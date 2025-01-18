Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A Wigan woman has been hit with a restraining order and community punishment after admitting to terrorising a man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Tara Vernon, 29, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking a named male and causing him serious alarm or distress between November 15 and December 20.

The court was told that Vernon sent her victim calls, messages and turned up at his address unannounced on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and the restraining order prevents contact with her victim except via solicitors.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan 25-year-old has been remanded in custody after being accused of stalking a woman and twice attacking her.

James Haswell, of St David's Crescent, Aspull, appeared before Bolton magistrates to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on May 15, assaulting the same person by beating between August 10 and 25 and then stalking her without causing alarm or distress between October 25 and December 16.

He has denied the stalking and lesser assault charge but has yet to enter a plea to the ABH accusation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned until he next appears at Wigan Magistrates' Court today (January 14), until which time he is remanded into custody.

A series of domestic abuse charges, including strangulation and controlling, coercive behaviour. have been denied by a Wigan man.

Dean Riley, 35, of Langton Avenue, Standish, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11, 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26, 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.

Riley also denies two bail breaches.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial takes place at Bolton Crown Court on July 3 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan borough man has been jailed for twice flouting a restraining order by turning up at his mum's house on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Daniel Pemberton-Ward, 26, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to the double breach of an order imposed by Manchester justices only days earlier on December 18.

He was sent to prison for 28 days, the bench telling him that he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders."

A 61-year-old Wigan woman has denied peddling hard drugs.

Donna Glynn, of Collett Close, Scholes, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of possessing both cocaine and heroin on April 23, 2021 with intent to supply them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge she entered not guilty to both charges and was released on bail until her trial takes place on August 26, 2026.

Police who caught a Wigan man who had fled the scene of a crash found him to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Jonathan Chadwick, 49, of Stoney Brow, Roby Mill, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to stop after a crash in Oldham on September 29 in which his BMW caused damage to a Tesla.

He also admitted that when finally breath-tested by traffic officers he gave a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench banned him from driving for 28 months, although this can be reduced to 28 weeks on completing a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

He must also abstain from alcohol for 60 days, complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £2,346.

A banned Wigan borough motorist has admitted to being at the wheel of a car bearing fake plates on New Year's Day.

Richard Morecroft, 40, of Fisher Close in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to admit to driving a vehicle through Scholes while disqualified and having no insurance on January 1 and that he fraudulently used a registration mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted conditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared and he will return to the same court to learn his fate on March 23.

A borough 41-year-old has denied throttling a woman and threatening a man with a knife.

Robert Hoofe, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the intentional strangulation of and causing actual bodily harm to a named woman on March 2 last year and to menacing a named man with a blade on the same day.

He was released on conditional bail until a trial takes place on December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 19-year-old accused of repeatedly raping an eight-year-old girl when he was a schoolboy.

Abdoulie Bah, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, faces a total of 10 child sexual offences committed between August 2020 and October 2021 when he was 15 or 16.

Four rapes are alleged to have been committed between August and November 2020 and the other offences involved non-penetrative sexual activity with a child. All the offences relate to the same complainant.

He was due to make his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 2 when pleas were expected to be entered, but he did not attend and so an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan 35-year-old has been accused of having five illegal drugs on him.

Ben Farnworth, of Delegarte Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of possessing cannabis, bromazalom, diazepam, temazepam and ketamine on September 22, 2022.

He has yet to enter any pleas and was bailed pending a further appearance at the same court on January 22.

Sentencing of a Wigan 34-year-old who failed to stop for police and was found with cocaine will take place in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Ingram, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to not pulling over on Long Lane in Hindley when requested by officers on October 4 and possessing the class A substance on the same day. He further admitted to a bail breach in November.

Conditional bail was imposed until March 5 when Ingram will be sentenced.

