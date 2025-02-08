​Jail sentences totalling seven years and five months have been imposed on three Wigan men involved in car thefts, two of them also admitting to a mugging.

Tyler Michaels, 20, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, and 20-year-old Cameron Mennell from Atherton, were given 37 and 36-month prison terms respectively by a Bolton Crown Court judge for a series of serious crimes.

Both pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, the first involving the carjacking of a Mercedes car on July 26, 2022 which was crashed and damaged before it was recovered.

The second involved first burgling a house on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, on or before June 18 last year in order to steal the keys to a £22,000 Ford Puma which was driven away and again found damaged after they abandoned it.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The pair also admitted to the robbery of a man of his coat on October 15, 2023. Mennell pleaded guilty to being armed with a knife on that occasion while Michaels confessed to driving a Vauxhall Mokka on St Helens Road, Leigh, without insurance or a licence, again on the day of the robbery.

Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, was given a 16-month custodial sentence for his involvedment in the Norley burglary.

And Michaels further admitted to a charge of affray on Laithwaite Road, Norley, last July 4 during which he threatened unlawful violence towards another.

As well as their custodial sentences, Michaels was banned from driving for 36 months and Mennell for 42 months.

A Wigan 37-year-old who admitted assault and harassment has been given a community punishment.

Thomas Rigby, also known as Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown had previously pleaded not guilty to stalking, causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and had yet to plead to strangulation and harassment charges.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he admitted to the harassment and assault by beating and the prosecution dropped the stalking and strangulation charges. And at the latest hearing the ABH charge, which Rigby had continued to deny, was allowed to lie on file.

He was ordered to complete a Making Better Choices programme and complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities. Three-year restraining orders also prevent any contact with two named people.

A Wigan 70-year-old has been accused of repeatedly molesting a young schoolgirl.

David Kelly, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before borough justices to face four charges of sexually assaulting a youngster from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 19.

A charge of trying to engage in sexual conversations with a girl under 16 has been brought against a Wigan man.

Louis Lilly, 29, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerifield, stood before borough justices to face a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on February 19 before which he is on bail, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and has no contact with under-18s. He has yet to enter a plea.

A Wigan 35-year-old found with five different illegal drugs has been fined.

Ben Farnworth, of Delegarte Street, Ince, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to possessing ketamine, cannabis, temazepam, diazepam and bromazolam on September 22, 2022.

The bench ordered the forfeiture for destruction of all the seized substances and fined Farnworth £500.

A Dangerous Dogs Act breach has been brought against a Wigan borough man who is accused of having an XL bully.

Michael Johnson, 47, of Bridges Street, Atherton, appeared before local justices to face the single charge of being in possession of a banned fighting dog on July 19, 2024 in Leigh.

He has not yet pleaded and the case was adjourned until April 8 until which Johnson is on unconditional bail.

A community order has been imposed on a Wigan borough man who stole items from three different shops.

Keith Gildart, 46, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to admit taking motorcycle helmets worth £299 from Jaws Motorcycles on November 13; £25 worth of food from Astley Asda on November 21 then returning six days later to snatch £40 worth of meat; and then £44 worth of biscuits from a Co-op store on December 4.

He was put on a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 15 days' worth of rehabilitation activities and to pay back the full value of everything he had taken.

A 58-year-old Wigan woman has admitted flouting a road ban.

Ann-Marie Porter, of Millgate, appeared before town justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Citroen car near her home on December 3 when disqualified from driving and, in doing so, driving while uninsured. She will be sentenced on March 4.

A Wigan 50-year-old has admitted harassing and threatening to kill a woman.

Christopher Jones, of Wyatt Grove, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to admit harassing a named female without causing fear of violence between December 23 and January 20 but also on that last date sending an electronic message stating an intention to murder his victim. Jones was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on February 12.

A Wigan man and his shop have both been fined for selling a vape to a minor.

Habib Hakim, of Crook Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit selling a disposable e-cigarette to an under-18 on July 13 last year and that the products he was selling breached regulations in exceeding the nicotine limit.

Kaz Mini-Market on Bryn Street, Ashton, from where the e-cigarettes were sold, admitted the same charges.

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge came to £960.

Also appearing in court that same day under a separate prosecution, Farhan Latifi, of Boughey Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to selling a vape to a minor on March 9 last year. His court bill came to £590.

An anti-social Wigan woman who failed to clear up dog mess and rubbish from outside her home has been penalised by the courts.

