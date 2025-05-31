A borough man is behind bars after twice going into a supermarket from which he was banned and shoplifting.

​Daniel Wilcock, 30, went to Asda, on Leigh Road, Leigh, on March 8 and 18, breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 21. He stole two joints of beef worth £40 on the first date and laundry products worth £14.86 on the second occasion.

Wilcock, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two breaches of the order when he appeared before Wigan justices. Charges claiming he breached the order by going to Asda on March 10 and stealing washing pods were dismissed when no evidence was offered.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and told to pay £54.86 compensation.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan man has been handed a three-year football banning order after going onto the pitch during a Latics match.

Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, pleaded guilty to running onto the field of play at The Brick Community Stadium when Wigan Athletic were playing Bolton Wanderers on April 1.

He also admitted failing to surrender to bail by not turning up to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for a hearing on May 7.

As well as imposing the banning order, Wigan justices ordered him to pay a £200 fine and £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man breached a restraining order by going to an address from which he was banned.

Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street, Ince, went to Crawford Avenue, Aspull on May 11, despite the restraining order imposed by Bolton Crown Court in March 2022.

He pleaded guilty to harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction - and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on June 25. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A man who admitted taking a car unlawfully and then driving it dangerously has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Carl Johnson, 35, of Oak Street, Tyldesley, took the white MG car without the owner's consent in Trafford on June 23, 2023. He then damaged both that car and a parked vehicle in an accident.

He has now pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Wigan justices sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, as well as 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a two-year driving ban. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan borough 34-year-old who attacked two men has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Adam Wilson, of Clarence Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on February 8.

Four further charges - two of common assault and two of criminal damage - were withdrawn.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told him to pay £500 compensation to one victim and £160 to the other. He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and £128 surcharge.

A man has appeared in court after being charged with sending a threatening message.

Craig Roberts, 38, of Faith Street, Leigh, is alleged to have sent a voice note which was "indecent or grossly offensive" to a woman on March 16.

He has not yet entered a plea and will appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on September 24.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A borough man will appear in the crown court after being charged with a drugs offence.

Robert Haigh, 53, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, is alleged to have been in possession of class A drug heroin with intent to supply it on May 13.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial.

He will appear there on June 18 and was remanded into custody.

A Wigan 25-year-old has appeared in court accused of attacking a man.

Matthew Scotson, of Kay Gardens, Lowton, is charged with assaulting a man by beating him on April 5.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on July 6, 2026.

A Wigan man has confessed to assaulting two women on the same day.

Steven Eden, 49, of Maple Avenue, Ince, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on April 5.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £200 compensation to one woman and £150 to the other.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.

Lee Draper, 46, of Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley Green, is alleged to have been responsible for the staffie-cross dog named Fido when the officer was hurt in Leigh town centre on April 11.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will next appear in the dock at Tameside Magistrates' Court on May 5 next year.

A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting he drove dangerously.

Nathan Owen, 24, of Park Lane, Abram, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio dangerously on several roads in Atherton and Leigh, including Atherleigh Way, on May 3, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to a Range Rover Evoque and damage to a van in Abram on October 30.

They were driving without due care and attention, without a licence and insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Owen was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and must do 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was banned from driving for two years and told to pay prosecution costs of £85.

A man who breached a restraining order twice in three day has been jailed.

Martin Birchall, 35, of no fixed address, went to Car Bank Square in Atherton on April 17 and 19, making contact with a woman there on the second occasion.

That was despite him being forbidden to do so by a restraining order imposed by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on May 9 last year.

Birchall pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction and was jailed for 35 weeks.

He was jailed for a further 16 weeks for having a knife in a public place, after he took a black-handled concealed blade to Elm Street, Tyldesley, on November 16, 2023.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of possessing a machete and firearm and threatening to bomb a woman's house.

Robert Smith, 52, of Ashfield Avenue, Atherton, is charged with threatening to damage her home on May 11.

He allegedly had a machete in a public place the following day and possessed an imitation handgun, with intent to cause the woman fear that it would be used.

Smith is further charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on May 9.

