​A trial date has been fixed for a Wigan 29-year-old accused of deliberately injuring a woman.

​Jordan Belshaw, of Simpkin Street, Abram, has denied a single charge of causing a named female actual bodily harm on March 16 last year and on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court a trial was scheduled to take place on July 15 this year.

A 28-year-old Wigan woman has admitted to attacking a man at a seaside resort.

Naomi Dempsey of Avon Road, Ashton, appeared before Lancaster magistrates to plead guilty to causing Tony Love actual bodily harm on February 17, 2024 in Blackpool.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

She was released on unconditional bail until she is sentenced at the same court on April 22.

A Wigan pervert is back behind bars after twice breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Steven Flynn, 32, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, who was jailed for child sex crimes in 2021, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the court order by both approaching a person aged under 18 and failing to disclose to the public protection unit that he had a new device capable of accessing the internet.

Sending him down for a total of 12 weeks, justices said he had shown a "flagrant disregard for court orders."

In 2021 Flynn appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a total of 10 charges including the possession and distribution of abuse images of children falling into all three categories of seriousness between January 2017 and April 2018.

He also admitted to sexually abusing two boys under the age of 13, one by intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and the other of inciting a boy to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Flynn further admitted to trying to arrange or facilitate an act which would have involved in sexual activity with a child, and having a disguised knife on May 18, 2018.

The hearing was told he was arrested after the police, acting on intelligence, raided his home, conducted a search and seized an X-Box, mobile phone and computer hard drive.

After analysis by technical experts the seized equipment revealed illegal footage of child abuse and evidence of contacting minors for his own sexual titillation.

The bladed article charge refers to a knife that was found in his wallet when he was searched at the custody desk when he was arrested.

The charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity offences were committed online with children he didn’t know, the court was told, both of whom were aged under 13.

Flynn was sentenced to a total of six years behind bars. He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order – which he has now twice broken – and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the rest of his life.

A community punishment and road ban have been imposed on a Wigan borough 24-year-old who dangerously rode an off-road vehicle down local streets.

Jack Avison, of New Bank Street, Tyldesley, stood before local magistrates to admit dangerously driving a blue and orange motorbike along Manchester Road, the East Lancs Road, Bodmin Road, Ennerdale Road and Astley Street on July 7 last year and doing so without insurance or a licence.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A young Wigan man has been accused of fraud in the Czech republic.

Elijah Williams, 26, of Atherton Road, Hindley, appeared before Westminster magistrates to face an extradition hearing asking that he be transported to the Eastern European country to face justice.

The case was adjourned until March 20 before which he has been given conditional bail which includes a curfew and the confiscation of his passport by the police.

A serial Leigh shoplifter target the same store near his home ELEVEN times in less than eight weeks, Wigan justices heard.

Ben Duffy, 29, of Wigan Road, plundered more than £1,000 worth of goods, including confectionary, household items, orange juice, pet food and accessories, coffee and scented candles during his pilfering sprees at the One Stop Shop on the same road between January 11 and March 8 this year.

He pleaded to 11 counts of theft and was granted bail until May 19 while sentencing reports are prepared. In the meanwhile he is barred from the One Stop Shop on Wigan Road, Leigh.

Sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted to a vicious attack will take place in May.

Reece Aspinall, 33, of Balcarres Road, Aspull, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Adam Simm on June 8 last year.

He was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced on May 23.

A 42-year-old Wigan woman accused of twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife has walked free from court after the case against her collapsed.

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22, 2024 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock belonging to him.

She entered three not guilty pleas, having already denied the assault by beating charge when appearing before magistrates.

A trial had been due to take place this month but when a key witness failed to attend, the prosecution offered no evidence and the judge told the defendant she was free to go.

A Wigan man has denied committing multiple rapes.

Samson Aluko, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of individual rapes.

He also denied a charge of aggravated burglary connected to one of the rape charges.

A trial date of June 23 this year had already been provisionally set for these charges.

Aluko has also previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of section 18 wounding - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He will face a separate trial for that charge on July 8.

Aluko was remanded into custody pending another case management hearing on April 23.

A Wigan 59-year-old fled the scene of a crash he caused, leaving another vehicle occupant injured.

Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied - that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane, Knowsley, on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on April 16.

A Wigan borough 36-year-old has admitted threatening a woman with a kitchen knife.

