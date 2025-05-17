A Wigan man has appeared in court to face two charges of assault.

​Carl Gannon, 48, of Conway Road, Ashton, is charged with assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, and assaulting the same man by beating him, both on March 10, 2024.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on June 4.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A shoplifter has been jailed for 24 weeks and handed a three-year criminal behaviour order banning her from certain stores.

Lyndsey Potts, 43, of Queens Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Aldi in Tyldesley on March 8 and 25.

She also admitted taking a jacket worth £45 from JD Sports, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, on January 18.

Wigan justices imposed a 24-week prison sentence, stating she had a "flagrant disregard" for people, property and court orders.

Potts had been subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offences.

A criminal behaviour order bans her from entering Aldi in Tyldesley and JD Sports in the Grand Arcade for three years.

She must pay £90 compensation to Aldi and £45 to JD Sports.

A trial date has been set after a man pleaded not guilty to assault.

Jake Tickle, 28, of Boyswell House, Scholes, is charged with assaulting a man by beating him on March 17.

He will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 18, 2026 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has appeared in court charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Shaun Capner, 32, of St Helens Road, Leigh, is alleged to have deleted his internet history on March 21.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a plea hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 27.

A Wigan man has admitted outraging public decency.

Daniel Finney, 24, of Hunters Chase, Billinge, pleaded guilty to exposing himself in a public place on March 26.

Wigan justices imposed a six-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to three shoplifting charges.

Mark Seddon, 43, of Greenhey, Orrell, is charged with stealing coffee worth £100 on March 7 and confectionery worth £100 on March 26 from Tesco Express, as well as gift sets worth £40 from TK Maxx on Robin Retail Park on March 11.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2026.

A homeless woman has denied going to a Wigan house which was subject to a closure order.

Lauren Ashley McIntyre, 25, of no fixed address, is alleged to have entered the property on Greenhey, Orrell, on April 29.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2026.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has appeared before a crown court judge to admit to a series of offences, including stalking a woman and strangling her.

Adam Smith, 30, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, had been accused of aggravated burglary, in that he is said to have entered a property with a knife and attempted to inflict grievous bodily harm on a woman, as well as intentionally strangling her, on April 7 last year.

He was also charged with stalking the same woman, causing her to fear violence would be used, between March 13 and 30 this year.

Smith pleaded guilty to all the charges against him except one of knife possession which the prosecution withdrew.

He will return to court on July 17 after pre-sentence reports have been prepared.

A Wigan borough man accused of being involved in the supply of drugs will appear in the crown court.

Wayne Seddon, 40, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022.

He is also accused of possessing criminal property - a quantity of money - and perverting the course of justice by destroying drugs before police arrived on July 16, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Seddon will appear on June 4.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

Seddon is further charged with the theft of a wacker plate worth £346.95 from Astley Hire on August 22.

He has pleaded not guilty to that and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 28 next year.

A Wigan man must undertake drug rehabilitation after he confessed to handling stolen goods.

Kyle Bennett, 23, of The Green, Norley, was involved with a stolen Vauxhall Mokka car worth £22,000 on August 24, 2022.

An 18-month community order was imposed, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, 40 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A young man will be sentenced later this month after he admitted peddling drugs.

Thomas Evans, 20, from Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on August 27, 2023.

He admitted having a kitchen knife at Wigan bus station on the same day.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a sentencing hearing on May 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan woman accused of assault will stand trial next year.

Georgia Robb, 26, of Leader Street, Pemberton, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on November 26.

She pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled for April 28, 2026 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

A crown court appearance has been scheduled for a man charged with affray.

Daniel Foster, 35, of Greenhey, Orrell, is alleged to have used or threatened violence towards someone in Standish on December 17, 2023.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court on June 4 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A borough man has been accused of trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Darren Anthony Maung, 49, of Henry Street, Leigh, faces two charges of attempting to communicate with a 13-year-old girl, on December 6, 2023 and between December 5 and 14, 2023.

He is also charged with possessing an indecent image of a child, which fell into the most serious category A, between December 5 and 14, 2023, and possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply on December 28, 2023.

He has not yet entered pleas and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on June 4.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

Parents who failed to ensure their children attended school regularly have been left with hefty bills.

Dominik Wojtaluk, 31, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, did not ensure his daughter went to lessons regularly between September 30 and February 5.

