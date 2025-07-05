A 61-year-old who admitted to affray, knife possession and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to a car has learnt his fate.

Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, was given a prison sentence totalling 18 months although it was suspended for the same amount of time.

The vandalism involved damage of £2,668.40 to Daniel Leck's Ford Focus car.

He had denied two charges of threatening Mr Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30 last year and these were discharged by the judge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Further punishments, however, include completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a 90-day alcohol treatment programme.

Riley was also ordered to pay Mr Leck £750 in compensation.

A young Wigan man has been cleared of subjecting a woman to seven months of domestic abuse.

Joshua Cadman, 25, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, had previously stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between February 1 and August 31 this year.

The charge alleged that he repeatedly made threats to harm her.

The defendant also denied breaching a non-molestation order on December 5 by asking someone to pass on a threatening message to the same woman.

And following a trial at the same court he was found not guilty of both charges and was told he was free to go.

A Wigan motorist has been barred from the road after a police breath test showed him to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Anthony Winstanley, 42, of Brookfield Road, Standish, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to driving under the influence.

The hearing was told he was stopped by police when at the wheel of a Kia Ceed on Preston Road in Standish last December 12.

He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath: the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was given a 36-month disqualification but that can be reduced to 36 weeks if he completes a government-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Winstanley must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £399.

A Wigan pensioner has been accused of dangerous driving and attacking a man.

John Curless, 67, of Redwood Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices charged with dangerously driving a Peugeot on Standishgate and to causing a named male actual bodily harm.

Both offences are alleged to have been committed on November 13 2021.

Curless has yet to enter any pleas and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 21.

The case of a Wigan 44-year-old accused of molesting a woman has been sent to be heard by a judge.

Anthony Munson, of Bentinck Street in Goose Green, appeared before local justices to face a charge of sexually assaulting a female over the age of 16 in Wigan on February 21 this year.

He was granted conditional bail until his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 21.

Charges of producing and supply drugs have been brought against a Wigan borough 31-year-old.

Daniel Buckley, of Mealhouse Court, Atherton, was in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face accusations of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis and also the supply of cocaine between September 8 2021 and April 4 2021.

It is further alleged that he was in possession of criminal property - namely more than £5,000 on April 4 2021.

No pleas have yet been entered and a July 21 date was set for his first appearance before a Bolton judge, before which time he is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan borough 50-year-old has been accused of gravely harming a woman through atrocious driving.

Martin Constantine, of Thorneycroft in Leigh, is charged with causing the named female serious injuries by dangerously driving a Mercedes C220 along Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, on July 12 last year.

The case will next be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 21 before which Constantine has been released on unconditional bail.

He has yet to enter a plea.

A Wigan borough man has denied domestically abusing a partner for seven and a half years.

Lee Howarth, 47, of North Croft, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 2015 and July 2023, the allegation being that during that time he monitored her behaviour and isolated her.

He entered a not guilty plea to this accusation and another that he assaulted the woman by beating on June 30 2023.

A Manchester Crown Court trial date has been set for October 15, before which Howarth has been granted conditional bail.

A woman was sexually assaulted by a drunken Wigan borough man aboard a plane.

Craig Lowe, 53, of Lower Green Lane, Astley, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a female over the age of 16 on November 12 2023 and to entering an aircraft when drunk on the same occasion.

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at Manchester Crown Court on July 17.

A Wigan borough man who threatened to kill a woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Joe Fisher, 43, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill on March 25.

Wigan justices imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told Fisher to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.

A restraining order prohibits Fisher contacting the woman and going to her home or workplace for 12 months.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan borough man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.

David Stansfield, 45, of High Street, Atherton, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman in Hindley Green on June 11 and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 5.

A Leigh man who stalked a woman with abusive calls, messages and emails has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Christian Morgan, 51, of Twist Lane, pleaded guilty to stalking without fear or alarm on March 7 last year.

He also admitted criminal damage by destroying a book at Wigan's custody suite on March 11, 2024.

Morgan was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a restraining order was imposed for 18 months which bans him from contacting the woman and going to Kirkby.

