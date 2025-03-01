A Wigan man will be sentenced in April for making vile images of child abuse.

​Ian Toase, 44, of Gas Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to making two category B images and one category C image between January and June last year.

Sentencing takes place on April 16, before which Toase has been granted unconditional bail.

A Wigan 17-year-old has admitted to a string of crimes including car theft, burglary and attempted arson.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The Whelley teen, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Nissan Micra on October 13 last year after which it suffered damage and was driven without insurance.

He also confessed to breaking into a house in Swinside, Wigan, on the same day in order to steal a Citroen car which was then driven without a licence or insurance, after which he tried to set fire to it.

The boy further admitted to having a knife on Mesnes Avenue on May 5 last year and to smashing the window of a woman's house on the same day.

He was released on conditional bail until March 6.

A 16-year-old who attacked another teen has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

The Leigh boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to causing the youngster actual bodily harm during an incident on June 4 last year in Lowton.

He was given a 12-month youth referral order and told to pay the boy he attacked £500.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a WIgan man accused of driving under the influence of cocaine.

David Hughes, 52, of Lord Street, Ince, had been due to appear before borough justices to face a single charge of drug-driving at Vauxhall Vivaro on Moorings Way, Southsea in Hampshire, on September 14 last year.

But when he failed to attend, the bench issued an arrest warrant.

A five-year road ban and suspended prison sentence have been imposed on a Leigh 62-year-old who was caught driving while almost four times over the drink-drive limit on Walmsley Road last October 26.

Stephen Slack, of Shipham Close, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35. He also admitted to driving the Ssangyong Kyron while uninsured.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, must observe a 60-month driving disqualification while completing 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

His court costs and victim services surcharge bill comes to £239.

A Wigan schoolgirl of just 14 took someone's car and caused damage to three other vehicles in County Durham, a court heard.

The youngster, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Mazda on July 4 last year in Durham and that before it was recovered, it had caused less than £5,000 damage to three other vehicles.

She also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence of insurance.

She was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on March 20.

A Wigan man who failed to attend court was convicted of engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship.

James Jools, 56, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, was due to stand trial at Weymouth Magistrates' Court accused of coercive or controlling behaviour between September 1 and December 10, 2023.

But he failed to attend and the case was proven in his absence.

A warrant for arrest without bail was issued by justices.

A motorist was well above four times the drink-drive limit when police stopped him driving near his Wigan home.

Paul Atherton, 49, was on Whitley Crescent, where he lives, on December 21 last year when a police patrol halted his Volkswagen Polo, borough justices heard.

He gave a reading of 160 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is just 35.

The bench imposed an interim driving disqualification on Atherton prior to his sentencing on March 27.

A Wigan 50-year-old who admitted harassing and threatening to kill a woman has been spared an immediate custodial sentence.

Christopher Jones, of Wyatt Grove, Ashton, had been remanded into custody by borough magistrates after admitting harassing a named female without causing fear of violence between December 23 and January 20 but also on that last date sending an electronic message stating an intention to murder his victim.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to stay off alcohol for 90 days while completing 26 days of rehabilitation activities and a restraining order prevents any contact with his victim for the next two years.

A drink-driver who crashed into another vehicle on Christmas Day then fled has been banned from the road by Wigan magistrates.

When finally caught, Thomas Birchmore, 31, of Manley Street, Ince, gave a breath test showing he had double the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Before then he had driven a Ford Fiesta without insurance or a licence and, while on Anderton Street, failed to stop after hitting another vehicle.

Birchmore was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also banned from the road for 24 months although the sentence can be reduced to 24 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan 38-year-old accused of holding two women prisoner.

Scott Smith, of Darlington Street, Scholes, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges of falsely imprisoning named females contrary to common law.

He has yet to enter a plea but a trial date of July 8 this year has been provisionally scheduled.

Smith will appear at a further case management hearing, though, on April 11.

A Wigan 28-year-old has admitted to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences were committed on April 22, 2023.