Tameside magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £87.50 costs.

The same punishment was given to the child's mother Angelika Kawecka, of the same address.

For the same offence, Rachel Parkinson, of Cranberry Avenue, Beech Hill, was given a six-month conditional discharge, having paid a £160 fine a few days after it was due.

She must also pay a £26 surcharge and £24 costs.

Lyndsay Rigby, of Nottingham Place, Whelley, did not send her son to school regularly in the same period and was told to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £175 costs.

A Wigan man has been accused of making and possessing indecent images of children.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, appeared at Sefton Magistrates' Court charged with making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

He is also charged with possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 29.

Collier was remanded on unconditional bail.

Two trial dates have been set for a 48-year-old Wigan woman accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant and drug possession.

Elaine Taylor, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny a charge that between August 17 and September 8, 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.

She also pleaded not guilty to possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16, 2018.

A trial date of August 20, 2026 was fixed for the drug offence and September 2,2026 for the fraud offence.

She is on bail until then.

A man has admitted killing a Wigan lorry driver and rugby referee in a crash on the M6 earlier this year.

Cliff Tamou, a well-known face in the area’s amateur RL leagues, got out of his HGV after it broke down between junctions 15 and 16, near Stoke-on-Trent, on February 27.

He was fatally injured when a car driven by Ghulam Haider, 22, crashed into the lorry shortly before 10pm that night.

Haider, of North Street, Dudley, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court and will be sentenced on June 20.

After the tragedy, a statement from Cliff’s family was issued through Staffordshire Police, which read - “Cliff Tamou, 58, who moved to the UK over 30 years ago from New Zealand and settled in the Wigan area, was a devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby."

A man who pretended he had brain tumour in order to con someone out of thousands has been jailed by Wigan justices.

Matthew Howarth, 32, of Bolton Old Road, Atherton, had previously appeared at court to plead guilty to a single count of fraud against a named individual who had taken pity on him.

The hearing was told that on or before October 17, 2023, he dishonestly made a false representation by claiming to be suffering from a brain tumour and in need of financial help to obtain medical treatment.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 12-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay £1,200 in compensation to his victim.

A Wigan 32-year-old has denied stalking a woman, including by going into her bedroom when she was asleep.

William Every, of Wardley Street, Pemberton, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to stalking the named female without causing fear.

The hearing was told it is alleged he repeatedly sent her messages; he sent her flowers on July 13 and August 27 last year, he entered the bedroom of her home on July 28 and loitered outside her home on August 2 and 7.

A trial date of October 1 at the same court was set and Every was released on bail conditional that he has no contact with the complainant until then.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man wanted for dangerous driving.

Liam Hickey, 36, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, has been charged with driving a Citroen Berlingo dangerously last October 30 on City Road, Kitt Green, doing so without a licence or insurance, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

But he failed to attend a hearing before Wigan justices and so they tasked police with arresting him and bringing him to court.

A Wigan man who let his dogs brutally kill wild animals then breached a court ban by owning a dog has received a community punishment.

In 2021 Daniel Ratchford was given a suspended prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order for committing poaching offences on private farmland, including allowing his Lurcher-cross dogs to kill wild rabbits and hares.

The then 36-year-old, of Wellfield Road in Beech Hill, was handed a five year order which excludes him from entering vast areas around West Lancashire and Sefton.

Lancashire’s South Rural Task Force, along with Merseyside Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPCA Special Operations Unit, executed a warrant at Ratchford’s property in the early hours of March 11, 2021.

Five dogs were found inside, in breach of his lifetime disqualification which he was given in 2014, after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

For this offence, he was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment.

He has since reappeared before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates to admit to breaching the disqualification again, along with a criminal behaviour order for trespassing on private land, after being caught on land off Crank Road, Crank, near Billinge, with a dog last December 3.

He had also been accused of hunting a wild mammal with a dog again, but this charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the other two charges.

Returning to court for sentencing, Ratchford was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay £199 to the court and victim services.

Police are hunting a Wigan man who is accused of going onto the pitch at the Brick Community Stadium.

Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, had been due to appear before borough justices to face a charge under the 1991 Football Offences Act by running onto the field of play when Wigan Athletic were playing Bolton Wanderers on April 1 this year.

But after his failure to attend, the bench issued an arrest warrant.