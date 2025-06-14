​Four businesses found to have sold vapes to children will pay more than £15k after Wigan Council enforcement action.

​The operators of the convenience stores in Wigan, Golborne and Ince appeared before magistrates – or were found guilty in their absence – earlier this month.

They were ordered to pay a total of £15,838 in fines and costs following investigations by the council’s trading standards officers.

Coun Kevin Anderson, who is cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies at the local authority, said “This string of successful prosecutions show that the courts take this offence as seriously as we do.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

“Underage sale of vapes is a real problem across the country, and we are working to enforce against it here in Wigan Borough and keep young people safe.”

Fines, costs and victim surcharges saw the guilty parties ordered to pay amounts from £1,510 up to £5,520 following test purchases after complaints were made to the council’s trading standards team.

In all cases, both the business and the directors as individuals were charged.

Coun Anderson added “NHS advice is very clear; vaping is not for children and young people. With their lungs and brains still developing, they are more sensitive to the effects it can have and there have been reports of teenagers with a collapsed lung and coughing up blood due to vaping.”

From June 1, it is also be illegal for shops to sell “single use” or “disposable” vapes. Shops are being advised to ensure old stock is no longer sold after this date.

If you have concerns about a shop selling vapes to teenagers report it to Trading Standards at [email protected] or call by calling 0808 223 1133.

Mr Yousef Rahimi, and Khurmi’s Off Licence on Heath Street, Golborne were found guilty after a trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

At Wigan Magistrates, Mr Karwan Saadoon and Euro Convenience on Wallgate, Wigan were found guilty in their absence, while Mr Shakhawan Hassan of Ryan Mini Market Ltd on Standishgate, Wigan and Mr Hemn Ibrahim Abdulla, of Ince Convenience Ltd on Manchester Road, Ince all pleaded guilty.

A Wigan man who admitted carrying out a vicious attack has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Reece Aspinall, 33, of Balcarres Road, Aspull, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Adam Simm on June 8 last year.

The incident happened at Wembley on the day of the Challenge Cup final.

Borough magistrates have now imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Aspinall must also abstain from drinking alcohol for 90 days, do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 compensation.

A shoplifter has admitted stealing perfume and handbags worth hundreds of pounds.

Ethan Atherton, 34, of Daisy Road, Worsley Hall, took two perfume gift sets worth £238 from Boots on November 23 and three handbags worth £100 from TK Maxx at some point between November 15 and January 1.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on June 19.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship for two years.

Adam Wilkinson, 36, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, is said to have been verbally abusive towards a woman between May 1, 2023 and April 29 this year.

He is also charged with threatening to share intimate photographs of the woman on April 30 and stalking involving serious alarm or distress between April 27 and May 9.

Wilkinson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on November 21.

A Wigan 39-year-old has denied terrifying a woman by stalking her.

Scott Smith, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to a charge of stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, a named female.

The charge alleges that he followed the complainant around the town centre, refusing to leave her alone.

He then "continued to call the woman constantly and even following her around on her daily errands."

Smith was granted conditional bail until his trial takes place before Manchester magistrates on October 29.

A young Wigan man has been spared an immediate spell of incarceration after admitting he peddled drugs.

Thomas Evans, 20, from Appley Bridge, had previously pleaded guilty before local justices to possessing class A drugs heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on August 27, 2023.

He admitted having a kitchen knife at Wigan bus station on the same day.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he has now received a total of two years in a young offenders institute although the term was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities while the drugs were forfeited for destruction and £400 in criminal assets were also seized.

A 30-year-old Wigan man who engaged in sexual conversations with a girl under 16 has learnt his fate.

Louis Lilly, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had already stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.

Now back for sentence he was given a 33-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

Lilly was made the subject of a 12-month supervision order, must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

A sexual harm prevention order has been imposed on him for the same period.

A Wigan man who admitted to a vicious attack has been spared an immediate term behind bars.

Louis Vickers, 41, of Kay Gardens, Lowton, had originally been charged with section 18 wounding - the worst form of assault after attempted murder - but this was allowed to lie on file after he admitted to a lesser charge of causing his victim grievous bodily harm without intent at a previous appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

He has now returned for sentencing and been given an 18-month custodial term but it has been suspended for two years.

Vickers was also ordered to pay his victim £400 in compensation, complete a Building Choices programme, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A five-year restraining order also prevents any contact with the person he attacked.

A young Wigan man has admitted to making and possessing indecent images of children.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court to plead guilty to making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

He also admitted to possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

Collier was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing on June 20 at the same court.

A Wigan man has denied racially abusing three members of the same family.

Thomas Pounder, 50, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment causing alarm or distress against three named people on August 19 last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour towards the same people, only without a racial element to the accusations.

Pounder was released on unconditional bail until July 28 next year when a trial will be held at the same court.

Sentence awaits a Wigan 31-year-old who has admitted to cannabis dealing.

Aaron Tagger, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to admit to possessing the class B substance with intent to supply it on May 7, 2023.

The hearing was adjourned until August 14 when he will be sentenced. Before then Tagger is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan motorist caught drug-driving in Southport has been banned from the road.

Paul Winstanley, 37, of Merton Road, Highfield, stood before Sefton magistrates to plead guilty to being under the influence of cannabis when stopped by police on St Luke's Road in the resort on November 30 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of the class B substance on the same occasion.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £617.

Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited for destruction.

A Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years has seen his bid to get the charges against him thrown out of court rejected.

John Bullock, 58, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

His defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" was scheduled.

This has now taken place and at the end of it a judge refused to dismiss the charges.

As a result a further case management hearing will take place on July 18 with a trial beginning on September 15 this year.

There is also a provisional "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year if it can be fitted in.

Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.

A community punishment has been imposed on a Wigan 36-year-old who made menacing phone calls to a woman in Oldham.

Daniel Cummins, of Darlington Street East, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to two counts of sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages to a named female on March 13 and to being found in possession of cannabis when police came to arrest him six days later.

A 26-day community order was imposed on him including the completion of 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

The drugs were forfeited for destruction and a restraining order made which prevents any contact with the victim for the next two years.

A Wigan 28-year-old who admitted to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, had already appeared before a Preston Crown Court judge to plead guilty to driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences were committed on April 22, 2023.

Returning to the court for sentencing he was given a 10-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

As part of his punishment Lombe must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A proceeds of crime hearing to retrieve suspected ill-gotten gains will take place at a date to be fixed at a mention hearing on October 3.