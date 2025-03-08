A Leigh schoolboy has admitted to making dozens of films of child abuse when he was aged just 12.

​The now 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to creating 48 images that fall into the most serious category of indecency - A - along with 19 category B images and 21 judged to be category C.

He also admitted to having a video of a sexual act between a human and dog.

All the offences took place between February 1 and 28, 2023.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He received a nine-month referral to Wigan Youth Offender Panel.

A Wigan man has been accused of three times breaching a court order aimed at preventing sexual reoffending.

Keelon Sedgewick, 37, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to face three charges of flouting a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him by a Preston Crown Court judge four years ago, namely that on January 10 he was found in possession of a firestick, which he was prohibited from having, and on February 19 he failed to notify the authorities that he had changed address and obtained a new bank card.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on March 27.

In the meanwhile he has been remanded into custody.

An uninsured Wigan motorist was caught at the wheel while on the phone.

Barry Parr, 65, of Rigby Street in Golborne, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court where it was heard that he was driving a Ford Fiesta on Warrington Road, Leigh, on November 16 last year when using the device in contravention of the 1988 Road Traffic at the time and that he didn't have the correct insurance at the time either.

He was found guilty through the Single Justice Procedure but there will be a further hearing at the same court on June 9 at the request of the defence.

Dangerous driving and other motoring offences have been admitted by a young Wigan man.

Max Curds, 23, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a white Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on Alexandra Road, Ashton, on February 6, failing to stop for police and not being properly insured.

He will return to court on May 9 for sentencing and is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan couple have been accused of peddling drugs together.

Dennis and Anne-Marie Holden, of Beacon Road in Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to face charges of possessing, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam with intent to supply them on February 17, 2023, possessing offensive weapons - namely a machete, zombie knife and extendable baton - and a large quantity of cash, believed to be criminal proceeds.

Dennis Holden, 54, and his 53-year-old wife were both released on unconditional bail until they make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 26.

Neither has yet entered any pleas.

Police are hunting a suspected Wigan drug dealer after he failed to turn up for a court hearing.

Kristian Coates, 48, of Alfred Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of possessing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply them between October 31 and December 4, 2023.

But when there was a no-show, the bench issued an arrest warrant for him.

Two young Wigan men involved in an e-bike crash which left a woman with serious injuries will be sentenced in April.

Joel Pilling, 22, of Latimer Close, Orrell, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and aiding and abetting serious injury by dangerous driving and Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, had previously admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on Orrell Road, Orrell, on October 1, 2023 in which Margaret Scaldwell was badly injured.

Pilling had lodged an application with a Bolton Crown Court judge to have the charges against him dismissed but it was rejected.

He then admitted to the aiding and abetting charge and so a trial set for September 20 was vacated.

Sentencing will take place on April 30.

A teenager has admitted hurling threats while armed with a blade.

Jacob Grant, 18, of Colwyn Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to wielding a knife and using menacing or abusive words or behaviour in Amber Gardens, Hindley, on March 8, 2024.

Grant also admitted to the criminal damage of a door at a Leigh home on October 20, 2023.

His community sentence comprises the completion of 26 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. He also has to pay the criminal damage victim £200 in compensation.

A notorious Wigan shoplifter has narrowly missed another trip to prison.

Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to stealing £213 worth of items, including plug-in air fresheners, from the Newtown Asda store on November 10 plus chocolate and washing tablets worth £62 from Kitt Green Spar store on January 21.

She was given an eight-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months on the grounds of housing issues and the fact that she had only recently been released from jail.

A young Wigan man has been locked up again for breaching a restraining order.

Joshua Bromilow, 24, of Warrington Road, Ince, was given a six-month prison sentence a year ago for harassing a woman he was prevented by a court ruling from contacting.

Now he has appeared before borough justices again to admit to a further breach of the order they imposed in April 2023.

The court was told that on February 18 this year he called the victim's place of work asking for her directly, he got in the passenger side of her car while she had stopped at a junction and he was demanding money from her. All of this was prohibited by the order.

Bromilow was imprisoned for a further 24 weeks and a new restraining order, preventing any contact with the woman until February 2028 was imposed.

A Wigan borough 44-year-old who confessed to being a serial shoplifter has received a community punishment.

John Moody, of Bolton Road, Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to admit to five counts of theft from shops over several months during which foodstuffs were exclusively targeted.

He snatched £30 worth of chocolate bars from the Whelley Shell garage on March 29, protein bars of unknown value from Hindley Tesco on both March 26 and April 1, three joints of lamb worth £36 from Aldi in Leigh on June 13 and five steaks plus blocks of cheese worth £48 from the same store on July 31.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to take part in an alcohol treatment programme, complete 26 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £50 fine along with £107 in compensation.

