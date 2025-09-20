A round-up of the Wigan residents who have appeared in magistrates’ and crown court recently.

A Wigan man has been found guilty of attacking two people on the same day.

Paul Kettlewell, 42, of Martindale Crescent, Newtown, had denied assaulting the man and woman by beating them on June 20, 2023, but was convicted after a trial.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on December 2 at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan man has denied being in a stolen car which was allegedly driven dangerously and reversed into a police vehicle during a pursuit.

Glen Mather, 41, of Hey Street, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking after allegedly allowing himself to be carried in a Ford Eco Sport car on July 9.

It is claimed the car was taken without the owner’s consent and was driven dangerously in Ashton.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will next appear before Wigan magistrates for a trial on October 20, 2026.

Mather has also been charged with perverting the course of justice by providing false details to the police on June 6.

He has not yet entered a plea on that charge.

That case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 2.

A Wigan woman accused of burglary will have her case heard in the crown court.

Gemma Robinson, 39, of Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have entered a house on Marsh Green as a trespasser on August 13 and stolen food and cash.

Borough justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where she will appear on September 24.

She was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man and damaging the tyres on his car.

Dylan Monks, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, is alleged to have committed the offences on August 27.

A trial is scheduled to take place at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on March 12 and he was remanded on conditional bail.

A young man has appeared in court accused of stealing from several supermarkets.

Alexandru Mustafa, 20, of Rothay Street, Leigh, faces nine charges of theft from Asda stores in Trafford, Swinton, Bolton and Manchester.

He is alleged to have taken items including food, toys and laundry products between September 1 and November 12, 2024.

He is also charged with criminal damage to a book belonging to police on January 16.

Mustafa was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

Five men are behind bars and two women were given suspended sentences for their roles in violent disorder in Wigan.

The group were all involved in an incident on June 16 last year, with three of the men also punished for seriously injuring a man.

Damon Hughes, 34, of Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, James Higgins, 38, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, and Scott Williams, 37, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, were each jailed for two years and seven months for violent disorder and causing grievous bodily harm.

Williams was sentenced to a further two months in prison for criminal damage and two counts of assault by beating in a separate case. He is subject to a restraining order for five years.

Scott Heaton, 35, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, and Andrew Harris, 35, of Albert Road, Manchester, were jailed for two years and three months for violent disorder.

The men must all pay a £228 surcharge.

Dionne Lowe, 35, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley Hall, was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, for violent disorder. She must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £187 surcharge.

Natalie Prescott, 36, also of Norley Hall Avenue, was given a 23-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for violent disorder. She must do 15 days of rehabilitation activities, 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £187 surcharge.

A homeless Wigan man will be sentenced next month for harassing a woman and carrying a knife.

Dean Brook, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order, along with possessing a craft knife in public on July 29, during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

A charge of stalking will lie on file.

He will be sentenced at the same court on October 1.

The case against a Wigan man accused of attacking a woman has been dropped.

Gerald Sheridan, 60, of Scholes, Scholes, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm, on July 2.

Manchester magistrates dismissed the case when the complainant did not attend court and the prosecution did not offer any evidence.

A Wigan 37-year-old has admitted stalking a woman and twice attacking her.

Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her between December 16 and 20, but changed her plea to guilty.

She also admitted stalking her by driving past her home and asking people to pass on messages between January 2 and 4 and common assault on May 3.

Atherton further pleaded guilty to taking a Peugeot 208 without the owner’s consent and driving on Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, without insurance on May 3, as well as breaking a bail condition on July 4.

She will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on December 10 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years.

Wayne Seddon, 40, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022 and to possessing criminal property, namely cash.

He has now been jailed for three years and 10 months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Seddon had denied perverting the course of justice and it was ordered that this charge would lie on file.

A Wigan man has been accused of harassing a woman by going to her house multiple times.

Shaun O’Reilly, 23, of Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, is charged with harassment without violence between June 30 and August 28.

A charge of stalking without fear or alarm was withdrawn.

He will next appear before borough magistrates on December 12 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A thief is behind bars after admitting he stole from Wigan shops and a car.

John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, was due to stand trial on four counts of theft, but changed his pleas to guilty.

He stole washing pods on June 27 and chocolates on July 4, both from Tesco Express, and meat from Aldi on July 9.

He also stole £10 cash from a car on Wigan Road, Standish, between July 14 and 15.

Blaney-Hayes also admitted stealing cosmetics from Boots at Robin Retail Park on August 15.

He was jailed for a total of 24 weeks and ordered to pay £1,005 compensation.

A Wigan borough man has been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine after being found guilty of attacking a police officer.

Michael White, 40, of Millers Lane, Atherton, had denied assaulting an emergency worker by beating him on October 8, 2022, but was convicted after a trial at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court.

As well as the £1,000 fine, he must pay £100 compensation, £650 prosecution costs and a £400 surcharge.

A Leigh man who attacked two women has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Chapman, 60, of Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the women by beating them on June 2.

He also admitted stealing a doorbell from one of the women.

Manchester magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Chapman must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities, alcohol treatment and pay £250 compensation to one complainant and £100 to the other.

A Wigan man is accused of being abusive in a relationship and assaulting a woman.

Arron Hibbs, 30, of Bakewell Drive, Beech Hill, is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship between January 1, 2024 and August 30, 2025, in that he allegedly regularly assaulted the woman, verbally abused her, controlled her phone and finances, and damaged her property.

He is also charged with assault by beating her on August 25.

Hibbs is further accused of possessing a knife in a public place, namely Grenfell Close, Worsley Mesnes, on August 30, and two counts of criminal damage to a window, on August 29 and 30.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 7.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Michael Hapgood, 31, of Warwick Road, Atherton, is alleged to have sexually touched the woman without her consent in Salford on April 11.

Justices sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on October 8.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A borough man was jailed after using abusive words or behaviour towards a police community support officer.

Shaun Cleworth, 40, of Samuel Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to committing the offence in Tyldesley on August 30.

Manchester magistrates jailed him for 14 days and told him to pay £25 in compensation.

A Wigan man who stalked a woman and refused to leave her alone has been sent to prison.

Scott Smith, 39, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, pleaded guilty to stalking without violence after he followed the woman and phoned her “constantly” between May 14 and 23.

He had denied a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress and was found not guilty when the prosecution did not offer any evidence.

He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £200 prosecution costs.

A Leigh man has appeared in court accused of producing cannabis.

Anton Mirashaj, 29, of Shelley Street, Leigh, is charged with producing 385 plants of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B, at a property on Beresford Street, St Helens, on March 5.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court for a hearing on September 26.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A borough man will be sentenced next month after admitting two child sex offences.

Steven McGahan, 43, of Ferndale Walk, Leigh, pleaded guilty to trying to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between April 10 and May 9, 2024.

Borough justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 1 and he was remanded on conditional bail.

A Leigh woman has been charged with attacking three police officers on the same day.

Tracey Benjamin, 54, of Banks Court, faces three charges of assaulting by beating an emergency worker on March 10.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 8.

She was remanded on unconditional bail.