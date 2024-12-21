Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan borough man accused of attempted murder.

Abdullahi Tuani, 25, of Abbey Road, Astley, appeared at Bolton Crown Court before the case was adjourned for the preparation of reports.

The next hearing is due to take place on February 19 and then on April 28 either a trial or a trial of issue will take place. In the meanwhile Tuani remains in custody.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to carrying a metal bar and damaging a car window.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

John Doherty, 42, of Kendrick Place, Scholes, caused £500 worth of damage to the rear window of a car on January 7.

He admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - carrying a metal bar on Kendrick Place - on the same day.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until a sentencing hearing on March 7. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A teenager has admitted carrying a knuckle duster at a borough retail park.

Eighteen-year-old Levi Preston, of Ainsdale Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh on June 19.

He was remanded on unconditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan justices on March 7.

A borough man has been accused of sex offences involving a child.

Bradley Bretherton, 28, of Spa Road, Atherton, faces one count of sexual activity with a child between January 1 and December 3 this year, along with two counts of inciting sexual activity between the same dates.

He did not enter pleas when he appeared before Wigan magistrates and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on January 8. He was remanded in custody until then.

A new trial date has been set for a 40-year-old Wigan man facing domestic violence charges.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, appeared before borough justices charged with causing a named woman actual bodily harm on July 25 and intentionally strangling her on July 31.

A trial date had been set for March 5, 2026, but now it has been brought forward to June 2 next year at Bolton Crown Court before which Whitty has been released on bail, conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.

A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services has now also admitted to possessing hard drugs.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, had already appeared before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises.

Now he has been back to court to plead guilty to possessing both heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan on August 15 plus a bail breach from September 18 last year. He will be sentenced on January 10, before which time he is on conditional bail.

A woman branded a public nuisance for drug-taking at Leigh bus station has been given a suspended prison sentence for breaching a criminal behaviour order by going back there - and to Wigan's bus station.

Carol Fahy was barred from both interchanges for anti-social behaviour, including leaving her drug paraphernalia lying around, but Wigan magistrates heard she was back at Leigh station on January 17 and the Wigan one on November 24.

She was given an eight-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. She was put on a nine-month drug rehab programme and must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Burglary, theft and assault charges have been admitted by a Wigan man.

David Hurrell, 43, of May Street in Golborne, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaking into the Lidl store on York Road, Ashton, on September 22 in order to steal £180 worth of vodka.

He also confessed to stealing £26 worth of wine from Tesco the following day and the failed theft of alcohol from Lowton Co-op on September 17.

Hurrell further admitted to the common assault of Christopher Ryan on September 23 and two bail breaches on October 30 and November 11.

He was granted conditional bail until he returns to the court on February 7 to learn his fate.

A Wigan man who stalked a woman for almost four months has narrowly avoided an immediate jail spell.

Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Hawkley Hall, had admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 21 and September 10 when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The hearing was told he contacted the woman on numerous occasions, in a threatening manner; attended her home refusing to leave and damaging her property.

Brook had initially denied the charges against him, so prolonging the case and this was taken into account during sentencing.

He was given a two-year custodial term which was suspended for the same period. He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment during a 12-month supervision period while carrying out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also imposed a 12-year restraining order on Brook meaning he can have no contact with his victim until at least 2036.

A 42-year-old Wigan man who denied domestic abuse charges has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female, also on June 15.

The controlling and coercive behaviour was alleged to have included repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.

But before the trial could begin, the prosecution offered no evidence and Yusuf was told he was free to go.

A trial will be held at Wigan Magistrates' Court next spring at which a man will deny twice stealing from a retail park store.

Christopher Brown, 39, of Warrington Road, Ince, has already appeared at the court to enter not guilty pleas to snatching £441 worth of cosmetics from Boots at Robin Park on April 26, then returning on May 7 to steal £100 in toiletries.

The trial date was fixed for April 15 before which Brown is on bail, conditions of which involve his sleeping each night at his home address and not entering Robin Park Boots.

A Wigan borough woman who admitted to owning a now banned dangerous dog has been punished by the courts.

