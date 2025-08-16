The latest round-up of people from Wigan to appear before in magistrates’ and crown courts.

Two people have admitted being the owners of dogs which were dangerously out of control in Wigan.

The animals – cane corsos named Thanos and Nala – injured a dog and a person while they were out of control on March 12 last year.

Holly Shore, 20, of Tabener Close, Pemberton and Liam Simber, 27, of Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to being in charge of dogs which were dangerously out of control and causing injury.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan magistrates imposed two-year conditional discharges and ordered them to pay £1,117.50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £26 surcharge.

Contingent destruction orders were issued for both dogs.

A man who was caught carrying a plank of wood and attacked a police officer has been sent to prison and banned from entering an area of Hindley.

Dillon Dewett, 29, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker by beating him on June 29.

Wigan justices jailed him for two months, citing that he appeared to be “operating as a professional criminal”.

He must pay £100 compensation and was forbidden to go to a specified area of Hindley for three years by a criminal behaviour order.

A Leigh man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of indecent images of children.

Mark Nicholson, 51, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, is charged with making 159 images falling into the most serious category A, 259 category B images and 25,028 category C images between January 20 and June 9, 2023. He is also alleged to have possessed a prohibited image of a child.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27. Nicholson was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan 47-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting to house-breaking and drug charges.

David Riding, formerly of Gloucester Crescent in Hindley and now of no fixed address, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to burgling a house in Reedham Close, Bolton, on September 23 last year during which he stole money, e-cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol totalling £60.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis on July 7 this year.

The bench granted him conditional bail until he returns to court to learn his fate on September 17.

Three men have been accused of failing to stop his dog from attacking a Wigan police officer.

David Mountford, 35, of Fell Street, David Creighton, 52, of Arrow Street, and Ben Ward, 38, of Cedar Road, all in Leigh, appeared before Tameside magistrates to face a single charge of being the owners or in charge of a dangerously out-of-control Rottweiler which injured a PC Woods on October 2 2022.

The hearing was adjourned until November 12 next year for a review of the case.

Two men have been accused of breaking into Wigan houses.

Jordan Thompson, 27, of Victoria Road, and Josh Cumberbatch, 28, of Downing Close, both in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates charged with a crime spree on July 25.

It is alleged they both tried to burgle one home on Car Street, Platt Bridge, and successfully got into a neighbouring house to steal car keys, a car, handbag and debit card.

On the same day it is claimed they also burgled homes in Park View and Dickens Drive, Abram, although Thompson is only said to have tried to raid the latter.

He is further accused of fraud by attempting to make illegal purchases using the stolen bank cards. No pleas have yet been entered.

Both men were remanded into custody until they make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 1.

A 32-year-old Atherton man is facing paedophilia charges.

Michael Readett, of Douglas Street, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court accused of attempting to incite a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and attempted sexual communication with a girl under 16.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place between September and November 2023.

He will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on September 1 and until then conditional bail has been granted.

A Wigan man accused of stalking by phoning a woman more than 100 times in four days has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Cameron Sutherman, 31, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, had also been alleged to have asked someone else to contact the woman and turned up at her home.

He was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 29 and June 1 and harassment in breach of a restraining order from Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 15.

But before a trial could begin at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, the case was discontinued and the defendant was told he he was free to go.

A Wigan who man breached a restraining order by going to an address from which he was banned has narrowly avoided going straight to prison.

Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street, Ince, went to Crawford Avenue, Aspull on May 11, despite the restraining order imposed by Bolton Crown Court in March 2022.

At a previous hearing before Wigan justices he pleaded guilty to harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction and now having returned for sentence he was given given an eight-week custodial term although it was suspended for 12 months.

He will be supervised for 12 months and must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

The bench said they were suspending the sentence because there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."

A 40-year-old Wigan man rammed a police patrol vehicle he had just stolen.

Christopher Mather, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, is charged with stealing a Ford EcoSport on July 9, driving it dangerously on Landgate Lane, Wigan Road and the M6 and then when police tried to stop him, he deliberately reversed it into their car.

He is also accused on the same day of interfering with two BMW 118Ds, a Mercedes A Class and Mercedes GLA as well as breaching bail on July 17.

He is charged with both theft of the Ford and aggravated vehicle-taking.

Conditional bail was granted to the defendant until his first appearance on August 21 before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

A young Wigan man has admitted to driving appallingly along a residential road.

Jamie Reardon, 23, of Riding Close, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Seat Ibiza on St David's Crescent, Aspull, on July 28 and failing to stop for police.

Sentencing will take place at the same court on October 30 before which Reardon is on unconditional bail.

A man from Wigan has denied committing a whole raft of crimes.

Daniel Roe, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.

The 30-year-old denies four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.

He was remanded into custody and a trial date set for December 8 this year, with a case management hearing due to take place on September 22.

A bullying Wigan 59-year-old has been convicted of a five-year campaign of domestic abuse against a partner.

Anthony Adewoyin, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had denied controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between 2019 and 2024 but was convicted after a trial at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

The hearing was told he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely namely verbal and physical abuse, controlling the heating, gas, Wi-Fi, TV and finances.

Adewoyin was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on September 29.

A homeless Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of terrorising and harassing a woman

Dean Brook, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to face a charge of stalking a named female in June and July this year, causing her serious alarm or distress by contacting her multiple times via phone calls, social media profiles and approaching her in person.

He is also accused of harassment by breaching a restraining order during the same period and possessing a craft knife in public on July 29.

He has yet to enter any pleas and he was remanded into custody until his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 3.

A Wigan woman has been accused both of breaking into a house to steal a valuable bicycle and on another occasion stealing an electric scooter.

Kirsty Taylor, 38, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to face the charge of burgling a home on Bedford Street on May 2 to snatch a red and black Scott Syncros bike worth £3,500. She has not yet entered a plea.

Taylor has, however, denied stealing an electric scooter worth £189 from an address in Leigh on June 10 and causing a named woman actual bodily harm in Leigh on June 11, and is further accused of possessing cocaine on the same day as the alleged assault and breaching bail on July 30.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a further appearance at the court on September 22.