He was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place on June 2.

A Wigan man has admitted to fleecing his employer.

Martin Scully, 36, from Abram, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions between September and December 2022.

The charge stated that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.

He was punished with a 12-month community order which includes the completion of 80 hours' unpaid work.

Scully must also pay £2,541.77 in compensation the company.

A banned Wigan van man was found at the wheel while over the drink-drive limit on Valentine's Day.

David McCartney, 41, of Almond Grove, Worsley Hall, appeared before Manchester magistrates to driving a Ford Transit on Ormskirk Road while disqualified on February 14, doing so while uninsured and giving a reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath: twice the legal maximum.

The bench remanded him in custody pending his sentencing hearing on March 7 and also imposed an interim driving ban.

A 44-year-old Wigan woman caught driving when almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road and been given a suspended prison sentence.

Gemma Fowler-Bishop, of Woodview, Shevington, stood before local justices to plead guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that when police stopped her Toyota Aygo on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre on Christmas Eve, she gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Because of the "very high reading," an eight-week custodial sentence was imposed, although it was suspended for 12 months.

Fowler-Bishop must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and she was disqualified from driving for 32 months, although this can be reduced to 32 weeks on completion of a state-approved course for drink-drivers.

The case against a man accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her has been dropped.

Christopher Nibloe, 40, of Avondale Drive, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with strangling the woman and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12 last year.

He faced a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between August 10 and 12, plus common assault on August 10 and criminal damage to her furniture and cutlery on May 12.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was scheduled to take place at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, but the case was discontinued before this was held.

A Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years is bidding to get the charges against him thrown out of court.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has now twice appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

But on his second appearance, his defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" has been scheduled for May 30.

If that is not successful there will be a further case management hearing on July 18 and a trial beginning on September 15 this year.

There was already a "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year.

Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man has admitted to charges of child neglect and criminal damage.

Ciaran Laurie, 23, of Burns Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Barrow-in-Furness magistrates to plead guilty to the abandonment of a girl under 16 and so causing unnecessary suffering while in Bowness-on-Windermere between February 21 and 22 last year.

He also confessed to vandalising a television, ornament and furniture belonging to a named man and worth £408 on the same occasion.

Laurie was given an eight-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

The court said that a custodial sentence was warranted because of the nature of the offences, the risk of harm to a vulnerable child and "drug and drink-fuelled offending" although the bench conceded that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Laurie was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay back the full amount for the property he damaged.

A Wigan borough 43-year-old who admitted twice contacting a woman in contravention of a restraining order is now behind bars.

Neil Roberts, of Hill Crescent, Atherton, had previously been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for four order breaches plus offences of stalking and causing the same named female actual bodily harm.

But at a previous hearing he admitted to flouting on two occasions the order imposed by magistrates in September 23 and it was agreed that the other charges would lie on file, meaning he has not been found or pleaded guilty to those offences but neither has he been cleared of them.

Returning for sentencing, he was given a 36-week custodial sentence.

A Wigan 35-year-old, who admitted subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years, is still on the run from justice after a court no-show last spring.

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.

He had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing in May last year, but failed to attend the hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued.

However, at a hearing to update the case this month, the court was told that Smith had so far eluded capture.

It was agreed that the situation would be addressed again in another 12 months’ time if the defendant had not been caught before then.

A Wigan borough couple who burgled a house and then went on to splash out on goods and food at shops and a McDonald’s have been sentenced.

Tony Lock, 49, of Youd Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud was sentenced to five years and nine months behind bars.

Terri Young, 37, of Cameron Street in Wigan, also admitted to the break-in and seven frauds along with handling stolen goods and was given a 12-month community order which included completing 80 hours of unpaid work.

The hearing was told the pair used stolen Aqua, Barclay and NatWest cards in Sainsburys in Westhoughton, McDonald’s in Bolton, a vape shop and mini-mart in Bolton and the Tesco store in Hindley. Relatively small amounts were spent at each location.