Adam Melia, of Larch Road, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to wielding a blade in the garden of a neighbouring home and menacing a named female on August 28.

Sentence was delayed for the preparation of reports.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Atherton 34-year-old who admitted to a knife crime but then failed to turn up at court for sentencing.

Martin Birchall, of Brooklands Avenue, had previously admitted being armed with a blade in public on Elm Street, Tyldesley, on November 16, 2023.

But when it came to learning his fate from Wigan magistrates he was a no-show and the bench issued a warrant for police to detain him.

A Wigan 45-year-old has admitted causing a man's serious injuries by his bad driving in Cumbria.

Marc Gotheridge, of Pinewood Close, Abram, appeared before Carlisle magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of causing Gilbert Allison serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The defendant was in a Vauxhall Vivaro which was involved in a collision in the village of Kirkby Stephen on June 27, 2023.

The hearing was told that Mr Allison was driving along the main road in a blue Ford Fiesta when Gotheridge's car turned across his path.

Sentencing will take at Wigan Magistrates' Court on April 7.

A Wigan 35-year-old who finally confessed to attacking and stalking a woman has been given a community punishment.

James Haswell, of St David's Crescent in Aspull, had initially denied the charge of causing a named female distress between October 25 and December 16 last year and assaulting her by beating on both May 15 and August 10, 2024.

But on a later appearance before borough justices he changed his pleas to guilty. He was ordered to complete a 26-day court programme, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

A two-year restraining order prevents any contact with his victim

A Wigan man accused of assault has had his trial delayed by months more.

Karl Lunn, 33, of Lincroft Road in Hindley Green, first entered a not guilty to a charge of assaulting Sheldon Bartlett in Westhoughton in February 2023, the incident having allegedly happened on January 13, 2022.

He also denies possessing an offensive weapon, namely a tyre iron.

Lunn had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court last August but, due to case backlogs, the court postponed it until this month.

But now it has been further delayed until October 22 - more than three and a half years after the alleged incident.

He remains on bail until then.

A Wigan man has been sentenced for a catalogue of “reprehensible” abuse towards his ex-partner.

Scott Stevens, 34, was guilty of assault, criminal damage and frightening threats.

On one occasion he threw a cricket bat through her front window when he thought she was with another man, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Rachael Landin described how Stevens moved in with the victim in Hartlepool after they met in the North West.

But his violent tendencies led to the couple separating soon after the birth of their child.

During a visit to see the baby, Stevens became irate and pushed his ex-partner before later hitting her with some phone cables.

He also caused damaged by attacking her car.

A few months later Stevens turned up at the woman’s home early one morning and tried to climb in through a window.

He then threw a cricket bat through the living room window where his ex-partner had been.

The following day he left a chilling voice message aimed at another man in which he said “I’m not leaving this town till I’ve broke that guy’s legs”.

Stevens, of Bolton Road, Wigan, narrowly avoided jail after admitting two counts of common assault, criminal damage and harassment between May and July 2022.

In mitigation, the court heard Stevens was fuelled by drugs and alcohol but is now clean and has shown remorse and insight.

Sentencing him to 12 months prison suspended for two years, Judge Richard Clews said: “Your behaviour throughout that time was deeply unpleasant and entirely reprehensible on a number of levels.”

He was also given an indefinite restraining order and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A Wigan woman who admitted to a series of thefts from shops and mugged another woman for her mobile has been sent to prison.

Carly Goodall, 31, of Orrell Road, Orrell, had previously stood before Bolton justices to plead guilty to stealing laundry products, cosmetics, cheese, cola, steaks and washing up liquids when pilfering from Heron Foods, Bell Lane Convenience Store, Boots, Dave’s Convenience Store, Top Shop Mini Mart, One Stop, Spar and GeeTee's between July 19 and October 14 last year.

She further admitted to robbing a named woman of her mobile phone on October 7, assaulting David O’Neill by beating and burgling Farm Foods to steal laundry products on September 15.

A Bolton Crown Court judge jailed her for three years and imposed a criminal behaviour order which stops her from going to Robin Park retail park for the next five years.

Romanian authorities have applied to have a Wigan borough 21-year-old extradited because he is wanted on suspicion of crimes in the eastern European state.

Alex Curte, of Glover Street in Leigh, has been accused of burglary and driving offences, Wigan magistrates heard.

He was granted conditional bail until he makes an appearance before Westminster justices on April 28. Curte must surrender his passport until then.