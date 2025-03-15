​A Wigan 25-year-old who inflicted serious injuries during an attack last year will be sentenced in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Lewis Smith, of Chestnut Road, Whelley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to causing Jack Carter grievous bodily harm on June 9, 2024. He was released on unconditional bail pending sentence at the same court on May 16 before which reports will be prepared.

A Wigan woman has been accused of child neglect.

Steph Connaughton, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, is charged with abandoning or ill-treating a child causing unnecessary suffering between July 12 and September 7, 2023. The case was adjourned by Wigan magistrates until May 2 before which she is on unconditional bail. Connaughton has not yet entered a plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Magistrates' Court

A Leigh 29-year-old has been accused of dangerously riding a motorbike he had just snatched.

Dawid Bialek, of Diamond Street in Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, namely taking a Benelli 125cc motorcycle without its owner's consent on February 26, riding it dangerously along a number of Leigh streets including St Helens Road and Siddow Common, failing to stop for police and using the bike without insurance or a licence.

Pleas have yet to be entered and Bialek will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 2 before which time he is on conditional bail.

A 29-year-old Wigan man has admitted to engaging in sexual conversations with a girl under 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Lilly, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.

He was granted bail, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and has no contact with under-18s, until his sentencing hearing at the same court on May 6.

A Wigan man has denied charges of rape and violence.

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before a Bolton judge to plead not guilty to two counts of rape against a woman between January 6 and 14 this year. He also denied controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage by smashing windows, intentional strangulation and actual bodily harm.

All these offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7 last year and January 23. He was further remanded into custody until a trial starts on July 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan teenager is alleged to have threatened to rape a woman and her unborn child on the day he also harassed and sexually assaulted her.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Manchester Youth Court to face accusations of three offences, all alleged to have been committed in Wigan on February 25. The hearing was told that he sent a message to a named female that conveyed a threat of serious harm, namely "If you do not answer I will rape you and your unborn baby."

It is claimed that on the same day he also sexually touched the woman without consent and harassed her without violence.

The boy has yet to enter pleas and was granted conditional bail until he appears at Wigan Youth Court on March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan man who launched a vicious assault has been spared immediate jail time.

Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4, 2023.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an 18-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years. He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £1,000 in compensation. A restraining order prevents any contact with Mr Hardman for the next three years.

A dropped cigarette butt has cost a Wigan man dear.

Seraphina Burkana, 26, of Scholes Precinct, was found guilty by the single justice procedure of carelessly discarding a fag end on Market Street, Manchester, last May 9. Tameside justices ordered him to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £433.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young Wigan man has denied fly tipping waste he was supposed to be properly disposing of from a home.

Lawton Wilde, 21, of Tewkesbury Road, Golborne, appeared before borough justices accused of being responsible for taking away rubbish from an address in Nansen Close, Warrington, which was then found dumped at the rear of homes in Fairclough Street in the town. The illegal act is alleged to have been committed between January 4 and 22, 2024.

Wilde pleaded not guilty to the single charge and he was released on conditional bail until he appears before Cheshire magistrates at Warrington Combined Courts on April 15 for a trial.

A Wigan woman has been further disqualified from the road after being caught flouting a driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann-Marie Porter, 58, of Millgate, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Citroen near her home on December 3 while barred by the courts from doing so. She also admitted to driving without insurance. She received another six-month ban and must pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge of £253.

A Wigan teen who admitted to trying to torch a car he had illegally taken, snatching two others in a burglary and going armed with a machete has been dealt with by the courts.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having the potentially deadly blade in public in Worsley Mesnes and criminally damaging a woman’s home by smashing a window on May 5 last year. He also admitted to the unlawful taking of a Nissan Micra on October 10 and its attempted arson the next day.

He further pleaded guilty to the burglary of a home in order to take a Citroen, plus licence and insurance offences in relation to both vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager has also admitted to taking a Toyota Yaris from an address in Whelley on January 14 then driving it dangerously on Wigan Road, Standish, soon afterwards. Finally he confessed to burgling another house in Whelley in order to steal a cheque worth £125.

Returning to court for sentence, he was made the subject of a 12-month referral order to the youth offender panel, was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and the blade was forfeited for destruction. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

A man has denied trying to set fire to the front door of a Wigan church.

Keiron Mann, 30, of Warrington Road, Ince, is charged with attempted arson at St Mary's Church on July 21 last year. Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge he entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted arson and a trial date of March 17, 2027 was fixed. Mann was remanded on conditional bail until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged with causing the death of popular Wigan rugby referee Cliff Tamou.

The 58-year-old Ashton lorry driver’s MAN Truck HGV broke down on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 16 and 15 near Stoke-on-Trent on the evening of Thursday, February 27. While out of the cab he was struck by a Toyota Avensis and suffered fatal injuries.

Now, Ghulam Haider, 22, from Dudley, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, as well as using a vehicle without insurance. He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, where he was remanded into custody, and is due at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on April 7.

