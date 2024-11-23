Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Wigan man has been accused of fleecing his employer.

Martin Scully, 36, of Parkfields, Abram, stood before borough justices to be charged with fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions. between September and December 2022. The charge states that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.

He will return to the same court on January 6 before which he has been bailed.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

An admission of dangerous driving has been made by a Wigan 36-year-old.

Dean Winstanley, of Wentworth Road, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously around Wallgate, The Saddle Junction, Tyrer Avenue and Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, on September 16 and then failing to give a roadside breath test to police and so failing to provide a breath specimen.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 27.

A man was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when caught by police at the wheel of a car in Wigan.

Damien Gora, 36, of Henry Street, Leigh, gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml when breath-tested by officers in a Mini Cooper near his home on September 22, local justices heard. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He admitted to drink-driving as well as being at the wheel without insurance or a licence. Sentencing takes place at the same court on January 24.

A young Wigan borough man will be sentenced in the new year after admitting to a string of motoring offences including dangerous driving.

Callum Evans, 24, of Oakfield Avenue, Atherton, stood before justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Atherton on September 22 and on the same occasion driving without insurance or a licence, failing to stop for police and possessing cannabis.

He will learn his fate from Manchester justices on January 14.

A Wigan 54-year-old has been accused of being a serial flasher.

Gary Simpson, of Balmoral Road in Ashton, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to face nine charges of indecent exposure in Wigan between July and November last year and that these constituted an act of stalking, causing fear of serious harm.

He was released on unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 4.

Tens of thousands of indecent images were made by a Wigan 64-year-old, a court heard.

Michael Hall, of Kenyon Road, Swinley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to creating 132,702 vile films of child abuse that fall into the lowest legal category - C - between June 2015 and October 2023. He further admitted to making 57 category A images and 232 category B images, plus possession of an extreme porn image involving a human and an animal, all over the same period.

He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 27.

A Wigan teenager who assaulted, throttled and sent grossly offensive messages to a woman has been given a youth rehabilitation order.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to admit to the intentional strangulation and assault by beating of a named woman on April 10 and to making phone calls, sending texts and sending social media messages that were of a highly distressing nature to the same person between January 1 and April 17.

His punishment includes a four-month curfew confining him to home between 7pm and 7am each night, completing 91 days of rehabilitation activities, abiding by a two-year restraining order preventing contact with his victim and pay her and the courts a total of £400.

A judge will sentence a Wigan woman who admits to a series of thefts from shops.

Carly Goodall, 31, of Orrell Road, Orrell, stood before Bolton justices to plead guilty to stealing laundry products, cheese, cola, steaks and washing up liquids when pilfering from Heron Foods, Bell Lane Convenience Store, Boots, Top Shop Mini Mart, One Stop, Spar and GeeTee's between July 19 and October 14. She also admitted to burgling Farm Foods to steal laundry products on September 15.

She will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 28.

A Wigan borough 20-year-old has admitted to making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images.

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C.

He further admitted to possessing two "extreme porn" images of intercourse between humans and animals. The offences all took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Alwill was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on January 6.

A Wigan 40-year-old has been accused of terrorising a woman for four months.

John Griffiths, of Bombay Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough justices charged with stalking a named female between April and August last year and causing her serious alarm or distress.

He is alleged to have sent her numerous messages and made threats during that period. He is separately charged with threatening to smash the windows of her home on August 7 and breaching police bail conditions on November 1.

Griffiths was given conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 27.

Two people who failed to attend court were convicted in their absence of sending threatening or offensive messages.

Amy Roper, 29, and Jamie Ellison, 34, both of Wilson Avenue, Gidlow, were due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Roper had previously pleaded not guilty to sending threatening messages to two people on May 2 last year, while Ellison had denied sending a message that was grossly offensive or indecent on the same date.

They did not attend court for the hearing, so it went ahead in their absence and they were both found guilty. Warrants for their arrests have now been issued by magistrates.

A Wigan man has been convicted of attacking a woman and will find out his punishment next year.

Paul Doherty, 36, of Bulteel Street, Ince, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on May 7 last year, but was found guilty by Wigan justices after a trial.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on January 24.

A Wigan man has been cleared of sexual assault after no evidence was offered in court.

Ryan Simpkin, 24, of Chatham Street, Ince, had pleaded not guilty to sexually touching the woman without her consent between October 28 and 29, 2022. Wigan magistrates have now dismissed the case.

Simpkin had also denied assaulting a man by beating him on October 29, 2022 but changed his plea to guilty.

Justices imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.

A 45-year-old Wigan borough man who confessed to having a library of child abuse films has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Mark German, of Phaeton Close, Atherton, had previously appeared before local justices to plead guilty to making indecent images of youngsters between August 18, 2018 and October 10, 2022, 44 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse images: A. A further 45 were category B and 156 category C pictures.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing a category A image on August 30, 2022 and a category B image on September 28 the same year.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. German must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

The judge ordered him to sign on to the sex offenders' register for 10 years and he has a sexual harm prevention order hanging over him for the same period of time.

A young Wigan motorist has been banned from the road after being caught driving under the influence of cocaine.