He has not yet entered any pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on June 18.

Smith was remanded into custody.

A Wigan borough woman will have to wait 12 months to stand trial after pleading not guilty to racially aggravated harassment.

Gemma Ughradar, 40, of Diamond Street, Leigh, is alleged to have used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, causing a woman harassment or distress, in Leigh on July 15.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 19, 2026.

Ughradar was remanded on unconditional bail.

A convicted sex offender who failed to let police examine electronic devices has been sent to prison.

Bolton Crown Court heard that a Liverpool judge imposed a sexual harm prevention order on Andrew Taylor in June 2016 with a condition that police can demand any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand.

But the 58-year-old of Lilian Drive, Whitley, pleaded guilty during a previous court hearing to failing to do this on December 19.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 12-month custodial term.

After the hearing one of his neighbours said "12 months is nowhere near enough and we don’t know how long he will serve. It’s disgusting.

"He has been living in a small community where little children play.

"I am so angry and the whole surrounding area is disgusted with this too.

"Why are these people protected?

"It’s the community they are within that should be protected from him!”

A young Wigan motorist who admitted to a string of motoring offences including driving while banned and under the influence of drink and drugs, has been spared an immediate road ban.

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.

He also pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner's consent. driving while disqualified and without insurance on April 4 this year.

In total he was given a 20-week prison sentence by magistrates but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also further banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days.

The court was told that there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."

A Wigan care worker who sexually assaulted another carer at a residential home has been convicted of five offences.

Emmanuel Onwubiko was found guilty of sexually assaulting the young woman while he was working at the premises in Warrington as an agency worker on January 1, 2024.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court unanimously convicted the 36-year-old, of Derwent Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The defendant, who now works as a warehouseman, was further remanded on bail to await sentence on June 13.

A Leigh 30-year-old attacked a woman, broke a window and smashed the wing mirrors on her car, a court heard.

Adam Ball, of Derwent Street appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the assault by beating of a named female and two counts of criminal damage on September 27 last year.

He was given a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with her until June next year.

A motorist has finally confessed to attacking two police officers who caught him drink-driving.

Eduard Nicorici, 32, of Scholes in Wigan, had previously appeared before borough justices to deny the assault by beating of PCs Willis and Evans on October 8, 2023 and, on the same occasion, to have been at the wheel before giving a reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

But on his latest court appearance he changed all of his pleas to guilty.

He was banned from the road for 36 months although this can be reduced to 36 weeks if he successfully completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Nicorici was ordered to complete 198 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan 25-year-old who launched a vicious attack has narrowly avoided prison but been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Lewis Smith, of Chestnut Road, Whelley, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to causing a named male grievous bodily harm on June 9 last year.

He was given an 18-month prison sentence which was suspended for the same amount of time and ordered to compensate the man to the tune of £1,800.

Police have been tasked with finding a Wigan man who failed to attend court when accused of flouting a road ban while high on drugs.

Andrew Holt, 53, of Walnut Avenue, Whelley, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and doing so while under the influence of cocaine.

But when he did not turn up for the hearing, the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on July 9 last year in Bury.

A Wigan man has admitted to stealing a woman's underwear.

Jeffrey Mather, 51, of Boyswell House in Scholes, stood before local justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £10 pair of knickers on April 11 this year.

A restraining order preventing any contact with his victim was imposed for more than two years.

Mather must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £279.

Benefits were fiddled by a Wigan man for more than three and a half years, a court has been told.

Paul Roberts, 54, of Church Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions to a change of circumstances that would have affected his claim to carers' allowance between November 2019 and June 2023, namely that he was earning money from a job.

The hearing was adjourned until July 25 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

A young Wigan man has been accused of aggravated vehicle-taking.

Lewis Grady, 23, of Lime Grove, Hindley Green, appeared before Manchester justices to face the single charge alleging that he allowed himself to be taken in a Mercedes that had been unlawfully taken without the owner's consent in Blackpool and that during this period the vehicle was driven dangerously on the M61 on September 17, 2022.

No plea was recorded and the defendant was released on unconditional bail until a further hearing on February 26 next year.