He must pay £17 compensation for damaging the custody book, as well as £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

A Wigan man has denied driving while banned and refusing to take a breath test.

Michael Gibbons, 49, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, appeared before Stockport magistrates to plead not guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit van on Richmond Hill, Pemberton, on December 30 and failing to co-operate when asked to use a breathalyser.

Granted unconditional bail, Gibbons was told to make a further appearance before Wigan justices on August 6.

A 29-year-old from Wigan has admitted to a serious stalking charge.

Ashley Edge, of Dovegate Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to a single charge of stalking a named female and causing her serious alarm or distress by bombarding her with phone calls, texts, emails and gifts between August 2024 and June this year.

Conditions of his bail until sentencing on September 16 include having no contact with his victim.

A charge of stalking has been admitted by a Wigan woman.

Donna Camblin, 44, of Brookhouse Street. pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm and distress to a named man between August 2023 and March 2025.

The court was told she repeatedly sent him letters, messages and made phone calls which had an adverse affect on his daily life.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at the same court on September 19.

A Wigan man who made and possessed indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do unpaid work and rehabilitation activities when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court. He must also sign the sex offenders’ registers and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years. Collier pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024. He also admitted to possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of strangling a woman.

Neil Fairhurst, 41, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, is charged with attacking the woman between January 1 and May 10.

He is also alleged to have used threatening or abusive words or behaviour on May 10.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on October 3.

A Wigan pensioner has admitted making child abuse images. Stephen Royle, 70, of Spelding Drive, Standish Lower Ground, pleaded guilty to creating six images involving child sexual assaults which fall into category A, the most serious.

He also admitted the creation of 11 category B and six category C pictures, along with possession of an extreme pornographic film involving intercourse with an animal.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 2.

A Wigan man accused of violently attacking two women will appear in the crown court.

Andrew Gallagher, 38, of Pagefield Street, Springfield, is charged with assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm, on June 14.

He is alleged to have strangled a second woman on June 18.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 25.

He was remanded into custody.

A shoplifter will be sentenced next month after admitting he stole from a number of Wigan stores more than 20 times.

Jake Beamish, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to taking a television worth £219 from Asda on March 4; multiple boxes of razors, worth £100, from Farmfoods on March 20; nine jars of coffee, worth £74.53, from One Stop on April 22; laundry products and a jar of coffee, worth £14.05, from One Stop on May 3; and a combi-drill worth £185 from B&Q on May 12.

He also admitted 18 more counts of theft from shops following incidents during May and June, which included stealing bedding worth £65 from Next and an angle grinder worth £130 from B&Q.

He was remanded into custody by Wigan justices until a sentencing hearing on July 8 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with wounding.

Scott Varley, 31, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent upon a man in Bolton on May 26.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on July 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan borough man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and harassing a woman.

Robert White, 39, of Chester Street, Tyldesley, faces two counts of harassment in breach of a restraining order, after allegedly contacting the woman on May 27 and going to her home on June 8.

He is also charged with stalking without fear after allegedly contacting her multiple times between May 9 and 27.

White denied all the charges and a trial was scheduled for January 22 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to peddling drugs.

Lewis Simm, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis between November 12, 2020 and August 29, 2022 and possession with intent to supply cannabis on August 29, 2022.

Wigan justices handed down a 12-month community order with alcohol treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £40 fine.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A Wigan man who admitted attacking a woman has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Gareth Whitty, 40, of Darlington Street East, was jailed for 16 months, suspended for 24 months, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The judge at Bolton Crown Court also imposed an alcohol treatment requirement, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and told him to pay a £187 surcharge.

A borough man broke a restraining order by going to a woman's home in Wigan and banging on the door, a court heard.

Ryan Atkinson, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, was subject to a restraining order from February 2024 to February 2026, but he breached it by contacting the woman on February 23.

He had denied the charge, but has now changed his plea to guilty.

He admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him on the same day, which he had also previously denied.

Atkinson also pleaded guilty to a second count of harassment - breach of a restraining order - after contacting the woman on May 4.

He was remanded in custody by Wigan justices, who sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on July 22.