Tracey Innes had been served a community protection notice to tidy land around her Whelley address, but borough magistrates heard she ignored the order.

Proven guilty of the breach in her absence, Innes must pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £966.

A Wigan 55-year-old has admitted to neglecting his bulldog.

David Whittle, 55, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to a single charge concerning the fact that he neglected a tail infection and the overweight body condition of his pet Bruno between April 12 and August 28 last year.

The hearing was adjourned for the preparation of sentencing reports until March 20.

An elderly Wigan paedophile has admitted to numerous court order breaches by jetting off on foreign holidays without notifying the authorities.

Barry Fletcher, 74, of Wellington Place, is required to sign on the sex offenders' register after convictions for downloading indecent images of children in 2017.

One of the requirements is that he must notify police of any foreign travel.

But Wigan magistrates heard that between December 2023 and October last year he has enjoyed jaunts to Malta, Rome, Krakow, Bruges and Palma, each time without telling the relevant parties.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to six breaches in all, because he also neglected to inform the authorities that he had a new passport.

He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the same court on April 3 for sentencing.

A man has appeared in the dock accused of stealing a woman's mobile phone and trying to take another on the same day.

Janar Duhoke, 22, of Warrington Road, Newtown, is charged with robbery and attempted robbery following alleged incidents on January 21.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on February 28 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Duhoke was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to carrying a baton and a locking knife in a public place.

John Pritchard, 55, of Daisy Road, Worsley Hall, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon and a knife in a public place, both allegedly on Montrose Avenue on January 22.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on December 16 and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work after attacking a woman.

Paul Doherty, 36, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on May 7, 2023, but he was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with unpaid work and told him to pay prosecution costs of £85, plus a £48 surcharge.

A man who damaged the window of a Wigan takeaway and assaulted a police officer has been sentenced to a community order.

Jamie Roden, 22, of Moat Hall Close, Worsley Hall, confessed to criminal damage at Corleone Pizza, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on July 10.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on the same day and being in possession of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Roden must pay £490 compensation in total.

Sentencing has been delayed for a Wigan man who tried to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Callum Porter, 26, of Gray Close, New Springs, pleaded guilty in November to attempting to have sexual conversations with a girl under 16 between June 25 and 28.

He was due to be sentenced by Wigan magistrates, but the hearing was adjourned until April 14 so a mental health treatment assessment could be conducted.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man who admitted attacking a woman twice has been sentenced.

Ryan Ball, 31, of Maple Avenue, Lowton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating - once between July 1 and September 30 and again on October 23.

Wigan justices have now imposed an 18-month community order, with alcohol treatment for nine months, the Building Better Choices programme for 26 days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order which forbids him to contact the woman runs for 18 months and he must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A serial shoplifter who stole food, alcohol, fragrances and other items worth hundreds of pounds is now behind bars.

John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products worth £60 from B&M in Wigan and meat worth £150 from Iceland in Wigan on May 22, 2023; meat worth £250 from Aldi in Wigan on June 1; alcohol worth £109.94 on June 10; electrical items worth £184.94 from TK Maxx in Wigan and fragrance gift boxes worth £226 from Boots in Wigan on November 8; and a bottle of wine worth £5.99 from Lidl in Wigan on January 9.

Blaney-Hayes also admitted causing criminal damage to a car on April 6, failing to attend court while on bail on November 13 and the theft of a television from Wigan and Leigh Housing on December 9.

He had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on May 22, 2023 and stealing meat worth £83.31 from Aldi in Bolton on July 20, 2023, but he was convicted of both in his absence.

Some of the offences were committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence order and a criminal behaviour order.

Wigan justices jailed him for a total of 26 weeks.

A 40-year-old homeless man has admitted thieving from the same Wigan store two days running.

Kevin Bamber, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing an unknown quantity of goods from TKMaxx at Robin Park on January 23 and then returning there the following day to snatch £91 worth of health, wellness and beauty products.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months and he was not ordered to pay any costs, compensation or victim surcharge due to a lack of means.

A Wigan man has been remanded in custody after admitting his part in smuggling cannabis into the country.

George Tyson, 31, of Barn Lane in Golborne, appeared before borough magistrates after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug in Manchester on or before January 25.

He has been prosecuted under the 1979 Customs and Excise Management Act and will remain behind bars until his sentencing takes place by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 21.