A Wigan 25-year-old who stole a woman's bank card and then used it to go shopping has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Kieron Barrington, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices to admit to snatching the card from a named woman's car on December 1 and soon afterwards fraudulently making £335 worth of purchases using it at the Esso petrol station on Woodhouse Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months, he must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work and pay back the amount he stole.

A 63-year-old Wigan motorist caught driving while banned on New Year's Eve also refused to give a breath specimen and attacked a police officer.

Michael Oyeniran, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Nissan Micra in the township on December 31 when disqualified from the road, to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting an emergency worker.

His punishment involves completing 200 hours' unpaid work along with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and paying the police officer £100 plus £85 to victim services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been tasked with tracking down a Wigan 29-year-old who admits attacking a woman and putting through a window at McDonald's but failed to turn up at court for sentencing.

Stephen Davenport, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had previously appeared before local justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named woman by beating and causing criminal damage at a borough takeaway on April 29 last year and had also admitted to breaching bail in September. But after his failure to attend his sentencing hearing, magistrates issued an arrest warrant.

A Wigan borough 20-year-old who admitted to making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images has narrowly avoided an instant spell behind bars.

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, had previously stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C. He further admitted to possessing two "extreme porn" images of intercourse between humans and animals. The offences all took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a seven-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Alwill must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, a Building Choices programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He is also the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same period.

A Wigan man who peddled drugs and handled stolen goods has been jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Worsfold, 31, of Wainfleet Close, Winstanley, had previously appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply it and having a stolen Rolex watch and two e-bikes at his home address on January 6, 2022.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing he was locked up for two years and four months.

A Wigan 44-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting child sex abuse and indecent image charges.

Gareth Vickers, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, having already admitted to taking and distributing a category C image and a bail breach at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded not guilty to taking a category B image and distributing the same.

He will be sentenced on January 24.

A Wigan motorist tried to give police the slip after he was spotted driving while banned. Marc Court, 29, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit van along Elder Green Close, Leigh, on January 4 when disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to failing to stop for a police officer.

He was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on February 11.

A Wigan man has to pay back almost £2,000 after admitting he used a stolen company fuel card to buy petrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Postlethwaite, 34, of St Andrew's Drive, Springfield, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to a single charge of fraudulently using the card to make a purchase between December 6 and 19, 2022.

He was ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work while forking out compensation totalling £1,950.

A Wigan man has admitted fleecing his employer.

Martin Scully, 36, of Parkfields, Abram, stood before borough justices to be charged with fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions between September and December 2022.

The charge states that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleading guilty to the single charge he was released on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place on February 13.

A Wigan motorist caught flouting his driving ban while over the alcohol limit has received his punishment.

Simon Isherwood, 35, of Victoria Street in Newtown, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes Benz on Chestnut Drive, Leigh, on September 11 while disqualified from the road and doing so while not insured and having 59 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath when the limit is 35.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a further 40-month ban, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo alcohol/mental health treatment and pay a £120 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan 35-year-old who committed eight thefts, one burglary and two assaults.

Matthew Roscoe, 35, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing mainly washing and laundry products from Gee-Tee's, Home Bargains and Dave's Off-Licence, shoplifting cheese and drinks in two trips to Heron Foods, taking three steaks from Kitt Green Spar and breaking into Farm Foods to snatch more washing products.

All the acquisitive offences took place between early June and mid-September.

Roscoe further admitted to the common assault of a woman on September 15 and assaulting a man by beating on June 20, plus failing to surrender to bail on September 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was supposed to be returning to court for sentencing this month but failed to turn up at the allotted hour and so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

A 24-year-old Wigan borough motorist was found with both cocaine and cannabis after he was caught drug-driving.

Cameron West, of Bracken Road, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra in Malham Close, Leigh, on May 15 last year while under the influence of cannabis and at the same time, was in possession of the class B substance along with class A drug cocaine.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

The bench banned him from the road for 15 months, ordered that he forfeit the drugs for destruction and made him pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge coming to £1,43.