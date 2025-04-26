Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough man accused of drug dealing.

Wayne Seddon, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022 and to possessing criminal property (namely cash) and perverting the course of justice on July 16 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he failed to attend the hearing and so the bench handed out a warrant for his arrest by police.

Wigan and Leigh court

A Wigan 45-year-old who caused a man's serious injuries by his bad driving in Cumbria has been sentenced.

Marc Gotheridge, of Pinewood Close, Abram, had previously appeared before Carlisle magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of causing Gilbert Allison serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The defendant was in a Vauxhall Vivaro which was involved in a collision in the village of Kirkby Stephen on June 27, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was banned from the road for a year and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Headbutting and sending threatening messages to one woman and harassing another have earned a Leigh man a suspended prison sentence.

Sean McKenna, 40, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named woman in March and sending menacing messages in both December and April; and also to harassing without violence another named female between March 27 and April 26.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A restraining order prevents any contact with the first victim until October next year.

A Wigan borough motorist has received a community punishment and road ban after he was caught three times over the drink-drive limit.

Kaspars Mednis, 34, of Blake Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to admit giving a reading of 242mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

This was after police had stopped his Dacia Duster on Aldford Drive, Atherton, on July 31 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mednis was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and the bench also imposed a road ban of 25 months which can be reduced to 25 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

He must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £199.

A suspended prison sentence has been handed down to a Wigan 44 year old who flouted a domestic abuse protection order by contacting a woman he was barred by the courts from seeing.

Carl Barton, of Leader Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to getting in touch with the named female on April 7 despite Manchester magistrates' having forbidden him from doing so only in January.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis on April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench gave him an eight week jail term but suspended it for 12 months.

He must be supervised for a year, during which time he undergoes treatment for an alcohol problem and completes 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A roofing firm and its owner have been accused of trying to rip off Wigan borough homeowners by exaggerating the need for work, making up major issues that weren't there, bullying the complainant for extra money and overcharging.

Staydry Roofing Solutions of Bury and 32-year-old Tyrone Young of Todd Street, Bury, have pleaded not guilty to a series of trading standards and consumer protection charges brought against them concerning a home in Eva Street, Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton magistrates heard that between February 19 and 22, 2024, Young and the company "misdescribed substandard and unnecessary roofing work," being "verbally forceful and intimidating towards the female victim when demanding further unexpected monies" and omitting a trading address from an invoice in contravention of the 2008 Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Young further denies that he fraudulently told the woman that her roof was sinking, could collapse and hurt someone when this was not the case; and that wooden struts in the loft needed replacing because the existing ones were rotting, something which again was allegedly untrue.

In a separate case brought against Young trading as ACL Roofing of Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, it is alleged that in September 2023 he told the female occupant of an address in Belmont Avenue, Atherton, that he had used an expensive full flat roof liquid fibre sealant had been applied to a dormer roof at the cost of £1,900 plus VAT when this was not the case, that he committed false representation by falsely giving his name as Paul Baker, omitted the trading name from invoices on two occasions and again misdescribed substandard and unnecessary roofing work.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges too.

Proceedings were adjourned until a case management hearing takes place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenager who drove a car dangerously through the streets of Wigan has received a road ban and community punishments.

Nicholas Joice, 18, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, had previously appeared at Wigan magistrates to admit to being at the wheel of a Hyundai last November 15 which was driven dangerously along Cawdor Street, Ormskirk Road, Stanley Street and other roads and that he did so when uninsured and without a licence.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo 12 months of non-residential mental health treatment and pay a £180 fine along with a further £199 in payments to the court and victim services.

A Wigan 53-year-old who stole thousands of pounds worth of car parts has been sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronald Campbell, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, earlier this year appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to stealing a bumper, bonnet and headlights valued at £7,900 from WRPS Group in Horwich between October 4 and 5, 2023.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay compensation, a fine and court costs totalling £665.

A Wigan borough 33-year-old who admitted to under-age sex crimes has been spared an immediate prison term.

Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and cannabis possession on May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No evidence was offered by the prosecution to a further charge that he also encouraged one of the victims to watch an image of sexual activity.

Returning to court he was sentenced to eight months in custody but the term was suspended for 15 months.

Hulton must also complete 25 hours of unpaid work, undergo a mental health programme and has been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

A serial shoplifter who targeted the same store near his home FOURTEEN times in less than two months has been punished by Wigan justices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Duffy, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, plundered more than £1,000 worth of goods, including confectionery, household items, orange juice, pet food and accessories, coffee and scented candles during his pilfering sprees at the One Stop Shop between January 11 and March 18 this year.