A borough man who breached a restraining order by hurling foul-mouthed abuse at his victim has been given a 20-week custodial sentence.

Gareth Collier, 44, of The Walk, Atherton, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to shouting obscenities at a named woman on February 12 or 13 this year in contravention of an order imposed by justices last November.

A new 12-month restraining order was also handed down.

A Wigan man will be sentenced by a crown court judge after he admitted blackmailing a woman.

Kieran Knowles, 29, of Hamilton Square, Worsley Hall, pleaded guilty to demanding £100 with menaces from the woman between December 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

He was remanded on conditional bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared. Knowles will appear at Chester Crown Court for sentencing on April 7.

A woman has denied falsely imprisoning, sexually assaulting and three times physically attacking another woman in Wigan.

Fiona Shallcross, 39, of Mill House, Corporation South, County Down, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to offences alleged to have been committed in Wigan between 2012 and 2014.

She is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by penetration, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm on three occasions and holding her against her will for the whole of October 2014. A trial date of May 26, 2026 was scheduled.

A Wigan rapist has been jailed for more than five years after finally confessing to his wicked crime.

Michael Disley, 29, of Scot Lane, Newtown, had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence and also one of sexual assault of a female over 16 on the same day – November 23, 2022.

He then did a runner from court, but when finally brought before a judge a trial date was fixed.

However just as the trial was due to begin, Disley changed his plea to the rape to guilty and the sexual assault charge was dismissed.

Disley was given a custodial sentence of five years and one month and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim for 15 years.

A Wigan children’s cricket coach has denied multiple charges of sexually assaulting a young girl.

David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to five charges of sexually assaulting a youngster under the age of 13 and two of assault by touching of an under-13 from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.

He is a former amateur cricketer who has coached youngsters in the sport.

Another case management hearing has been arranged for May 15, but his trial is only scheduled to begin on January 18, 2027.

Two Wigan residents are separately accused of environmental offences involving domestic waste.

Victoria Booth, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, is charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice by failing to clear up refuse on her land and failing to ensure more of it didn't build up.

In a different case, 31-year-old Lawrence Doran is accused of depositing controlled waste, namely used nappies, bin bags, children's toys and other household waste, on land at the rear of his home in Wild Cherry Close, Whelley.

Neither defendant has yet pleaded and, due to insufficient court time, Wigan magistrates adjourned both cases until March 20.

A Wigan man has been accused of selling a vape to a minor.

Ayub Rasuly, of Bryn Street, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of selling a nicotine inhaling product, namely SKE Crystal Bar Kiwi Passionfruit Guava, 2ml disposable e-cigarette, to a person aged under 18. He has yet to enter a plea and the case was adjourned until March 21.

Rasuly is being prosecuted under the Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015.

A notorious Wigan trouble spot home has been hit with a closure order yet again.

Magistrates approved the continued restrictions on 2 Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, because they heard it was still a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints.

It means that only the resident and other authorised people, including the emergency services, can attend the address.

Anyone breaching the order can face criminal prosecution.

A number of people have been fined for illegally attending closure order-hit homes.

The Jasmine Road address was first made the subject of an order in 2023.

A Wigan 21-year-old has finally admitted to taking a motorbike and then damaging it.

Connor Wootton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had appeared before borough magistrates to deny forcibly taking a Suzuki Bandit motorbike, using threatening or abusive language and assaulting a man by beating on March 13, 2024 and a trial date was arranged for February.

However, before the hearing could begin he changed his pleas to the vehicle-taking and threatening language charges and the assault allegation was dropped.

He had all along admitted to riding the Suzuki without a licence or insurance.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, put on a 26-day rehab programme and must complete 180 hours' unpaid work.

Police have been tasked with finding a Wigan 34-year-old who admitted flouting a road ban but then failed to turn up again to learn his fate.

Mark Ashworth, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, had previously stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Combo on Westminster Street on December 17 and not having valid insurance at the time.

But after his non-appearance at the sentence hearing, justices issued a search warrant.

A Wigan 25-year-old who inflicted serious injuries during an attack last year will be sentenced in May.

Lewis Smith, of Chestnut Road, Whelley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to causing Jack Carter grievous bodily harm on June 9, 2024.

He was released on unconditional bail pending sentence at the same court on May 16 before which reports will be prepared.

A Wigan woman has been accused of child neglect.

Steph Connaughton, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, is charged with abandoning or ill-treating a child causing unnecessary suffering between July 12 and September 7, 2023.

The case was adjourned by Wigan magistrates until May 2 before which she is on unconditional bail. Connaughton has not yet entered a plea.

A 29-year-old old who stole an e-bike belonging to Wigan police has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Daniel Wilcock, of Leader Street in Scholes,appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to the theft of a Greater Manchester Police-owned Sur-Ron electric motorbike on May 30 last year.

He was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.