A Wigan brewery has announced it plans to open a second venue in the town centre.

State of Kind Brew co launched in spring 2021 as what is known as a gypsy brewing operation, using spare capacity at a variety of sites around the North West to make its beers.

It had an office and warehouse at Hemfield Court in Ince, which later became a tap room and brewery.

Now, after four successful years, it will be opening a new flagship venue in the arches in Wigan town centre.

In a social media post, State of Kind Brew co said: “As some of you well know we have been actively looking for a second venue for SOK for some time…well here it is.

"We are so excited for this and will be our flagship venue so expect big things!

“Fear not though, we are staying in our home town of Wigan with this one but very close to the action and Wigan’s two train stations.

“We can’t wait to get cracking on it and get the place up and running to welcome you as soon as possible. See you there soon!”

John Rawcliffe founded the firm as he wanted to achieve far more than serving up a good pint.

State of Kind has a very strong ethos of giving back to the community and, driven by the belief that collective action can shape a better world, a portion of its profits are reinvested directly into community-focused initiatives across the UK.

From organising beach litter picks and supporting local sustainability efforts, to launching green projects and brewing apprenticeships, the company is committed to fostering unity and resilience within communities.

It also offers brewing apprenticeships aimed at disadvantaged young adults, which provide not just practical career training but also vital life skills.

The new tap room will join a host of firms coming to Wigan, providing a real boost for the town centre.

Four new businesses – a coffee shop, news kiosk, opticians and a ladies and men’s fashion store – will all be opening in the Grand Arcade shopping centre over the next few months.