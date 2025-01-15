XL bully attacked Wigan woman, court hears

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan pensioner has appeared in court to deny having a dangerously out-of-control XL bully which attacked a woman.

Thomas O'Donnell, 66, of Prescott Lane, Orrell, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the single charge which alleges he was the owner or in charge of a dog which caused injury to a named woman on November 1 last year.

The case was adjourned until a trial on February 24 and O'Donnell is on unconditional bail until then.

