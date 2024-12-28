Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough 40-year-old accused of launching two vicious assaults.

​Lewis Smith, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, had been due to appear at the local magistrates' court to face charges of causing a named female grievous bodily harm and a named male of actual bodily harm on August 5 last year. But he failed to attend the hearing so the bench instructed police to find and arrest him.

​

A notorious Wigan shoplifter who racially abused someone trying to stop her stealing from her local Lidl is back behind bars.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared at the borough magistrates' court to plead guilty to stealing £150 worth of confectionary from the Woodhouse Lane store and hurling racially aggravated abuse on December 9. She was sent to prison for six weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

​

A perverted 45-year-old has admitted to voyeurism after using his mobile to film a man sitting on the lavatory at Wigan's North Western railway station.

David Asbrey, of Tunnicliffe's New Row, Leigh, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to filming a private act for his own sexual gratification on January 18 this year.

The hearing was told that a British Transport Police officer was on duty at the station when he was approached by a witness who informed him that a male was in the men’s toilets, taking photos over the cubicle doors. The witness accompanied the police officers to the toilet and pointed out Asbrey who denied any wrongdoing.

However, his phone showed that he had taken an image of the "inside of a cubicle with a person sitting on the lavatory and which had been taken from height looking down onto the toilet.”

The court was told that the man seen in this image remains unknown. Asbrey, however, was arrested for voyeurism by the British Transport Police.

He was fined and ordered to pay both court costs and a victim services surcharge, the total coming to £666. He was also made to forfeit his mobile phone for destruction.

​

A Wigan 37-year-old has denied domestically abusing a woman and then stalking her three years later.

Kieron Rodgers, of Brookhouse Street, Wigan, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman on December 1, 2021 which included not allowing her to see family and friends and arguing when out.

Then between July 1 and November 6 this year he denies stalking her causing serious alarm or distress, with behaviour including continuously calling her and turning up at her dentist and supermarket when she was there.

A trial date has been scheduled to take place on October 26. 2026, although there will be a case management hearing on March 7 next year. Before then the defendant has been released on conditional bail.

​

A 35-year-old Wigan man was caught in Stockport flouting a driving ban.

Alexandr Popovici, of Warrington Road, Newtown, appeared before the town's justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Honda Jazz on the M60 on December 14 while disqualified from the road. He also admitted to doing so without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Sentencing was delayed until March 5 before which a new, interim driving ban was imposed.

​

A Wigan shoplifter snatched more than £2,300 worth of goods from his local Sainsbury's in four visits within days of each other.

Mark Seddon, of Greenhey, Orrell, targeted the Marus Bridge supermarket between January 12 and 16 to steal various items including meat and several vacuum cleaners. Seddon further admitted to stealing chocolates, meat and toiletries worth £250 from a Morrisons Local in August.

He was granted bail until his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 21, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and does not go to the Sainsbury's store.

​

A borough man has been jailed for four months for being armed in public with a butter knife.

Jonathan Ogden, 32, of Siddow Common, Leigh, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to having the weapon in public on September 12. He also admitted to threatening to destroy property belonging to Karen Anderson on November 14.

As well as his custodial sentence, he has £239 to pay towards court costs and victim services.

​

Charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage have been brought against a Wigan man.

Daniel Williams, 37, of Wigan Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to be accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10. He has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was sent to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 20, before which time Williams is on bail, conditional that he observes an electronically tagged curfew, goes nowhere near a named address in Ashton and reside at an address in Larch Road, Birkenhead.

​

A Wigan 29-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars after being accused of attacking two people, stealing property and damaging police equipment.

Adam Ball, of Chapel Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman and the theft of her phone and keys. He is further charged with assaulting a man by beating and wrecking a police earpiece valued at £100.

Ball was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on January 20.