Lauren Hart, 24, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having taken the class A illegal substance before she was caught at the wheel on Gillibrands Road, Skelmersdale on July 13.

As well as a 12-month disqualification, Hart also has a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £253 to pay.

A 14-month road ban has been imposed on a Wigan man who drove after snorting cocaine.

Gareth Ellison, 42, of Harmuir Close, Standish, stood before local justices to plead guilty to having the class A substance in his system when driving an Audi at Kingfisher Court on April 26.

A bill of £253 must be paid comprising a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs.

A Wigan 20-year-old has received a suspended prison sentence for failing to stop when riding an e-bike on the road and possessing a knife.

Jordan Smith, of Pembroke Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to the two offences on August 7 in Whelley.

He was given a 16-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months. He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 12 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £239 in costs and victim services surcharge.

A 38-year-old Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting he was armed with a Stanley knife in a local fast food restaurant.

Christopher Morris, of Farr Close, Poolstock, appeared at the town's magistrates' court to plead guilty to unlawfully having the offensive weapon in the McDonald's outlet on Gower Street on September 26.

He was granted conditional bail until he returns for sentencing on January 28, before which reports will be drawn up.

Police are hunting for a Wigan man accused of driving dangerously while banned from the road.

Matthew Johnson, 27, of Kings Road, Golborne, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of dangerously driving a Renault van on Fir Tree Avenue, Lowton, on September 27, doing so when disqualified from driving, having no insurance and failing to stop for police. But he failed to attend and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Justices have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Ingram, 34, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley Green, who is likewise accused of dangerous driving but didn't attend a court hearing.

It is alleged that he drove a BMW dangerously on Long Lane, Hindley Green, on October 4 and that on the same occasion, he failed to stop for police, failed to provide a specimen and was in possession of cocaine.

A 46-year-old Wigan man has been accused of launching a brutal assault.

Lee Bennett, of Winifred Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices accused of intending to inflict grievous bodily harm on Daniel Hughes on November 4 as well as possessing both cannabis and cocaine on the same occasion.

He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 11.

A motorist who flouted his FIFTH driving ban has been jailed and disqualified from the road for a further six years.

John Darbyshire, 46, of Church Street, Standish, drove a Renault Megane along Coupland Road on November 5 when barred from doing so, Wigan justices heard.

They were also told that he had been disqualified on four previous occasions for his bad driving.

Pleading guilty to the offence, Darbyshire was not only further banned for 72 months, but sent to prison for 18 weeks.

A Wigan woman has been accused of being involved in a hit-and-run smash which caused injuries.

Tara Jones, 35, of Wellington Place, Standish, stood before justices at Wigan Magistrates' Court to face charges of carelessly driving a Volkswagen Troc on Ormskirk Road on April 30 and failing to stop after a collision during which injury was caused to another person.

Jones was remanded on unconditional bail until she reappears at the same court on November 28.

She has not yet entered any pleas.

A Wigan borough teenager caught driving while drunk and disqualified has been given a suspended prison sentence and a much longer ban.

Bradley Lovell, 19, of South Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Seat Ibiza on Charles Street on November 6 when disqualified from the road and being over the limit.

The court heard he gave a reading of 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of break when the limit is 35.

He was given a 10-week jail sentence which was suspended for 12 months, he was further banned for three years and four months, he has to complete an alcohol treatment programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan 25-year-old who attacked the same woman four times then tried to intimidate her into not testifying against him has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Jack Cunliffe, 26, from Ashton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on three occasions, assaulting her by beating once, smashing a £150 window belonging to her and witness intimidation.

He was given a two-year prison sentence which was suspended for two year, he was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a behavioural programme, while a restraining order prevents him from having any contact with his victim for five years.

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a young woman in Wigan borough.

Police responded to reports of concern for the welfare of Mashal Ilyas at a home on Oxford Road, Atherton, at around 11.40am on Wednesday October 9.

Paramedics also attended and despite their best efforts, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Nadeem Muhammed Begum, 52, of Oxford Road, Atherton, has now pleaded not guilty to her murder.

A trial date has been scheduled for April 29 next year, although there will be a mention hearing before that on February 17.

In the meantime Begum remains remanded in custody.

A 20-year-old has denied menacing someone with a blade.

Jamie Baron, of Spruce Road, Beech Hill, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to a single charge of threatening a named male with a knife on July 14 last year and that in doing so caused his victim to fear for his safety.

He was remanded on bail, conditional that he have no contact with the complainant, until a trial takes place at the same court on June 10 next year.

A Wigan man who was banned from the road for drug-driving earlier this year got behind the wheel when high on cocaine and cannabis, a court heard.

In April Martin Choppen was disqualified from driving for 16 months after being caught in his Volkswagen Tiguan after snorting court the previous August.

Now he has returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead to driving while banned and doing so, this time while under the influence of two illegal substances.

The bench heard the 45-year-old was stopped in the same vehicle as last time by police near his home on Bank Street, Platt Bridge, on November.

He pleaded guilty to driving while banned and having no insurance as well as driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on February 7.