A 24-year-old Wigan borough motorist was found with both cocaine and cannabis after he was caught drug-driving.

Cameron West, of Bracken Road, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra in Malham Close, Leigh, on May 15 last year while under the influence of cannabis and at the same time, was in possession of the class B substance along with class A drug cocaine.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

The bench banned him from the road for 15 months, ordered that he forfeit the drugs for destruction and made him pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge coming to £1,43.