretherton has yet to enter any pleas to the charges against him.

A Wigan serial thief targeted the same shop four times in a year, justices heard.

Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from a Co-op in March, April and September last year.

He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.

Monks was given conditional bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced on November 29.

A Wigan motorist was caught flouting his driving ban while over the alcohol limit.

Simon Isherwood, 35, of Victoria Street in Newtown, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes Benz on Chestnut Drive, Leigh, on September 11 while disqualified from the road and doing so while not insured and having 59 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath when the limit is 35.

An interim further ban was imposed and he was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on December 13.

A Wigan 44-year-old has appeared before justices accused of a mugging.

Shaun Calter, of Glebe Street, Standish, is charged with robbing Gordon Benson of £20 in Leigh on August 24 last year.

He was released on unconditional bail until his case goes before a judge at Bolton Crown Court on October 25.

A young man has been accused of dangerously driving a car around the streets of a Wigan township.

Brandon Foxcroft, 21, of George Street, Leigh, was brought before borough justices to face a charge of driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously around Platt Bridge, including Walthew Lane, Liverpool Road and Neville Street on October 5, having no insurance and failing to stop for police.

He is further charged with possession of cannabis on the same occasion.

Foxcroft will make a further appearance at the same court on October 23, before which he is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan schoolboy has admitted to a stabbing.

The teen, who was aged just 14 when the attack took place in Leigh on August 14, appeared before Tameside justices to plead guilty to knife possession and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a named male by slashing him across the forearm with the blade.

He further pleaded guilty to cannabis possession on that same day and, two days earlier, to assaulting a police officer by beating and causing £1,500 damages by breaking a police laptop.

He was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision and surveillance.

This includes having to stay indoors at his home in Bickershaw between 7pm and 7am until January 7 next year and being electronically tagged.

A Wigan borough 55-year-old is facing a series of child sex offence accusations.

Lee Ellison, of Glebe Street in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates charged with sexual communications with a boy aged under 16, inciting a boy of 14 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and causing a child of 14 to watch sexual activity.

These offences are alleged to have taken place between October 11 and 15, 2022.

Ellison is further charged with making indecent images of children, 56 of which fall into the least serious of the three categories - C - and one category A image between May 2020 and March 2023; while distributing one category C image on November 3 2022.

No pleas have yet been entered and the defendant will now appeal at Bolton Crown Court on November 13.

He is on unconditional bail until then.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old Wigan woman accused of involvement in a hit and run road smash in which someone was hurt.

Tara Jones, 35, of Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with carelessly driving a Volkswagen Troc on April 30 on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, during which a collision took place resulting in an injury.

But after she failed to attend, police were charged by the bench with arresting her.

A 35-year-old Wigan borough motorist who was caught drug-driving in Blackpool while banned from the road has been given a short jail sentence and further disqualified from driving for three years.

Vasile Mihai, of Hope Street in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan's law courts to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a white Kia Seed on Lonsdale Road in the resort on November 2 last year when disqualified from driving, not being insured and while under the influence of cocaine.

On returning to court for sentence he received the 36-month new ban and was given a four-week custodial term.

There is also £239 to pay to the court and victim services.

A judge will sentence a 45-yearold Wigan borough man who has confessed to having a library of child abuse films.

Mark German, of Phaeton Close, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to making indecent images of youngsters between August 18, 2018 and October 10, 2022, 44 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse images: A.

A further 45 were category B and 156 category C pictures.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing a category A image on August 30, 2022 and a category B image on September 28 the same year.

A sentencing date of November 8 at Bolton Crown Court was set.

Conditional bail has been imposed until then.

A Wigan man has been accused of blackmail.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9. He was remanded into custody until November 15 when he will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

No plea has yet been entered.

A Wigan 35-year-old has been accused of eight thefts, one burglary and two assaults.

Matthew Roscoe, 35, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with stealing mainly washing and laundry products from Gee Tee's, Home Bargains and Dave's Off-Licence between, shoplifting cheese and drinks in two trips to Heron Foods, taking three steaks from Kitt Green Spar and breaking into Farm Foods to snatch more washing products.

All the acquisitive offences are alleged to have taken place between early June and mid September.

Roscoe is further charged with the common assault of a woman on September 15 and assaulting a man by beating on June 20, plus failing to surrender to bail on September 25.

He will next appear before justices on October 28 before which he is on conditional bail.

A Wigan 63-year-old is facing a series of child sex abuse allegations, some dating back more than 25 years.

Christopher Bradley, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Stockport magistrates charged with four counts of gross indecency with a girl aged between eight and 13 in the years 1998 to 2002 and three counts of indecently assaulting a boy between the ages of eight and 11 by sexual touching in the years 2004 to 2008.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown court judge on November 21.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

A charge of blackmail has been made against a Wigan 50-year-old.

Mark Wooton, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to an accusation that he made an unwarranted demand with menaces for £500 from a named woman in August last year.

He was given conditional bail until he stands before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 6.

Two Wigan schoolboys aged just 13 and 14 have been accused of robbery and assault.

The youngsters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with mugging a boy of a £100 silver chain and inflicting actual bodily harm on a second one.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Wigan on April 2 and the older of the two suspects is also charged with possessing a knife on the same occasion.

They have both been granted conditional bail until they return to Wigan Magistrates' Court on December 12 when they are expected to enter their pleas.

A Wigan man has admitted to trashing a woman's house and attacking her - then breaking in again three days later to smash up more of her possessions.

Ryan Bascombe, 32, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two counts of criminal damage at another home on the same street on both October 13 and 16 during which "multiple items" were broken including a television and mobile phone.

He also confessed to assaulting the female occupant by beating on the first occasion and breaking into the address on the second.

Bascombe also pleaded guilty to stealing a craft knife and a bank card from a car in Wigan on September 1 and then fraudulently using the latter to buy £38 worth of goods.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 15.

A 15-year-old schoolboy has admitted to mugging four other boys for valuables in Wigan.

The youngster from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates charged with robbing three males on October 31 last year, stealing iPhones, iPods, trainers and cash and more valuables from another male on November 1 the same year.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on October 28, 2023, having a zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2, 2023 and a bail breach.

He was given conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on November 14.

A convicted Wigan drug dealer has to pay up more than £20k in ill-gotten gains - or go to prison.

Lee Roberts, 45, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, was earlier this year sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.

But he has now been brought back to Bolton Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing which concluded that he needs to hand over £22,250 worth of cash or assets from his crimes within a set period or be given a 12-month spell behind bars.

A trial date of August 2026 has been set for a Wigan 28-year-old facing the most serious of assault charges.

Shirzad Ashraf, of Throstlenest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to wounding Suan Khaligh with intent on September 15 and possession of the class C drug tramadol on the same date.

He was released on bail until his trial at the same court set to begin on August 24, 2026.

A Wigan man accused of a serious attack in early 2022 will only now be tried next spring.

Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28, 2022.

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court.

But due to a backlog of cases, his trial, which had been scheduled for this month, has been rearranged again and will now take place on March 24, 2025.

Johnson is on conditional bail before then.