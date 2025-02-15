Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Charges of rape and violence have been brought against a Wigan man.

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before borough justices facing two counts of rape against a woman between January 6 and 14 this year.

He is also accused of controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage by smashing windows, intentional strangulation and actual bodily harm. All these offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7 last year and January 23. No pleas have yet been entered.

Parr was remanded into custody until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 3.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A 14-week prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who breached a restraining order.

Nicholas Milligan, 31, of Christopher Street, Ince, appeared before local justices to admit sending messages on December 13 which had been forbidden by a Bolton Crown Court judge in an order handed down only the day before.

Jailing him, justices said that a custodial term was warranted because he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders".

A Wigan borough man has received a community sentence for child sex offences.

Lee Ellison, 50, of Glebe Street, Leigh, had previously admitted attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity, inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was put on a 12-month mental health programme, ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 26-day making better choices programme.

He was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time and had to surrender his mobile phone and laptop.

A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of trying to throttle a woman three times on the same day.

Scott King, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices facing three counts of intentional strangulation and one of causing actual bodily harm against the same complainant on January 26.

He has yet to enter any pleas and was remanded into custody until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 4.

A man found armed with a Stanley knife in a Wigan fast food restaurant has been spared an immediate jail term.

Christopher Morris, of Farr Close, Poolstock, had previously appeared at the town's magistrates' court to plead guilty to unlawfully having the offensive weapon in the McDonald's outlet on Gower Street on September 26 last year.

Returning for sentencing, the 38-year-old was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year. He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, surrender the knife for destruction and pay £239 to the court and victim services.

A teenager has denied committing a series of violent crimes in Wigan.

The 17-year-old from Bury, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates charged with robbing one male, trying to rob two others and throttling one of them.

All the offences were alleged to have taken place in Wigan on November 12 and on each occasion, the accused was trying to steal mobile phones.

The boy, who pleaded guilty to all four charges, was remanded on conditional bail until February 26 when he will stand before Tameside justices.

A trial date has been set for a woman accused of dangerous driving and possessing two drugs.

Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, has already pleaded not guilty to driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27, 2023.

She also denied having class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her, as well failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Collins appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge and a trial was scheduled for August 14. She was remanded on bail until a case management hearing at the same court on April 4.

A Wigan man has admitted holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife. Dean Carradice, 39, of HMP Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to robbery and possession of a knife at the shop on July 30. He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on August 6. Carradice will be sentenced at the same court on March 3.

Sentencing of a Wigan borough 67-year-old who admitted to making and distributing vile films of child abuse has been delayed for three months.

Ernest Holme, of Cross Street in Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to plead guilty to creating indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness - 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C. He also admitted to possessing a banned image of a child and one deemed "extreme pornography" involving injury to genitalia.

Holme had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on February 5 but the hearing has now been put back to May 14. He remains on conditional bail.

A trial has been aborted after a Wigan man finally admitted to violence and weapons charges.

Ian Carrington, 39, of of Kingsdown Road, Abram, was to have gone before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month having previously pleaded not guilty to possessing two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice all on December 7, 2023.

But before the trial could begin he changed his plea. Carrington was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on February 28.

Last August a co-accused, Jamie Stephens, 35, of Withington Lane, Aspull, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was given a community punishment involving the completion of 200 hours of unpaid work.

A Leigh 36-year-old is awaiting his fate after threatening a woman with a blade.

Adam Melia, of Larch Road, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to menacing a named female with a kitchen knife last August 28, causing her to fear immediate risk of physical harm.

He was granted conditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on March 17.

A Wigan teenager has denied committing two rapes and sex assaults.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to face four charges all alleged to have happened in June and July of 2022 - when the defendant was aged 15 and involved two counts of raping a man over the age of 16 and two of sexually assaulting a boy. He entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.

He will next appear at the same court on February 17 for a case management hearing and a trial date has been fixed for March 10.

A Wigan 35-year-old will be sentenced next month after finally confessing to attacking and stalking a woman.

James Haswell, of St David's Crescent in Aspull, had initially denied the charge of causing a named female distress between October 25 and December 16 last year and assaulting her by beating. But on his latest appearance before borough justices he changed his plea to guilty.

