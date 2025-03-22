​A fraudster who stole almost £80,000 from his employer has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

​David Kissack, 45, of Bannister Way, Winstanley, worked as a a business director at a recruitment agency near Chester between August 2016 and December 2022, earning more than £70,000 a year, plus additional quarterly bonuses.

But concerns were raised when the firm received an email from a customer which named an agency worker it did not recognise in October 2022. An internal investigation revealed Kissack had been invoicing the company directly and sending payments into his personal account. In total, Kissack had fraudulently received £78,585.

The payments related to 11 separate agency workers and occurred between September 2020 and October 2022. The matter was reported to Cheshire Police and, following his arrest Kissack, answered “no comment” to all the questions from officers.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Despite his silence, he later pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation. He has now been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £19,000 compensation during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Following his sentencing, PC Clarke said “Kissack was a trusted employee in a high-paying job, yet he knowingly took advantage of his employer to commit audacious acts of fraud whilst in a position of trust.

“As the business director, he should have been managing and supporting the company, not exploiting it for his own financial gain.

“His offending has had a detrimental effect on the reputation of his employer and resulted in a significant financial loss for the company, and as a result, Kissack is now facing the consequences of his actions."

A Wigan man who damaged a police car and failed to provide a breath sample has been sentenced to a community order. Anthony Smith, 41, of High Street, Standish, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing damage worth £87.91 to a vehicle belonging to Merseyside Police in St Helens on October 19. He also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the same day. Wigan justices have now given Smith a community order for 12 months, with requirements of mental health treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. He has been banned from driving for three years. Smith must also pay £87.91 in compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A 28-year-old from Wigan will be sentenced in May after he admitted attacking a man.

Ryan Bannister, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Bolton on February 18.

Wigan justices adjourned the case so a pre-sentencing hearing could be prepared and Bannister was remanded on conditional bail.

He will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 8.

A Wigan 32-year-old will stand trial accused of wounding one man and assaulting another.

David Ashworth, of Lower St Stephen Street, Gidlow, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Reece Lees and assaulting Daniel Hayes by beating him. Both offences are alleged to have taken place on April 27.

Ashworth has not yet entered pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on April 9. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

Shaun Sefton, 34, of Woodgate Street, Great Lever, Bolton, is also charged with assaulting Daniel Hayes by beating him and pleaded not guilty.

He also denied the assault of Kean Moss by beating on the same day and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 20.

Dean Beston, 34, of Tadmor Close, Little Hulton, Salford, pleaded guilty to assaulting Kean Moss by beating and possession of class B drug cannabis.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.

Three people pleaded guilty to going to a Wigan house which was subject to a closure notice.

The trio went to the property on Hind Road, Marsh Green, on January 12, despite the order.

Jessica Kenyon, 32, of Hind Road, Sithabile Ngubo, 54, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, and Wayne McAleavy, 46, of Randall Avenue, Shevington, were all given six-month conditional discharges by Wigan magistrates.

Gary Kenyon, 45, of Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes, is charged with the same offence but failed to attend court.

A warrant for his arrest without bail was issued by magistrates.

A 34-year-old is charged with assaulting two men and damaging their glasses.

Adam Wilson, of Clarence Street, Atherton, is accused of common assaults on Stuart Pendlebury and Samuel Robinson on February 8.

He also faces two charges of criminal damage relating to their spectacles.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing until May 14, when Wilson will be asked to enter pleas. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to handling a £22,000 Vauxhall Mokka car which had been stolen.

Kyle Bennett, 23, of The Green, Norley, admitted he "dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation" of the vehicle on August 24, 2022.

He will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on April 30 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A 61-year-old is accused of threatening a man with a knife and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to his car.

Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, faces two charges of threatening Daniel Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30.

He is also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards him, with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a knife in a public place and causing criminal damage worth £2,668.40 to Mr Leck's Ford Focus car.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Riley will appear on April 9. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man is charged with maliciously wounding a man at Wembley on the day of the Challenge Cup final.

Reece Aspinall, 33, of Balcarres Road, Aspull, is alleged to have inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent on Adam Simm on June 8.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing until March 11, when Aspinall will be asked to enter a plea. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

Two men charged with making threatening phone calls will appear before a crown court judge.

Lewis King, 26, of Lockgate Place, Poolstock, and Liam Dunn, 28, previously of Pemberton and now of Millers Street, Eccles, Salford, are accused of making "phone calls which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient" on October 8, 2023.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where both defendants will appear on April 9. They were remanded on unconditional bail.

