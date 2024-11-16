Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man will stand trial in 2026 after pleading not guilty to a catalogue of child sex abuse charges.

​Kyle Gill, 51, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, is accused of 14 offences, most of which involve a boy aged 12 to 14 between December 2022 and November 2023, inciting him to engage in sexual activity, sexually touching him and adult sexual activity with him.

Another charge accuses him of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2023, while he is further charged with the sexual assault of a girl of 14 between June 2017 and June 2018.

A trial has been scheduled for September 1, 2026 at Bolton Crown Court.

A Wigan borough woman has denied trying to intimidate a woman who accused her of assault into not testifying against her.

Crystal Kiely, 34, of Warwick Street, Leigh, is charged with assaulting the woman on August 20 and then threatening her between September 1 and 4, with the intention of obstructing justice.

She entered not guilty pleas when she appeared at Bolton Crown Court and a trial was fixed for August 25, 2026.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old accused of arson and failing to save a cat trapped inside the Wigan house he had just torched.

Seiriea Mancinne White, of Westwell Street in Leigh is charged with deliberately setting fire to a council house in Glebe Road, Standish on January 16 this year and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by not letting the pet out when he knew it would come to harm.

He had been due to make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having not yet entered any pleas, but he failed to turn up so the judge issued a warrant to police ordering his arrest.

A Wigan man who had denied assaulting a woman has now changed his plea to guilty.

Donald Ridley, 31, of Winstanley Road, Abram, admitted the common assault of a woman in Leigh on September 5.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 14.

The case of a Wigan man accused of escaping from custody has been sent to the crown court.

Stephen Foster, 43, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, is charged with escaping from lawful custody in Wigan on September 14.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on December 2. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has confessed to assaulting a woman and damaging her property.

Charlie Bates, 20, of Pinewood Crescent, Ince, pleaded guilty to the common assault of a woman on October 28.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage - one on October 7 involving damage to a staircase, mobile phone, photo frame, kitchen door, fan and television, and a second on October 28 involving a window, ornaments, internal door, light fittings and a mobile phone.

Wigan justices will hand down a sentence on January 22. Bates was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to entering a premises which was subject to a closure order.

Carol Fahy, 57, of no fixed address, went to the property on Linney Square, Scholes, on October 28.

She will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on November 11 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has been hit with a 10-year restraining order after admitting to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Craig Walsh had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge relating to a named woman between August and April, but on his latest appearance at Bolton Crown Court he changed his plea.

The court heard that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he would kill himself if she left him.

The Scholes 39-year-old had also denied twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone and the prosecution offered no evidence supporting those charges.

A Wigan 23-year-old has been accused of peddling hard drugs.

Nathan Fairhurst, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared before borough justices charged with possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the class A substances.

He is further accused of possessing class B substance cannabis with intent to supply on the same occasion: March 31, 2022.

He has yet to enter any pleas and the bench sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Fairhurst is on unconditional bail until his first appearance at the higher court on December 4.

A motorist who drove along Wigan roads while high on cocaine has been banned.

Danny Clark, 32, of Greet Street, Hindley Green, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being under the influence of the class A substance while at the wheel of a Golf GTI on Swan Lane on May 23 this year.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and must pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £785.

A Wigan man has been accused of using a stolen company fuel card to buy petrol.

Mark Postlethwaite, 34, of St Andrew's Drive, Springfield, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to face a single charge of fraudulently using the card to make a purchase between December 6 and 19, 2022. He is due to return to court on January 6 in order to enter a plea.

Postlethwaite is on unconditional bail until then.