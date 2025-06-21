​A Wigan man caught carrying a knife in public has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sean Roberts, 26, of Beverley Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to possessing a 5ins kitchen knife on Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, on May 31. He was jailed for 18 weeks by Wigan magistrates.

A Wigan man accused of stealing motorbike parts worth more than £2,000 has appeared in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Roberts, 51, of Princess Road, Standish Lower Ground, is charged with the theft of Lambretta parts worth £2,738 on April 29, 2024.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He will next appear before Wigan magistrates on June 30, when he will be asked to enter a plea.

Roberts was remanded on unconditional bail.

A crown court appearance awaits two people accused of drugs offences.

Jade Watkins-Wilson, 36, of Keble Grove, Leigh, and Jamie Ashcroft, 25, of Chapel Street, Leigh, are both charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 30 and July 18, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also face charges of possession with intent to supply class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis resin and possessing criminal property - that is £3,863.54 cash - on July 18, 2024.

They have not yet entered pleas and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 7.

The pair were remanded on unconditional bail.

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Cameron Ridyard, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram, made 173 category A photographs (the most serious), 207 in category B and 793 in category C between May 22, 2022 and April 11, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 27.

A man has denied possessing a machete and drugs.

Mohammed Yusuf, 23, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place - his home address - and class B drug cannabis on December 16.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until a hearing on March 3 in the same court.

A Leigh man shot at his partner and threatened to kill himself during an abusive relationship, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Wilkinson, 41, of Chaucer Grove, appeared before Bolton magistrates accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between March 30 and May 15 this year.

The charge alleges that he "limited her daily activities by refusing to let her leave the property or to use the bathroom in private, verbally abused her, accused her of being unfaithful, threatened to shoot himself and shot in her direction with a gun."

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on May 20.

He has not yet entered a plea to the domestic abuse charge and the case was adjourned until November 27.

A hearing will then take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court, before which Wilkinson has been remanded on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young Wigan man has been barred from the road after he admitted driving dangerously while over the limit.

Kian Brady, 22, of Queen Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty driving dangerously a black Mini Cooper on Stockport Road, Manchester, on January 10.

He also confessed to driving without insurance and giving a reading of 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified for 12 months and ordered to complete both 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady also has £199 to pay to victim services and the courts.

A Wigan borough 43-year-old who threatened to kill a police officer and breached a restraining order by talking to a victim of his abuse has been sentenced.

John Foster, of Samuel Street in Atherton, had appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to harassing a named woman on May 6 whom he had been banned from contacting by the courts only in January and that on the same occasion he told the woman that he was going to kill a named officer.

Having been remanded into custody since he made his admissions, Foster was given an eight-month prison term but it was suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was put on both drug and alcohol treatment programmes and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.

There is also £85 in court costs to pay.

A farmer accused of ignoring a Wigan Council order to stop using his land as a skip hire and waste transfer business has walked free after the allegations against him were withdrawn.

Justices had previously been told that John Hindley, of Carr Lane in Leigh, had been served an order on October 13 2023 by the local authority to cease business activities on the site by December 15 that year, clear all the associated paraphernalia by January 12 2024 and have the area restored to arable farm land by February.

And it was alleged that by that final date he had not obeyed the instructions and so was then in breach of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at the latest hearing, the bench was told that Wigan Council had withdrawn the offence.

The hearing was told that this was because the breach that it was pursuing had been resolved by the waste transfer business ceasing.

Justices were told the council had the option to continue, as the requirements of the enforcement notice were not complied with within the required timeframe.

But this would have involved the use of more staff time and public money and so it was decided that as the breach had been resolved, albeit belatedly, it would be prudent to withdraw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was told he was free to go and it was ordered that his defence costs be paid from central funds.

Throwing away a cigarette butt on a street has cost a Wigan man hundreds of pounds.

Dominik Woytaluk, 31, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, was found guilty of littering under the single justice procedure.

Tameside magistrates heard that he had carelessly discarded the fag end on Portland Street, Manchester, on July 23 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, he was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £433.

A Wigan teacher has been found guilty of an “abuse of trust” by having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Silcock was teaching technology at a local high school when the inappropriate and illegal activities began, Bolton Crown Court heard.

He had been charged with, and denied, five counts of abusing trust through sexual activity with a minor and, following a trial, was found guilty on three of the counts and cleared of the other two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old of Northam Close, Standish, was also found not guilty of two counts of abusing trust through sexual intercourse with the same girl.

