An attempted murder trial involving men from Wigan borough has been put back.

​Tyler Harrison, 20, from Golborne, and 21-year-old Jacob Humphreys, from Atherton, are co-accused of trying to kill an adult male in Salford on May 26 last year along with James Gregory, 20, from Little Hulton.

They have already appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to the charge.

Harrison also denies charges of section 18 wounding, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Also in the dock has been 66-year-old Julie Harrison, from Swinton, who is facing three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, four of conspiring to supply class B substances and one of possessing criminal property.

Their trial had been scheduled to begin in November this year, but it has now been put back to June 1, 2026.

A 72-year-old woman is awaiting sentence after she was convicted of using threatening or abusive language or behaviour.

Julia Critchley, of Scafell Road, Platt Bridge, had denied two such charges against named females on June 1 last year and also to a bail breach by contacting one of the complainants.

But she was found guilty of all three charges after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at the same court on April 1.

A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services and was found with hard drugs has been sent for rehab.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises and to possessing both heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan on August 15 plus a bail breach from September 18 last year.

He was put on a 12-month drug programme, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay compensation, a fine and court costs totalling £785.

A young scooter rider who led police on a 40-minute pursuit through Wigan's streets has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Layton Collier, 20, of Abbey Lane, Leigh, appeared before borough justices to admit riding a Piaggio Typhoon scooter dangerously on September 18 last year and did so without insurance or a valid licence.

The court heard he had a "total disregard for other road users and pedestrians."

He was given a 24-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Collier must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and is banned from the road for two years.

A total of £139 must be paid to victim services and the courts.

A Wigan 28-year-old has been accused of dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of dangerously driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed on April 22, 2023.

Lombe was granted conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Preston Crown Court on February 17.

No pleas have yet been entered.

The trial of two men who deny murdering a Skelmersdale dad of three has been delayed.

Elias Morgan, 35, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with gunning down Lenny Scott outside a gym.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8 this year, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

A trial had been scheduled to begin in January at Preston Crown Court but it has now been postponed until June 23.

A Wigan man convicted of sending an offensive message has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jamie Ellison, 34, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, had denied sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on April 2, 2023, but was found guilty by Wigan magistrates.

He had already pleaded guilty to failing to attend court on November 5 while on bail.

Amy Roper, 29, of the same address, was convicted of two counts of sending threatening messages on Facebook on April 2, 2023, and had pleaded guilty to failing to attend court on November 5.

Ellison was given a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £250 prosecution costs.

Roper was handed a 12-month community order, which includes attending the Building Better Choices programme for 26 days and five days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £250 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

Restraining orders ban the pair from contacting the two people who received the messages for 12 months.

A teenager is awaiting sentence after finally admitting he burgled a Wigan home while armed with a knife.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had previously appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

A provisional trial date of March 4 was scheduled but at his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a guilty plea.

Higham was remanded in secure accommodation until he is sentenced on March 11.

A Wigan Bargain Booze worker who fleeced the company out of more than £24,000 has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had previously admitted to fraud.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023.

A Bolton Crown Court hearing was told that she was stealing money systematically by pretending to offer refunds to customers.

Her scam was finally spotted when someone at Bargain Booze noticed financial discrepancies in the accounts, the court heard.

When police went to her house on June 8, 2023 and searched it they found a CS gas canister and she subsequently also admitted to possessing "a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid."

The judge gave her a 13-month custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

She must also observe a three-month curfew meaning she has to stay at home between the hours of 10pm and 7am each day.

Peleniuviene must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, the canister was confiscated and she must pay £156 to victim services.

However, despite the prosecution applying for her to pay compensation, this was not granted by the judge and the hearing was told there are no plans to hold a Proceeds of Crime hearing to recover the lost money at this stage either.

A Wigan man has admitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, had previously stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was told that his trial would begin on September 1, 2026.

But at a case management hearing he has now pleaded guilty to the first charge and the second one was dismissed.

The trial was vacated and sentencing will take place on February 17 this year.

A Wigan man awaits his punishment after he admitted attacking a woman and damaging her television.

Brian Cooper, 42, of Frog Lane, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage, as well as a charge of threatening to damage her television and games console.

The incidents all took place on January 13.

Cooper was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 10.

A borough woman has confessed to committing several public order offences on the same day.

Tracy Ottewell, 60, of Fletcher Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to three counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on July 20.

She also admitted causing criminal damage to a garden gate that day and a further charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which related to an incident on July 13.

Ottewell was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on March 7.

A man accused of trying to set fire to the front door of a Wigan church will appear before a crown court judge.

Keiron Mann, 30, of Warrington Road, Ince, is charged with attempted arson at St Mary's Church on July 21.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 19.

Mann was remanded on conditional bail.

Police have thanked the brave victims of a Wigan child sex offender whose evidence helped to put him behind bars.

James Lalley was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison for two crimes against primary school-aged children which took place 12 years apart.

A jury had found the Standish 50-year-old guilty of sexually assaulting a girl in Bury, in 2008/2009 and eight years for inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity in Bolton, in 2021.

He was given a three-year sentence for the first offence and an eight-year term for the second, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Lalley was cleared of a third charge of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

An investigation into the assaults began in January 2021 after the incidents were reported to police.

Investigating officer, Det Con Matthew Foy from Greater Manchester Police, said “Thank you to the victims and their family members for their bravery in coming forward and reporting this abuse.

“We understand how hard it must have been for them, but in doing so, they helped put a dangerous sexual predator behind bars.

“GMP is committed to protecting children in our communities and pursuing the perpetrators of sexual abuse.

“We want to take this opportunity to reassure the victim-survivors of this kind of abuse that the passage of time is not a barrier to justice.

“If you are affected by sexual abuse, or know someone who may be, please contact us and we will work with you at your pace, when you are ready.”

A 20-year-old has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman just days before Christmas.

Ryan Lightfoot, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on December 23.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 25.

A Wigan man is awaiting his punishment after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Damien Ashworth, 41, of Briar Road, Worsley Hall, caused £75 worth of damage to carpet, a rug, a door and slippers on January 15.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on April 9.

A Wigan woman has been given a community order after posting an offensive message on Facebook.

Amy Roper, 29, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, pleaded guilty to sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" between December 8 and 13.

Wigan magistrates imposed a two-year community order, which includes attending a 26-day programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to common assaults on two women.

Jamie Ellison, 34, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, is alleged to have attacked the women on December 9.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on August 14.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A paedophile from Wigan who breached a sexual harm prevention order just weeks after it was imposed has been sent to prison for four years.

On August 19 last year David Kay was given a suspended sentence, put on the sex offenders’ register for a decade and made the subject of a prevention order for the same amount of time after he was convicted of two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

But Bolton Crown Court heard this week that the 62-year-old, of Seaforth Avenue, Atherton, then committed the same crime again with a 13-year-old girl on September 16 and on September 24 attempted to get her to look at indecent images for his own sexual gratification.

He had pleaded guilty to these SHPO breaches at a Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Committed to the crown court for sentencing, Kay saw the judge there activate the suspended term and incarcerated him for four years.

A Wigan teenaged motorist has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving while high on drugs.

Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to seriously injuring a named female in a collision while at the wheel of a Fiat 500 in Lowton on May 24.

She further admitted to driving while unfit through drugs and possessing nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, on the same occasion.

She will be sentenced at the same court on March 7.