Conditional bail was granted until his sentencing hearing at the same court on March 18.

A Wigan borough 60-year-old has been cleared of assaulting a woman.

Mark Hilton, of Peregrine Drive in Leigh, stood trial before local justices after pleading not guilty to a charge that he caused a named female actual bodily harm on November 2 last year.

Magistrates delivered a not guilty verdict and he was told he was free to go.

Two teenaged Wigan girls have been accused of robbery.

The 17 and 18-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with robbing a man of a meat cleaver on June 25 last year. The younger girl is further accused of possessing the bladed weapon and the older one of possessing cocaine.

The younger accused was given conditional bail by Wigan magistrates pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 5 but a warrant had to be issued for the arrest of her co-accused after her failure to attend the hearing.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park.

Flaviu Naghi appeared before Swansea Crown Court by video link from Swansea Prison, accused of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen from Leigh by dangerous driving.

Naghi, 33, spoke only to confirm his name to the court and no pleas were entered.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the case and Naghi will next appear before the court on March 21.

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital. She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

Naghi has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

A man has denied murdering a Leigh 27-year-old.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, had been charged with killing Jack O’Brien on December 3. He appeared at Bolton Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea. A trial date of June 2 this year had already been provisionally fixed at an earlier hearing.

Mr O’Brien was stabbed during an evening incident and was rushed to hospital by emergency services, but sadly he could not be saved.

A Wigan rape suspect is being hunted by police.

Michael Disley, 29, of Scot Lane in Newtown, has been charged with both the rape and sexual assault of a female over 16 on November 23, 2022 and was due to make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court this month.

But having been granted conditional bail by magistrates he failed to appear before a judge at the allotted time and so an arrest warrant was issued.

A Wigan van man has been spared a road ban despite his latest traffic offence - driving while on the phone - took him over the usual 12-point disqualification threshold.

Joseph Brit, 34, of Little Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Chester magistrates to admit the motoring infringement in Whittle Lane, Warrington, on August 19 last year while at the wheel of a Ford Transit.

He was given six points on his licence which, under "totting up" of previous points would commonly have meant his barring from the road, but the bench exercised discretion because he said he would not be able to take his children to and from school.

He must pay £215 in the form of a fine, costs and victim services surcharge.

A 38-year-old woman is awaiting sentence after admitting to stealing £400 worth of cosmetics and fragrances from the Robin Park Boots store.

Sonia Wood, of Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to theft committed on January 15.

She will be sentenced at the same court on March 31 before which time she will be electronically tagged while on bail and forbidden from entering Robin Retail Park.

A Wigan borough teenager failed to stop for police when driving under the influence of drugs and while uninsured.

Ewan Kirkham, 19, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, appeared before local justices to admit to having taken cocaine before trying to give officers the slip on Hamilton Street, Atherton, last July 19 and that when arrested he was found not to have insurance cover to drive his Citroen C4 and he was also in possession of the class A drug.

He was granted unconditional bail until he is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on June 17.

The case of a Wigan 29-year-old accused of deliberately injuring a woman will be heard by a judge.

Jordan Belshaw, of Simpkin Street, Abram, appeared before local magistrates to face a single charge of causing a named female actual bodily harm on March 16 last year. He was granted conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court for trial and preparation hearing on March 12.

A banned football supporter from Wigan borough has admitted breaching a court order by failing to surrender his passport before an England game in Ireland.

Lewis Bennett, 21, of Beckside, Tyldesley, stood before local magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a football banning order on September 3 last year. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 in court costs.

A Wigan shoplifter must pay more than £1,000 in compensation for his thefts.

Derek McLagen, 50, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, appeared before borough magistrates to admit stealing sunglasses worth £1,098 from the Eye Centre in Wigan on August 30 and then £163 worth of goods from Leigh Asda on Christmas Eve.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay back the full amount for the spectacles.

A 47-year-old has been accused of deliberately wrecking the exit barrier to a Wigan borough beauty spot.

Darren Hackett, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, appeared before borough justices charged with the criminal damage of the gate to Pennington Flash Country Park at a cost of £1,212, on May 25 last year. The case was adjourned until March 26.