Tina MacDonald, 47, of Buxton Close, Atherton, had previously appeared before local justices to plead guilty to possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely an American XL bully called Gia, on August 12.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, must pay £111 in costs and a victim services surcharge and the bench ordered that the dog be destroyed unless an exemption was applicable.

It became illegal to own an American bully XL dog without a certificate of exemption on February 1 this year following a series of fatal and serious injury attacks involving the breed in the UK.

A woman was held prisoner by a Wigan 38-year-old, a court heard.

Scott Smith, of Darlington Street, Scholes, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of falsely imprisoning a named female on December 7 contrary to common law.

He has yet to enter a plea and the bench immediately sent his case to be further heard by a judge. Smith was granted conditional bail until he appears at Bolton Crown Court on January 13.

A Wigan borough woman who committed motoring offences and was found armed with a knife has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Rebecca Dunne, 37, of Elmfield Avenue, Atherton, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' court to admit having a lockable folding knife on the East Lancs Road on October 4 - the same day she was also caught driving a Toyota Avensis on Greenfold Way without a licence or insurance.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for two years. Dunne must, however, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, has had six endorsement points put on her drivers' licence and she has £239 to pay to the courts and victim services.

A would-be Wigan housebreaker has been jailed for six months.

Luis Johnson, 20, and already a resident of HMP Preston, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the attempted burglary of a home in Newark Road, Hindley, on December 7. The bench said that an aggravating factor when it came to decide his 26-week sentence was his criminal record.

A young Wigan man has denied subjecting a woman to seven months of domestic abuse.

Joshua Cadman, 24, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between February 1 and August 31 this year. The charge alleges that he repeatedly made threats to harm her.

Cadman also denies breaching a non-molestation order on December 5 by asking someone to pass on a threatening message to the same woman.

Conditions were imposed on his bail - including having no contact with the complainant and a named male - until his trial takes place at the same court on June 10.

A homeless man has admitted to stealing Christmas gift sets and Advent calendars worth more than £250.

Liam Harris, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to stealing the calendars worth £54 from a Nisa Local on October 27 and the £200 worth of gift boxes from Robin Park Boots on October 31. He was released on conditional bail until returning to the same court for sentencing on January 8.

A young Wigan man who stole three motorbikes three years ago has finally been punished.

Sean Darbyshire, 21, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge having already pleaded guilty to burgling a home in Manley Street, Ince, between July 7 and 10, 2021 to snatch a £1,200 Honda CB500; for stealing a Kawasaki ZZR1400 worth £7,000, from an address in Dovenby Fold, Ince, between September 23 and 26, 2021 and to burgling a house in Alfred Street, Platt Bridge, on October 5, 2021 to take a £12,000 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT.

He was given a 36-month community order which includes completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities and observing a three-month curfew.

A Wigan 21-year-old who stole a pedal bike has been given a community punishment.

Connor Wooton, of Millers Lane in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to snatching the £1,000 bicycle in Hindley on May 17.

He must observe a four-month, electronically-tagged curfew from 7pm to 7am each night and pay £85 to victim services.

A Wigan man who posted a highly offensive message on social media has been hit with a big fine.

Simon Collier, 58, of Cashmore Drive, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to sending an electronic message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on July 1.

The hearing was told he had never been in trouble with the law before in his life and was deeply remorseful.

He was fined £920, must pay £384 to victim services and another £125 in court costs.

A Wigan 19-year-old has been accused of repeatedly raping an eight-year-old girl when he was a schoolboy.

Abdoulie Bah, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, faces a total of 10 child sexual offences committed between August 2020 and October 2021 when he was 15 or 16.

Four rapes are alleged to have been committed between August and November 2020 and the other offences involved non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.

He will make his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 2 when pleas are expected to be entered.

A disqualified Wigan motorist who was jailed for injuring a woman while being chased by police is back behind bars.

Jordan O'Reilly, 22, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, was given a three-year sentence only in February this year for causing injury by dangerous driving and other motoring offences when his vehicle collided with the victim at a Hindley funfair the previous October.

But no sooner had he been granted early release he was caught driving a stolen black BMW on Atherton Road, Hindley, while still banned.

He appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance and to handling stolen goods, namely the BMW, on December 6.

He was sent back to prison for another 18 weeks and is now banned from the road for another five years.