A pensioner amassed more than 400 “upskirting” videos he had secretly filmed during a campaign of perversion lasting almost 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White-haired George Chilvers was finally caught out on CCTV footage on three occasions filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket.

The 73-year-old of Elgin Avenue, Ashton, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to seven offences and after hearing about his behaviour, the bench decided the case was so serious it needed to be dealt with at the crown court.

He pleaded guilty to four “upskirting” offences; making an indecent image of a 13-year-old girl; possessing that image and outraging public decency by using a mobile phone camera to record beneath the clothing of female members of the public.

The court heard that the latter offence occurred between July 11, 2009 and April 7, 2019 and the offences of operating equipment below the clothing of others without consent and recording images under clothing took place between June 29, 2019 and January 22 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he was caught on CCTV illicitly filming under women’s skirts at Tesco in Haydock, he was tracked down via his car and his home was raided. A total of 426 upskirting videos were discovered in the raid and two indecent images of a 13-year-old child taken in Haydock on March 4, 2022. All the images were taken between 2009 and 2024, said Neve Flynn, prosecuting.

Chilvers, who has no previous convictions, was further remanded on bail to appear at the crown court for sentence on April 4 and magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Criminals who posed as legitimate electric workers to dig up cables and abstract millions of pounds worth of power for cannabis factories have been jailed.

Workers from Wigan-based Elev8 Civils and Utilities Limited would drive company-branded vans to locations where they would cordon off areas, dig up pavements and splice into cables to provide direct feeds into cannabis farms, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, eight men – including four from Wigan – were jailed for their roles in the enterprise, which investigators found was involved in setting up factories in 32 police force areas across the UK between November 2020 and February 2024. The group, headed by company directors Ross McGinn, 33, from Huyton, Merseyside, and Andrew Roberts, 42, from Wigan, offered their services to Albanian organised crime groups, investigators from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said.

The firm was registered on Companies House and both McGinn and Roberts had LinkedIn profiles in which they posted photos of apparently legitimate work to promote the company. Sentencing, Judge David Potter said all the defendants were “driven by greed to continue this illegal trade”.

Their work was “pivotal” in setting up cannabis farms in premises including a former hotel, shops, a nightclub, a pub and an empty department store, he said.

He added “They did so often in broad daylight and in plain sight. They used the cover of liveried vehicles, signage, barriers and high-visibility clothing to appear as though they were carrying out legitimate street works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court “The amount of electricity unlawfully abstracted runs well into the millions.”

Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo, from NWROCU, said the men ran a “highly sophisticated but dangerous operation”.

She said “Most people, members of the public, would just think that they were an ordinary company carrying out the work, but actually they weren’t. They had no permits, they had no licence. They had no legitimate reason to be there and in fact, they were there to abstract the electricity.”

Through Operation Spark, set up to investigate the company, police seized cannabis plants with a street value of up to £21m from more than 100 farms, most of which were occupied by Albanian nationals, acting as gardeners, who said they had been trafficked to the UK. They used specialist equipment stolen to order by Colin White, 62, of Liverpool, who was working for Scottish Power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage recovered by investigators showed electrical explosions as the gang dug into lines on a street in Middlesbrough. A photo found on a phone showed Roberts with burns to his face thought to have been suffered while work was carried out.

Ms Russo said the investigation was “one of its kind”. She added “For us, it’s the first we’ve seen on such a large scale.”

The group’s activities came to light when police in North Wales found £1.2m worth of cannabis plants in an abandoned store on Bangor High Street. CCTV footage showed five men, who arrived in a van bearing company name Elev8, appearing to carry out utility work.

Further information about the group was uncovered from a WhatsApp group on the phone of a suspect who had been arrested for unrelated matters. The investigation found they were involved in incidents across England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a search of the company’s base in Wigan, officers found diggers, breakers, generators, vans, motorcycles and cabling.

Officers believe the gang charged criminals a fixed rate for their services, with McGinn and Roberts, responsible for liaising with crime groups, taking a “significant portion” of that.

Police footage from a search of McGinn’s home showed large amounts of cash being discovered.

The two men pleaded guilty to encouraging and assisting an offence believing it will be committed, conspiracy to abstract electricity and conspiracy to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGinn, on videolink from prison, wiped away tears as he was jailed for five years and four months. Roberts was sentenced to six years.

Graham Roberts, 47, of Wigan, who pleaded guilty to encouraging and assisting an offence and conspiracy to abstract electricity, was jailed for five years and three months for his key role as the jointer responsible for splicing and connecting live cables.

Groundworkers Greg Black, 29, of Huyton; Lewin Charles, 22, of Roby, Merseyside; Aiden Doran, 28, of Wigan; and Jack Sherry, 20, of Wigan, all pleaded guilty to encouraging and assisting an offence and conspiracy to abstract electricity.

Black was jailed for three years and nine months, Charles for two years and eight months and Doran for three years. Sherry was given a 22-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

White, who stole the equipment, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal and encouraging or assisting the abstraction of electricity.