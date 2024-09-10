Young Wigan man admits to under-age sex offences

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST

A Wigan 21-year-old has admitted to under-age sex offences.

James Friar, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to accusations of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and of engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13.

The charges stated that the girl was in fact a "decoy."

The offences took place between July 23 and August 1 this year.

He was bailed until returning to court for sentencing on October 11.