He pleaded to 14 counts of theft and has now returned to court to be sentenced to 16 weeks' custody although it was suspended for 18 months.

Duffy must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A young Wigan man has been accused of multiple rapes.

Simba Pemhenai, 21, of no fixed address appeared before borough justices to face three charges of raping a female over 16 between January 31 and June 1, 2024 and also to inflicting actual bodily harm on a woman during that same period.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacks are alleged to have taken place in Preston and Pemhenai was remanded into custody until a further court appearance, this time before Preston magistrates.

A drunken Wigan motorist who attacked a police officer will be sentenced in June.

Simon Rosser, 44, of Darlington Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml when his Citroen Berlingo was stopped on De Havilland Way, Horwich, on April 8.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to the assault by beating of a police officer called Pc Kay that same day in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosser was released on bail while having an interim driving disqualification imposed until he is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on June 25.

A dangerous driver who failed to stop for Wigan police is awaiting his fate.

Abdullah Jahish, 20, of Claybridge Close, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to driving a black Ford Focus dangerously on Wigan Road, Aspull, and Cale Lane, New Springs, on December 7 last year; that he failed to stop for police, drove without insurance and was finally found in possession of cannabis.

An interim road ban was imposed while he is on unconditional bail pending sentencing at the same court on June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of breaching a closure order has been issued by magistrates.

Mark Falla, 45, of Logwood Place, Newtown, had been due to appear at Wigan's law courts to answer a charge of going to 2 Linney Square in Scholes on February 18 when the address was the subject of a court order preventing visitors due to its being a magnet for criminal and antisocial activity.

But he failed to attend so police were tasked by the bench with bringing him to court under arrest.

The schoolboy killer of a Wigan dad in a churchyard robbery and gang attack has had his prison sentence extended for stabbing an inmate, throwing boiling water in the faces of prison officers and then trying to bribe one to drop the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden O’Brien was jailed in 2021 for being part of a group of yobs who killed 34-year-old Steven McMyler outside Wigan Parish Church to steal his £11k Rolex watch.

He could not be named at the time because he was aged only 13 when involved in the attack and 14 when sent down, but he has now turned 18 and so is no longer entitled to the protection of anonymity.

He was given six years’ jail for his part in the savage killing of Mr McMyler, but handed a 27-month extension last year for violence at Young Offender Institute (YOI) Wetherby.

And he was returned to Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted further incidents at the north Leeds prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien pleaded guilty to malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, assault on a prison officer, perverting the course of justice and two counts of possessing offensive weapons.

He was handed another four years’ jail, with the judge telling him that he “sees violence as normal”.

Due to his volatile nature, O’Brien was held in the Napier unit of the YOI where the most violent and vulnerable offenders are taken, prosecutor Joseph Bell told the court.

On the afternoon of March 28 last year, officers were collecting metal food trays from cells when they arrived at O’Brien’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he failed to respond, they opened the cell door only to have boiling water thrown in their faces, causing burn injuries.

One of those officers was passed a note from O’Brien three months later, telling him he would pay him £2,000 if he dropped the charge, asking for his bank details so the money could be deposited by a friend.

This note was passed to the police.

On July 10, O’Brien was due to be let out for exercise but refused to take off his shoes when the metal detector kept sounding.

He threw punches at one officer, before headbutting him, and told him he knew where he lived and that he would “see him soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, on September 14 last year, he spotted a group of youths being escorted across a yard, smashed a window and charged at the group, stabbing one three inches below his neck with a makeshift weapon - a sharpened piece of plastic.

He also had a shard of glass that he picked up from the broken window.

O’Brien has seven previous convictions for 14 offences.

He was just 13 when he helped kill Mr McMyler in 2020.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob the following year.

He was one of five jailed for the horrific death caught on CCTV. They did not know the father-of-two but targeted him due to his expensive watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year he was given his new 27-month sentence for stabbing an officer with a homemade knife and threw a kettle of boiling water over three other officers in separate incidents at YOI Wetherby.

A Wigan 53-year-old has been accused of twice attacking a woman and stealing her valuables.

Shaun Kearsley, of Rutland Road, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices to face charges of assaulting a named female by beating on both January 10 and 11 and also to snatching a gold bracelet and Nike trainers on the second of those dates.

He is further accused of breaching police bail on April 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kearsley was granted conditional bail until he reappears at the court on August 4.

Sentencing of a Wigan motorist who admitted to bad driving while high on drink and drugs has been delayed.

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.

He had been due to be sentenced this month but this has now been postponed until May 12.

An interim road ban imposed at the last hearing remains in place.