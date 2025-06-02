A young Wigan man has been spared an immediate spell of incarceration after admitting he peddled drugs.

Thomas Evans, 20, from Appley Bridge, had previously pleaded guilty before local justices to possessing class A drugs heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on August 27, 2023.

He admitted having a kitchen knife at Wigan bus station on the same day.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he has now received a total of two years in a young offenders institute although the term was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities while the drugs were forfeited for destruction and £400 in criminal assets were also seized.