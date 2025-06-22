Young Wigan man cleared of domestic abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A young Wigan man has been cleared of subjecting a woman to seven months of domestic abuse.

Joshua Cadman, 25, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, had previously stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between February 1 and August 31 this year.

The charge alleged that he repeatedly made threats to harm her.

The defendant also denied breaching a non-molestation order on December 5 by asking someone to pass on a threatening message to the same woman.

And following a trial at the same court he was found not guilty of both charges and was told he was free to go.