The offences took place some years ago but only came to light in 2021 when the girl – now a woman – confided in a friend about the illicit relationship and the friend, in turn, informed police.

An investigation was launched and Silcock was arrested.

It was then he was suspended from his current teaching post.

Sentencing takes place on Monday, June 30.

A Wigan borough man has admitted to being a drug dealer.

Wayne Seddon, 40, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022 and to possessing criminal property (namely cash).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied perverting the course of justice on July 16, 2022. Sentencing will take place on July 15.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan 44-year-old who denies assaulting and stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27, 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7, 2024 by sending her numerous emails.

He has yet to enter pleas but a provisional trial date of November 21 has now been scheduled to take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court before which Bithell remains on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A convicted Wigan sex offender is back behind bars within days of release for flouting court orders.

Martin Corner, 44, of Orrell Road, Orrell, has been given another 20 weeks in custody because no sooner was he out of prison for sex crimes than he was found in possession of a dark web browser in contravention of a sexual harm prevention order imposed by a Bolton Crown Court judge in April last year.

He also failed to comply with notification requirements and sign on the sex offenders' register within three days of his coming out of jail.

The court told Corner that he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" and sent him back to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also required to pay a £154 victim services surcharge.

A young Wigan man who drove dangerously from one village to another has been spared an immediate jail term.

Luke Sherrington, 24, of Harswell Close, Orrell, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW from Moor Road in Orrell to Shevington Lane, Shevington, at lunatic speeds on March 5.

Returning to the court for sentencing, he was given a 16-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also banned from the road for two years, ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and he must pay £239 to the court and victim services.

A thug who beat up a man in Wigan has been ordered to pay him £2,500 in compensation.

Liam Lockyer, 32, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to causing Anthony Young actual bodily harm during an attack in the town on February 11, 2023.

As well as the compensation order, Lockyer must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling a further £199 and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman accused of trying to apply for care work when banned from doing so.

Heather Atherton, 48, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, had been due to appear before borough justices to face a charge under the 2006 Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act of seeking to engage in regulated activity from which barred by applying for a care professional role on February 21 last year.

But she failed to attend and so police were tasked with finding and arresting her.

A Wigan man has been accused of dangerous driving outside the town's magistrates' court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Jones, 52, of Darlington Street East, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of dangerous driving on Darlington Street on February 9, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a breath specimen to see if he had been drink-driving.

He was released on unconditional bail until a fresh appearance at the same court on August 11.

A man who strangled and threatened to kill a Wigan woman has been jailed for more than two and a half years.

Robert Daniels, 46, of Blacon Point Road in Chester, had initially appeared before borough justices to deny a total of nine charges, all but one involving the same named female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was alleged that he assaulted her by beating and threatened to kill her last November 2, said that he would end her life again both on January 2 and 5, and on those occasions intentionally throttled her and also caused her actual bodily harm on that final occasion.

He was also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by the January 2 death threat and also by sending a text to a named male on January 5 telling him not to contact police.

But on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge he changed four of his pleas to guilty - one of intentional strangulation, one threat to kill and the actual bodily harm and assault by beating charges.

Returning to court for sentence, he was sent down for 31 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other charges, to which he continued to deny, will now lie on file.

A Wigan man has admitted breaking into his local.

Paul Caulfield, 57, of Norfolk Close in Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to burgling the Bird i'th' Hand pub on Wigan Road on May 29.

The court heard that he stole cash and alcohol valued at £650 during the raid.

Caulfield was ordered to pay the full amount back plus £85 in court costs and he was sent to prison for 16 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial has been scrapped after a Wigan 40-year-old finally confessed to attacking a woman.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of causing a woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and deliberately throttling her six days later.

A date of March 5, 2026 was fixed for his trial but at a new hearing Whitty, while maintaining his innocence of the choking charge, changed his plea to the ABH allegation to guilty.

The trial was vacated and he will now be sentenced on June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young man has admitted to failing to comply with a football banning order.

Harvey Thompson, 21, of Leigh Road, Leigh, is alleged to have failed to surrender his passport for the England v Finland match in October, which was a requirement of the order.

He appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the charge and was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Thompson must also pay a total of £196 to the court and victim services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan man charged with stalking is alleged to have phoned a woman more than 100 times in four days.

Cameron Sutherman, 31, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, is also alleged to have asked someone else to contact the woman and turned up at her home address.

He is charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 29 and June 1 and harassment in breach of a restraining order imposed by Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 15.

A trial has been scheduled for July 29 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.