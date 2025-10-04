The trial of a Wigan 31-year-old who denied throttling a woman and sending an obscene message has collapsed.

Thomas Rostron, of Alders Green Road, Hindley Green, had been charged with intentionally strangling a named woman on September 3 last year, assaulting the same woman by beating on that day and to sending offensive or indecent or menacing message via electronic communications on November 3.

He had previously entered not guilty pleas and a trial was due to take place this month, but before it could take place, the prosecution did not offer any evidence and all three charges were dismissed.

A Wigan borough 35-year-old has admitted to being a serial shoplifter.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Jack Mountford-Holding, of Bolton Road in Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to 11 counts of theft - mainly of alcohol along with cigarettes and confectionary - from stores including Tesco, Aldi and Asda. He also admitted to criminal damage, cocaine possession and a bail breach.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing by Manchester magistrates on October 3.

A Wigan man has finally admitted to engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship for two years.

Adam Wilkinson, 36, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, had initially denied being verbally abusive towards a woman between May 1, 2023 and April 29 this year.

He also admitted to threatening to share intimate photographs of the woman on April 30 and assaulting her by beating on July 1.

However he had continued to deny stalking causing her serious alarm or distress and this was dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.

Charges of threatening to kill her and causing her actual bodily harm were also dismissed.

Wilkinson was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on October 10.

A motorist whose bad driving caused crippling injuries to a man in a Wigan smash has been spared an immediate prison term.

Joseph Milner, 22, of Spencers Bridge, Newburgh, had been charged with causing David Kelly serious injury by dangerously driving a Ford Ka along Victoria Street in Newtown on October 6 2023.

He offered an alternative plea of guilty to causing the injuries through careless driving while pleading not guilty to the more serious allegation and these pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

Returning to court Milner was given a nine-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

He was banned from the road for 48 months, must be electronically tagged and stay at home during the night for the next three months, there are 100 hours of unpaid work to complete along with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A trial date has been set for a man accused of arranging the rape of a child under 13.

Richard Smith, 34, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with facilitating a sexual offence against a child between August 5 and 8 in London.

He has not yet pleaded and was remanded into custody but a provisional trial date was nonetheless set for February 9. A pre-trial preparation hearing is scheduled for October 23.

A 36-year-old has admitted to stabbing two men in Wigan town centre.

Charles McMurray, of Satchel Close, Newtown, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.

They relate to an incident in the town centre on August 9 when two men suffered what police described as minor injuries.

McMurray was remanded into custody until he learns his fate on December 15. The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

A Wigan man who was caught with more than 10,000 vile films of child sexual abuse has been jailed.

Jason Poole, 48, of Beech Hill, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year to plead guilty to creating indecent images of children in colossal quantities.

The court heard that he had on devices 3,545 which fell into the most serious category of abuse: A, along with 3,576 category B images and 3,244 category C, the total being 10,365.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Returning to court for sentencing this month, Poole was jailed for three years, given indefinite notification requirements and made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.

A 41-year-old Leigh motorist was caught driving when more than four times the legal drink limit.

Martin Jones, of Clifton Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a single count of drink-driving. The court was told he was stopped in his Vauxhall car by police on August 18 in Leigh and when tested he gave a reading of 149 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jones was given an interim driving ban until he stands before Manchester magistrates for sentencing on January 16.

A Wigan man has been accused of twice molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl on a train.

Philip Burke, 42, of Gayton Close, Winstanley, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13 on September 13 last year.

The court was told the alleged attacks took place aboard a rail service between Manchester Victoria and Hindley.

Burke has yet to enter any pleas and the case was committed to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on October 22. Before then he has been released on unconditional bail.

A suspended prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man found with sickening images of child sexual abuse and hundreds of films of animal porn.

Michael Cottam, 53, of Enid Close, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to creating indecent films of youngsters being sexually attacked, one of which fell into the most serious category - A - another six of which were category B and 21 further films were category C.

He also admitted to possessing 686 images of animal pornography, one of which included human intercourse with a horse. Cottam was given a 12-month custodial sentence, the bench telling him he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" but it was suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete six months of mental health treatment and 45 days of rehabilitation activities plus he was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

A Wigan man has admitted to having nitrous oxide with the intention of inhaling it.

Liam Rigby, 33, of Morton Avenue in Worsley Mesnes appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of possessing the class C substance for "wrongful inhalation" in Bolton on July 27 last year. Possession of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as "laughing gas," for such a purpose was outlawed in 2023, although Rigby was prosecuted under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was given a 12-month, conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 in court costs and the gas was forfeited for destruction.

Shops were targeted no fewer than 15 times by a serial Wigan thief.

Susan Buckley, 40, of Water Street, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a whole list of petty thefts. B&M, Morrisons Daily, Go Local and Food Plus on Standishgate were here victims of choice, the court was told as she snatched alcohol, coffee, laundry items, chocolate and air fresheners between early April and mid-July.

Buckley was given conditional bail until she is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on October 8.

A Wigan 26-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting to be a drug peddler.

Jack Parr, of Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply them on June 4.

He also confessed to having more than £12,000 in crimnal property and possessing nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas, for wrongful inhalation.

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on October 17.

An allegation of deliberate poisoning has been made against a Wigan woman.

Nicola Lewis, 52, of Warrington Road, Abram, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of administering a poison with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy a named female on January 11 this year.

The toxin in question is Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory drug, sometimes known as "bute", which is these days all but banned for the treatment of humans and only used by vets because of side effects which can cause the suppression of white blood cells and aplastic anaemia.

Lewis was released on conditional bail until she makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 24. No plea has yet been entered.

A man from Wigan has finally admitted to committing a whole raft of crimes.

Daniel Roe, of no fixed address, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.

The 30-year-old denied four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving. But before his trial could begin, Roe changed all his pleas to guilty.

Roe was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on October 1.

A 74-year-old from Leigh has been charged with a series of historical child sexual offences.

Maurice Smith, of Patterdale Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face four allegations of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, two of sexual touching of a girl under 13, and one of inciting a girl under 13 into engaging in sexual activity.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2004 and June 2005. Smith has not pleaded yet and was granted unconditional bail until he stands before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time on October 24.

A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of savagely attacking a man he was trying to mug.

Kristopher Ayre, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, will appear before a Bolton judge on October 24, having already attended Wigan Magistrates' Court to face charges of causing a named male grievous bodily harm and attempting to mug him.

He is also charged with refusing to give a sample so police could test him for drugs while under arrest. Ayre is in custody until his next court date.

A Wigan man who shone a laser beam towards a helicopter, dazzling the pilot has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Graham Liptrot, 40, of Warrington Road, Ince, had previously admitted targeting the National Police Air Service helicopter on November 15, 2023.

Returning to the borough law courts for sentencing, he was given an eight-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

Liptrot was also put under supervision for a year, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and the laser was forfeited for destruction.

A Wigan borough care worker has been accused of maltreating a pensioner.

Lynn Cassidy, 65, of Bright Street in Leigh, neglected a named woman on March 23 last year.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Cassidy will first appear before a judge on October 24. Before then she is on unconditional bail.