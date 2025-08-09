The latest news from local law courts

The latest round-up of people from Wigan to appear before in magistrates’ and crown courts.

A Wigan man has admitted breaching a restraining order by going to see a woman.

Daniel Price, 41, of Scholes, Scholes, was with the woman on July 15, despite being banned from contacting her by a restraining order imposed on September 11.

He pleaded guilty to harassment – breach of a restraining order and will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 14.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man will stand trial in 2026 accused of engaging in controlling behaviour and violently attacking a woman.

Liam Makin, 36, of Charles Street, Swinley, has pleaded not guilty to several charges involving the same woman.

He is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between April 1 and June 27, which allegedly involved telling the woman what to wear and accusing her of infidelity.

He is also accused of intentionally strangling her on May 16, plus assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting the woman by beating her and criminal damage to multiple items belonging to her on June 27.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

Makin was remanded on conditional bail until then.

The case of a Wigan man accused of causing death by dangerous driving has been sent to the crown court.

Shaun Read, 32, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is charged with driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on the East Lancashire Road in Golborne on March 25 last year and causing the death of Charlotte Rigby.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 20.

Read was remanded on unconditional bail.

A shoplifter who pleaded guilty to 23 counts of theft has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from a host of stores around Wigan.

Jake Beamish, 25, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stole from nine different shops in Wigan between March and June.

Among the items he took were an angle grinder, a television, bedding, jars of coffee and razor blades.

Bolton justices imposed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered Beamish to do six months of drug rehabilitation, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A criminal behaviour order was imposed for two years which bans him from entering any business at Robin Retail Park, on Gower Street, on Cornwallis Road in Worsley Mesnes, on Poolstock Lane, and in Pemberton town centre and on surrounding streets.

He must pay £85 towards prosecution costs.

The trial of a Wigan man accused of harassment, assault and carrying a kitchen knife was scrapped when he admitted the offences.

Darren Hall, 39, of Sherwood Drive, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to harassment - breach of a restraining order by going to see a woman in Hyde on January 3, despite a restraining order which banned him from doing so being imposed in December.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him on the same day and possessing a knife in a public place - Paddock Rise in Beech Hill - on May 15.

Tameside magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a 26-day programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was told to pay £100 in compensation and £200 towards prosecution costs.

A young Wigan man has admitted to putting people at risk by torching a flat.

Hamish Langdon, 20, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to recklessly endangering life through an arson attack on his own home at Marylebone Place, Wigan, on May 21 this year.

The charge said that the fire caused more than £13,000 in damages to the Wigan Council-owned property.

Langdon had initially denied the charge but then changed his plea. His sentencing was delayed until October 3 for the preparation of reports.

Before then he is remanded into custody.

A short jail sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who breached the terms of the sex offenders' register.

Scott Parkinson, 37, of Brockhurst Walk, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to failing to comply with annual notification requirements on or before June 14.

He was given eight weeks in custody.

A Wigan 22-year-old has been remanded into custody after appearing in court accused of mugging a man.

Connor Wooton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared at the borough's law courts to face a single charge of robbing a named male of a the contents of a Toyota Rav 4 on July 21.

He will be kept behind bars until August 28 when he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

Wooton has yet to enter a plea.

A Wigan home that has been the focal point for neighbour complaints has been hit with a closure order.

An application to prevent anyone other than the occupants plus authorised other parties from entering 23 Hawthorne Avenue, Worsley Hall, was put before local justices, the court being told that the address was often at the centre of anti-social behaviour.

Anyone breaching the order can be prosecuted.

A 58-year-old Wigan man caught with a library of vile child abuse films has been given a community punishment.

Simon Bailey, of Kilburn Drive in Shevington, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to making 47 images that fall into the most severe category of abuse - A - along with 75 category B pictures and 484 category C images.

He also admitted to possessing seven banned images of child abuse and one of extreme porn involving human intercourse with a dog.

The offences were all committed between April 2021 and September 2023.

Bailey was given a two-year community order which includes the completion of 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, is the subject of a five-year sexual harm protection order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time.

Sentencing of a young Wigan man who made disgusting films of children being sexually abused will take place in September.

Arthur Bennett, 27, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to making 14 category A images - the most serious level of abuse - along with 13 category B images and 22 category C pictures.

He was granted conditional bail while reports are prepared and he will return to court for sentencing on September 10.

A Wigan man and woman who conspired to deal no fewer than seven different drugs have been jailed for a total of more than 12 years.

Carolyn Knowles, 46, of Argyle Street in Hindley, and Christopher Atkinson, 49, of Greenways in Billinge, had been accused of possessing the following illegal class A, B and C substances with intent to supply them between May and August 2021: cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, Ketamine, Zopiclone and amphetamine.

Atkinson was also charged with producing cocaine.

The hearing was told that police executed a search warrant at an address in Argyle Street, where the drugs were found and evidence pointing towards Atkinson and Knowles.

Neither defendant was there at the time but Knowles was contacted and was arrested at the address when she returned while Atkinson was detained at a later date.

After pleading guilty to all the charges at Bolton Crown Court it was debated whether a trial of issue should take place: these are hearings where the circumstances of offences are laid out in the hope usually of presenting mitigating evidence which would then lead to a more lenient sentence.

But the judge decided that such a hearing was not necessary.

Returning for sentence, Atkinson was jailed for seven years and four months while Knowles received a five-year custodial term.

A dangerous Wigan driver has been banned from the road for three years and from drinking alcohol for four months.

Thomas Rogers, 33, of Windermere Road, Ince, appeared at the borough law courts to admit driving a Nissan Note dangerously on Manchester Road on May 15 and also to failing to stop for police and failing to provide a drink or blood specimen for testing.

As well as having his licence taken away for 36 months, Rogers must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also abstain from alcohol until November 22.

A Wigan 62-year-old whose dog attacked another man will be sentenced in October. Carl Booth, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, was not in control of an XL bully that mauled David Walls in nearby Rose Avenue, on September 12 2023, justices heard.

The attack took place before this breed of dog was outlawed in the UK but that does not prevent prosecution when someone is savaged by one.

Booth failed to attend a hearing at Wigan Magistrates' Court and was convicted in his absence.

He was given conditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on October 16.

A Wigan man will appear in the crown court accused of wounding.

Christopher Bishop, 33, of Blenheim Road, Ashton, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a man on February 1.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has been charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Neil Griffiths, 51, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, is accused of attempting to speak to a girl under 16 between April 7 and 15, 2024.

He has not yet entered a plea and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on August 27.

Griffiths was remanded on unconditional bail.

A prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 46-year-old caught riding a motorcycle dangerously through a housing estate when banned from the road.

Stuart Parkinson, of Windleshaw Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Suzuki bike at dangerous speeds along Woodcock Drive in Platt Bridge on July 28.

He admitted that he had done this while disqualified from driving and that he was also found in possession of cocaine.

Further allegations of failing to stop for police and failing to comply with a blood test were withdrawn.

The bench jailed him for 30 weeks, saying custody was warranted because of his disregard for court orders. He was also further banned from driving for 469 days after which he must sit an extended test.

A 23-year-old man from Wigan has denied molesting a schoolgirl.

It is alleged that Joshua Griffiths, 25, of St James's Crescent in Bickershaw, sexually touched a female aged 14 on June 9 2023 and did so without her consent.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a not guilty plea. A trial date of July 5 2027 was set although a case management hearing will take place on October 15 this year.

Griffiths is on bail until then.