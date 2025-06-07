​A Wigan borough man has admitted stealing a car and crashing it into a parked vehicle.

​Jack Prescott, 20, of Holden Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, in that he took a Vauxhall Astra without the owner's consent on January 25 and hit a parked Ford Fiesta, damaging both vehicles.

He also admitted failing to stop after the collision on Holden Road and driving without a licence or insurance.

Prescott will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on August 8 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

An interim driving disqualification was imposed.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of breaching the requirements of his football banning order.

It is alleged that Lewis Bennett, 21, of Beckside, Tyldesley, did not surrender his passport for England matches against Finland and Greece in October and November.

A plea hearing will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 14.

A woman is waiting to find out her punishment for attacking two emergency service workers in one day.

Jessica Renshaw, 30, of Gort Lane, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assaulting the police officers by beating them on April 12.

She also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when in charge of a vehicle on the same day.

Wigan justices adjourned the hearing until August 5 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Renshaw was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Leigh man faces two charges of using threatening words or behaviour.

Martin Wilding, 40, of Wanborough Close, is alleged to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man, intending him to believe violence would be used, on March 31.

He is also accused of using threatening words or behaviour to cause a woman alarm or distress on April 17, along with criminal damage to her wooden fence panel.

Wilding has not yet entered pleas and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on July 21.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has denied taking garden shears to a Wigan town centre bar.

Jonathan Dixon-Foster, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - Harry's Bar - on April 19.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 26, 2026.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man is charged with going equipped for theft and then damaging a police cell the following day.

Ian Aspinall, 39, of George Street, Hindley, is alleged to have been in possession of a saw, pliers, gloves and a torch for use in a theft on May 20.

He is also accused of criminal damage worth between £100 and £935 to a cell in the custody suite at Swinton police station on May 21.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Aspinall will appear on June 25.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman and was given a suspended prison term has now received another one for stalking someone else.

Cash Atherton, 46, of Turner Street, Leigh, last month was given a 13-month jail term, suspended for 18 months at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a woman on July 31.

He had been due to stand trial for the offence of intentional strangulation, but the prosecution instead accepted his plea for the lesser charge.

But now he has appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, having finally admitted to stalking (without fear) a different woman between February 12 and May 1 last year in the South Yorkshire town.

The charge read that he ought to have known that his conduct amounted to the harassment of her in that he made "an obsessive amount of calls, sent a large number of text messages, left 20 voicemails, turned up at her address, followed her to the gym, followed her home and called her via Whatsapp and made Facebook posts directed towards her."

Atherton had initially denied the charge but later changed his plea.

For this offence he was given a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 10 days or rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim for five years.

However the bench said that they were suspending his sentence because there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."

A 10-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Leigh 40-year-old who attacked another man and threatened him with a knife.

Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of a named male, threatening the same person with a knife and possession of a blade, all on June 1, 2024.

The bench said custody was justified because these were multiple offences in a domestic context.

As well as jail time, Wilding must forfeit the knife and pay £239 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A Wigan pensioner has been accused of making films of child abuse.

Stephen Royle, 70, of Spelding Drive, Standish Lower Ground, appeared before borough justices to face charges of creating six images involving child sexual assaults which fall into the most serious criminal category: A.

Further charges allege the creation of 11 category B and six category C pictures, along with possession of an extreme pornographic film involving intercourse with an animal.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed in April 2016.

No pleas have been recorded and Royle has been released on unconditional bail until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 23.

A young Wigan woman has admitted to attacking a man.

Lois Carney, 26, of Belvedere Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm during an assault on May 19.

She was granted conditional bail pending sentence on August 8.

A Leigh man has been accused of stealing more than £2,700 worth of booze during two supermarket trips in other parts of the country.

Andrei Popescu, 33, of Glover Court, Leigh, stood before Nottinghamshire magistrates to face two charges of theft – one of £933 worth of alcohol from a Sainsbury's in Wakefield, West Yorkshire on December 17, and another of snatching £1,800 worth of liquor from another Sainsbury's outlet in the Rhodesia area of Nottingham on March 3.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial at the same court on October 31.

A Wigan teenager has admitted to a high value mugging.

Kyle Fairhurst, 18, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, appeared before Warrington justices to plead guilty to the robbery of a named male in the Cheshire town on May 22, 2024 when a £2,950 Tag Heuer watch was stolen.

He was remanded on conditional bail until sentenced at the same court on June 26.

The re-trial of a man accused of raping a woman in Wigan has been scrapped after the case against him collapsed.

Earlier this year a jury had failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 45-year-old Gregory Padin, of Liverpool Road, North Sefton.

He had denied sexually attacking a woman in her 20s in Bickershaw on February 13, 2022.

The trial took place in November 2024 at Bolton Crown Court, after which the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or even majority verdict.

In January the judge ordered a retrial which was scheduled to start at the same court on January 12, 2026.

But prosecutors have since come forward to offer no evidence for a second hearing and so the case was dismissed and Mr Padin was officially told that he had been found not guilty and was free to go.

A man has denied killing a baby girl from Leigh who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park.

Flaviu Naghi, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, but previously from Irvine Street in Leigh, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the case and released Naghi on conditional bail.

His trial was due to begin this month, but it has now been adjourned until January 2 next year.

Tom Crowther KC appeared for the prosecution while John Hipkin KC represented the defendant.

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

A Wigan man has been cleared of making threatening phone calls to family members.

John Geraghty, 54, of Whelley, had been charged with making phone calls which conveyed a threat to Chloe Geraghty and Lynne Geraghty on December 26, 2023 and of harassment without violence, in that he is alleged to have made repeated calls to Lynne Geraghty between January 7 and 8, 2024.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and before a trial could begin the prosecution offered no evidence in each case and he was told he was free to go.

A Wigan man who finally admitted to violence and weapons charges has been sentenced.

Ian Carrington, 39, of of Kingsdown Road, Abram, was to have gone before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury earlier this year having previously pleaded not guilty to possessing two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice all on December 7, 2023.

But before the trial could begin he changed his pleas.

He had been remanded into custody since then and, on returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 30-month community order which includes completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Carrington must also pay £114 to victim services.

A 43-year-old from Wigan has finally admitted to making vile films of child abuse.

David Waterworth, of Bridge Street in Golborne, had previously having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He had also pleaded not guilty to making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

It had originally been planned for him to go on trial in late 2023 at Bolton Crown Court, but the case was delayed several times until it was at last due to take place in the last week only for Waterworth to change his pleas to guilty.

He will now be sentenced on June 27 at Manchester Crown Court.

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court to deny murdering a Wigan borough mechanic.

Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday, December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier.

He was described as a “true gentleman” in moving tributes on social media and more than £4,000 was donated to an online appeal to help cover the cost of a funeral.

Jack Naylor, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was charged with Tom’s murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and a domestic assault.

He has now appeared in the dock at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court to enter not guilty to all the charges.

He also denied an alternative charge of manslaughter.

A trial had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9.

Naylor, who had appeared by video link from prison at the latest hearing, was further remanded into custody.

A Leigh 35-year-old who flouted a driving ban has been given a community punishment and further disqualified from the road.

Simon Hughes, of Warrington Road, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai near his home on May 25 when barred from being so.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

Hughes was put on a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities and had another six months added onto his road ban.