A man is accused of possessing a flame thrower in public and assaulting a man twice in six months.

Richard Jones, 58, of Windsor Road, Leigh, is charged with the common assault of Dylan Garnett on March 4 and assaulting him by beating on October 14.

He is also alleged to have had an offensive weapon - an improvised flame thrower - in public on Windsor Road on October 14.

Jones is further charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards Katie Hudson on the same day.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 24 next year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A Leigh grocery store has been accused of a series of hygiene offences including selling out of date food and being home to vermin.

The Uani Mini-Market on Leigh Road faces five charges in all regarding to food safety. One alleges that on November 7, 2023 inspectors found food in refrigerators and on the deli counter that were beyond their use-by or use-within dates.

The business is also accused of failing to ensure that food handlers were supervised or properly trained in food hygiene matters; and that it failed to keep the premises clean and in good repair, saying that there was evidence of mice activity in a first floor storeroom.

The mini-market is further charged with failing to comply with hygiene improvement notices on both December 6, 2023 and February 14, 2024.

At the request of the defence Manchester magistrates adjourned the case until April 17 when Wigan justices will take charge.

A Leigh home that has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints has been hit with a closure order.

Wigan magistrates granted an application to impose restrictions on who can visit 28 Cecil Street after hearing that it had been a source of nuisance to locals.

The closure order means that only the occupant(s) and certain authorised people - including the emergency services - can visit the home until June 5 at least. Anyone breaching the order can be prosecuted.

A former mayor convicted of sexual offences and who was jailed after changing his name in a bid to get elected onto Wigan Council has admitted a new crime involving an alias.

In June 2017 at Liverpool Crown Court, John Beirne – a former first citizen of St Helens – received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to historic sexual offences, namely two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged eight to 10, two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 10 to 11, indecent assault of a boy aged 11 and 12 and three counts of indecency with a child.

On Friday, March 8, 2019, while subject to conditions of the sex offenders’ register, Beirne requested his name on the electoral roll be changed to John "Blondel".

Then on March 27, 2019 he submitted an application to run for election in the Douglas Ward as an independent councillor to Wigan Borough Council in forthcoming local elections. In the application booklet, Beirne signed his name as John Blondel, acknowledging that he was not disqualified from being a candidate – despite his previous sentencing barring him from running as a councillor. At no stage of his ploy had Beirne contacted police to notify officers of his name change – as he was required to do so as per the conditions of the sex offenders’ register.

Now the 63-year-old, of School Way, Norley, has been at it again, this time changing his name to John Lavanti and used it in email correspondence between November 2023 and July 2024 and failing to notify the authorities, so breaching the terms of the sex offenders' register.

Beirne originally denied two offences of failing to comply with notification offences and a trial was due to take place in early May.

But at his latest hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court he changed his plea to guilty and will be sentenced by Wigan justices on May 13.

A convicted Wigan borough sex offender who made indecent images of children and committed multiple breaches of a sexual harm prevention order has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Michael Marshall, 35, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, had previously stood before local justices to plead guilty to making one indecent image of a child which falls into the middle legal category of seriousness - B - and one of making a category C image, both between June 2019 and January 2021.

He then pleaded guilty to SHPO breaches by failing to disclose ownership of a hard drive, mobile phone, tablet and memory card on or before January 23, 2022.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Marshall was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a 12-month mental health programme.

A new, 10-year SHPO was also imposed.

A Wigan 39-year-old has denied twice trying to throttle a woman on the same day.

Scott King, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to the intentional strangulation two times of the same complainant on January 26.

He was remanded into custody until his trial scheduled to begin on July 23.

A Wigan 55-year-old who admitted attacking a woman has been sent to prison.

William McDowell, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7 last year.

He had been remanded into custody for a trial set to begin this month but before it could start, he offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge of causing his victim actual bodily harm which was accepted by the prosecution.

McDowell was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order prohibiting any contact with his victim.

A Wigan borough 46-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting to attacking a local woman and stalking another in South Yorkshire.

Cash Atherton, of Turner Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman in July on July 31 last year and also to the common assault of a man at the same place a day earlier.

A trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court this month but before it could start he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing his victim actual bodily harm to the woman which the prosecution accepted.

He was released on conditional bail until sentencing on April 22 at Manchester Crown Court.

In a separate case at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, Atherton pleaded guilty to stalking a woman, without causing fear or distress, in the South Yorkshire town between February 12 and May 1 last year.

He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea before it went to trial.

Justices in Barnsley will sentence him for that crime on March 31.